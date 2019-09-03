Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book makes for a great Peter Brady

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book re-created a classic scene from “The Brady Bunch” during Monday’s 35-17 victory over Louisville. Unfortunately, Louisville cheerleader Elizabeth Scott had no idea she was re-creating the role of Marcia Brady.

Early in the fourth quarter, Book, playing the role of Peter Brady, threw the ball out of bounds to avoid a sack. Unfortunately for Scott, the ball sailed out of bounds and right into her nose. Just like in the episode “The Subject Was Noses,” when Peter accidentally hit Marcia in the nose with a football.

Scott walked away with her hands on her face. Turns out her nose was broken.

She had a great sense of humor about it later on Twitter:

Advertisement

“My broken nose is Twitter trending. Well, my nose is crooked, but I’ll always have a good story to tell.”

And now that mean old Doug Simpson will break his date with her.

What did he say?

Alex Rodriguez knows a lot about baseball, but he put forth a strange belief during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” earlier this week. The Philadelphia Phillies were leading the New York Mets by one run and had a chance to tack on an important insurance run late in the game when Rodriguez told everyone why that insurance run was so important:

Advertisement

“You always want even leads versus odd leads. Why? The solo home run doesn’t tie it, and the grand slam does not beat you. Keep it simple.”

Say what now? Does that mean a two-run lead is better than a three-run lead? And if you have a nice even-numbered two-run lead, won’t a grand slam still beat you?

Early retirement planning

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to retire after last season, but he actually started thinking about it much sooner.

Gronkowski was on HBO’s “The Shop” Tuesday, and he was asked why he decided that the 2018 season would be his last. He said his big realization came during training camp in 2017. “I was trying to go out to the practices in the summer, and I was getting smoked by every rookie.”

“I felt in order to do something bigger in life, in order to get to a higher stage — because you [already won] the Super Bowl — I felt like I had to get away from the game to focus on myself,” Gronkowski said.

The fact that he continued playing for two seasons after that realization speaks volumes about the lure of remaining a pro athlete.

Your favorite sports moment

Advertisement

What is your favorite L.A. sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and I might run it in a future Morning Briefing. And yes, if your favorite moment is about the Angels or Ducks or a team just outside of L.A., I’ll count that too.

Today’s moment comes from David Crippen:

“As a 15-year-old Rams fan, I attended the 1951 NFL Championship at the Coliseum. The year before, my heart sank as I listened to the Browns’ Lou Groza kick a fourth-quarter field goal to defeat the Rams. The Rams also known as the Flying Circus with Bob Waterfield and Norm Van Brocklin alternating as quarterbacks and receivers Tom Fears and Crazy Legs Hirsch were spectacular to watch.

“My uncle secured a ticket for me from one of the aircraft parts vendors he inspected. The seat was on the 40-yard-line in the 30th row. The Browns led at halftime and the score was tied in the fourth quarter, when Van Brocklin connected with Tom Fears on a 73-yard touchdown pass play to secure the victory.

“I have attended many other sports events, World Series, UCLA-USC football games and the Rose Bowl, I also was a member of a 10th-grade cross-country team that won the Western League Championship, but none match the thrill of the Rams revenging themselves on the Browns.”