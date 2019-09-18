Guy with sign at ESPN ‘GameDay’ gets over $36,000

In a version of the old “Hit Sign, Win Suit” sign that was in Ebbets Field a million years ago, an Iowa State fan cashed in Saturday on the sign he held up during ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

ESPN was in Ames, Iowa, for the Iowa-Iowa State game. Each week, fans gather behind the “GameDay” set with homemade signs, many of them trying to be funny to impress their friends.

Carson King showed up Saturday with a sign that read “Busch Light supply needs replenished” and included his Venmo account name. It was shown on TV frequently, and by Wednesday morning, people around the country had sent him more than $36,000.

King got there too late to get behind the main stage, so he took a spot behind the secondary stage.

“I didn’t think I’d get on TV at all,” King told ESPN. “We figured we might be able to catch an interview. ... Then they ended up being over there quite a bit.”

But don’t worry, King is not going to blow the $36,000 on beer.

His parents told King, 24, to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“It’s just a huge part of Iowa,” King said. “They help out kids from all over the country. They’re one of the best at what they do, and Iowa supports them. I figured this would be our way to help out.”

And he won’t be needing more beer money. Busch has decided to give him free beer for a year.

Now excuse me while I take the rest of the week off to prepare my “Sports reporter needs money for Krispy Kreme” sign.

Cold odds

We get emails here at Morning Briefing asking why we list championship odds for every major sport except hockey. Well, in the interest of fair play, here are the odds for the Stanley Cup, as provided by BetOnline.

Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1

Toronto Maple Leafs, 12-1

Vegas Golden Knights, 12-1

Boston Bruins, 14-1

Colorado Avalanche, 14-1

Florida Panthers, 16-1

St. Louis Blues, 16-1

Winnipeg Jets, 16-1

Calgary Flames, 20-1

Dallas Stars, 20-1

Nashville Predators, 20-1

Pittsburgh Penguins, 20-1

San Jose Sharks, 20-1

Washington Capitals, 20-1

Arizona Coyotes, 25-1

New Jersey Devils, 25-1

New York Islanders, 25-1

New York Rangers, 25-1

Philadelphia Flyers, 28-1

Carolina Hurricanes, 33-1

Chicago Blackhawks, 33-1

Minnesota Wild, 33-1

Montreal Canadiens, 33-1

Edmonton Oilers, 40-1

Vancouver Canucks, 40-1

Buffalo Sabres, 50-1

Columbus Blue Jackets, 50-1

Ducks, 66-1

Kings, 66-1

Detroit Red Wings, 100-1

Ottawa Senators, 150-1

He’s in

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wants to play for the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“That is the plan, for sure,” Curry told ESPN on Tuesday night. “You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere. Definitely want to go. I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup Championship gold medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it.”

Curry also said he thought the recent poor performance by the U.S. at the World Cup was an aberration.

“We’re still the best,” Curry said. “If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us on the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year.”

Your favorite sports moment

What is your favorite all-time L.A. sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why, and it could appear in a future daily sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Morris Smilkstein of Upland:

“I was in attendance at the L.A. Coliseum the day the woman’s marathon was held at the 1984 Olympics. Joan Benoit ran a well-planned race and easily won gold. But what I remembered, even to this day, was when Gabriela Andersen-Schiess of Switzerland entered the Coliseum. She was totally exhausted and dehydrated. Her body was half twisted and she was just barely walking a zigzagging path on her final lap. The crowd cheered her every faltering step. Those on the Coliseum floor realized that if they touched or helped her, she would be disqualified. When she did cross the finish line, on her own, the crowd roared as she collapsed. There were very few spectators, including myself, that did not have tears in their eyes. I had witnessed one of the most courageous finishes to any race.”