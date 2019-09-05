Sparks dominate Storm to clinch a third seed in the playoffs

The penultimate game of the regular season served as a chance for the Los Angeles Sparks to prove they’re ready for the postseason. Facing off against a fellow playoff team in the Seattle Storm, the Sparks passed the test with flying colors.

With start-to-finish dominance, the Sparks clinched the third seed in the playoffs, beating the Storm 102-68. The 102 points was a season-high for Los Angeles, despite facing the third-ranked defense in the league. The 34-point margin of victory was the largest of the season.

It was a balanced attack for the Sparks, who had star performances from their frontcourt. Candace Parker led all scorers with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike had her 13th double-double of the year with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Maria Vadeeva added 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Chiney Ogwumike contributed 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Point guard Chelsea Gray, who played all 40 minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Dream, dazzled with a handful of no-look passes, while racking up 12 points and nine assists in just 27 minutes.

The win was the 13th straight home win for the Sparks (21-12). They finish the regular season on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Lynx.