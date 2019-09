NFL Thursday

TENNESSEE (1-1)

AT JACKSONVILLE (0-2)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PDT, NFL Network.

Line: Titans by 2.

Over/under: 39.

Sam Farmer’s pick: Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is a rare Bill Belichick disciple to figure it out. Even though it’s a short week, the Titans defense against a rookie quarterback, Gardner Minshew, is good enough to get it done. Titans 21, Jaguars 17