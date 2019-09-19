Racing! Los Al gets five weeks in 2020

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we reveal that most people didn’t think the Justify positive was that big a deal.

It was a rollicking day for the California Horse Racing Board at Los Alamitos. It started with a contentious racing dates meeting where Ed Allred, owner and chairman of Los Alamitos, called out CHRB vice-chairman Madeline Auerbach for apparent conflict of interests.

Auerbach, one of the leading breeders in California, has sold horses to many of the trainers she currently regulates. If you remember, we were the first to report that she owned a horse with Tim Ritvo, the Stronach Group executive that she regulated. The CHRB attorneys didn’t see a problem with it.

The board, after a lot of discussion, awarded an extra week of racing to Los Alamitos from the original allotment, so they now went from eight weeks to five. You can read more about it, just click here.

New members Oscar Gonzales and Wendy Mitchell, attending their first meeting, voted to give the local tracks another 30 days to work out dates, but all the old members of the board voted against that idea. Yet, a few minutes later they voted to give Northern California another 30 days to work out their racing dates.

I think Gonzales and Mitchell were placed on the board to shake things up and they seem up to the task. Auerbach, a few months ago a virtual lock to replace Chuck Winner as chairman, may face some opposition when the board names a new chairman next month.

There were several animal rights activists at the meeting who tried to speak during agenda items, but Auerbach did the proper job to keep them on point of the specific discussion. They were given a chance to speak during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.

The meeting lasted a torturous 4 hours, 15 minutes, and that didn’t include the racing dates committee meeting, which started more than two hours earlier.

Justify poll

The results of the Justify poll are in and we have a clear sentiment that this really wasn’t that big a deal. There were about 1,000 voters and the winner with 35.4% of the vote was that this was much ado about nothing. Here’s the breakdown:

It was much ado about nothing—35.4%

The CHRB did nothing wrong but could have handled it better—23.6%

The test results should have been made public immediately—21.8%

CHRB was doing trainer Bob Baffert a favor—12.2%

Justify should not have been allowed to race in the Kentucky Derby—7%

As a side note, I think this whole Justify situation may be a catalyst for the state of California to look at the conflicts of interest on the CHRB. Gov. Gavin Newsom does not like the problems of horse racing on the front page, and that’s where it’s been quite a bit this year.

Los Alamitos daytime review

Thursday was the $75,000 Phone Chatter Sakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. The race was originally scheduled for last week but didn’t fill and was moved to Thursday and drew a field of five. And then there was a scratch.

In the end, Quality Response bided her time near the back then went wide in the stretch and won by 5 ½ lengths under mostly a hand ride.

Quality Road paid $2.40 and $2.10. There was no show betting. She was followed by Convoluted, Aqua Seaform and Mean Sophia.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Baffert (winning trainer): “First time out I didn’t know if she was completely ready. I was hoping she would run like she did today. [Jockey] Joe [Talamo] rode her with a lot of confidence. It’s going to keep getting tougher and tougher as she goes along, but she’s shown the quality is there and she’s very well bred. It’s just nice to come down to Los Alamitos. I love it down here. It’s good to be back and win a stakes.’’

Talamo (winning jockey): “She was impressive the first time (Sept. 1 at Del Mar) and impressive again [Thursday]. I just let her settle and she did the rest in the stretch. She’s all class.’’

Los Alamitos daytime preview

The final Friday card of this meeting has nine races starting at 1 p.m. It’s not much of a card starting with an Arabian race. The highest purse is the eighth race, a maiden special for 3-year-olds and up going six furlongs for $40,000.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Stretford End for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Talamo. He’s winless in four starts, but started his career with three straight seconds. His last race he was seventh. The second favorite is Speed Pass at 7-2 for Baffert and J.C. Diaz Jr. This is his first start, but his $150,000 purchase price as a yearling at the Keeneland sale is why he’ll get some second looks.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 6, 7, 7, 6, 6, 9, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day

RACE THREE: No. 3 Winsinfashion (8-1)

Winsinfashion won last out at Del Mar going slightly longer and ran second at that longer distance here during the summer meet. The cutback in distance to five furlongs looks ideal and the 8-1 morning line value is too good to ignore.

Thursday’s result: Truest Reward was out for exercise and did nothing in a race won gate to wire by the favorite. Indy Jones was no better tracking fourth throughout the race and never looking like he had any chance.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Trainer Justin Joiner, who had a tremendous winter season at Los Alamitos Race course in 2018, will showcase a quartet of young runners upon his return to training on Friday night. Joiner, who has spent the last six months in the Southwest racing circuit, won the Grade 1 Golden State Million and Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity here last year with eventual champion 2-year-old Flash And Roll. He also saddled eventual AQHA World Champion Bodacious Eagle to victory in the Champion of Champions. On Friday, Joiner will have Bodacious Dreamgirl and Jess Helene in the fourth race at 330 yards and Apollitical B King and A Lucky Ladies Man in the sixth race, also at 330 yards.

“Owned by Johnny Trotter and Randy Geiselman, Bodacious Dreamgirl is a 2-year-old filly by One Famous Eagle out of Bodacious Dream. She’s a full sister to the aforementioned champion Bodacious Eagle, who earned more than $1.2 million during his outstanding career before retiring at the end of 2018.

“On Saturday, EG High Desert Farms’ homebred filly A Mere Bail will look to continue her string of solid performances when the daughter of A Mere Chocolate heads a field of seven juveniles in the $12,125 seventh race allowance feature. A Mere Bail has hit the board in all but one of her five starts this season with her lone victory coming in the $25,000 Freshman Stakes for fillies at 330 yards. A Mere Bail has run third in three other starts — one of them against the highly regarded Budderlicous in a trial to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity. Other top young runners will be Spirit Foose, who finished ahead of A Mere Bail in a recent allowance event Aug. 25, and Evee, a half-length maiden winner on Aug. 30.

The top quarter-horse race of the weekend is Sunday night with the the Grade 1, $125,000 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap for fillies and mares 3 and up. The field will be headed by Thermonuclear Energy, who will go after her third major stakes win of the season in the Millie Vessels at 400 yards.

“Trained by Chris O’Dell, Thermonuclear Energy has been the elite mare all season. Her top efforts include a victory in the Grade 1, $100,000 Charger Bar Handicap in January and a 1¼-length victory in the California Breeders Matron Stakes on July 27.

“’She’s been a great mare to have for a long time now,’ O’Dell said. ‘We’ve been spacing out her starts and always want to keep her nice and fresh.’

“A winner of seven career stakes wins, Thermonuclear Energy has earned $405,757 while winning 11 of 28 lifetime starts. She’ll be going after her seventh career stakes win on Sunday night.”

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No 1 Up For Kids (9-2)

She has a tendency of getting into trouble, but at her best she’s capable of posting quality efforts that compare favorably with this well-matched group. In her last effort, this filly got rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking almost a length behind the eventual winner. With a tough getaway to overcome, she still posted a solid third-place finish and should be a contender from the get-go with an elusive clean start this evening at a medium mutual.

Final thought

