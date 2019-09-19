Racing! Los Al gets five weeks in 2020

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we reveal that most people didn’t think the Justify positive was that big a deal.
It was a rollicking day for the California Horse Racing Board at Los Alamitos. It started with a contentious racing dates meeting where Ed Allred, owner and chairman of Los Alamitos, called out CHRB vice-chairman Madeline Auerbach for apparent conflict of interests.
Auerbach, one of the leading breeders in California, has sold horses to many of the trainers she currently regulates. If you remember, we were the first to report that she owned a horse with Tim Ritvo, the Stronach Group executive that she regulated. The CHRB attorneys didn’t see a problem with it.
The board, after a lot of discussion, awarded an extra week of racing to Los Alamitos from the original allotment, so they now went from eight weeks to five. You can read more about it, just click here.
New members Oscar Gonzales and Wendy Mitchell, attending their first meeting, voted to give the local tracks another 30 days to work out dates, but all the old members of the board voted against that idea. Yet, a few minutes later they voted to give Northern California another 30 days to work out their racing dates.
I think Gonzales and Mitchell were placed on the board to shake things up and they seem up to the task. Auerbach, a few months ago a virtual lock to replace Chuck Winner as chairman, may face some opposition when the board names a new chairman next month.
There were several animal rights activists at the meeting who tried to speak during agenda items, but Auerbach did the proper job to keep them on point of the specific discussion. They were given a chance to speak during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.
The meeting lasted a torturous 4 hours, 15 minutes, and that didn’t include the racing dates committee meeting, which started more than two hours earlier.
Justify poll
The results of the Justify poll are in and we have a clear sentiment that this really wasn’t that big a deal. There were about 1,000 voters and the winner with 35.4% of the vote was that this was much ado about nothing. Here’s the breakdown:
It was much ado about nothing—35.4%
The CHRB did nothing wrong but could have handled it better—23.6%
The test results should have been made public immediately—21.8%
CHRB was doing trainer Bob Baffert a favor—12.2%
Justify should not have been allowed to race in the Kentucky Derby—7%
As a side note, I think this whole Justify situation may be a catalyst for the state of California to look at the conflicts of interest on the CHRB. Gov. Gavin Newsom does not like the problems of horse racing on the front page, and that’s where it’s been quite a bit this year.
Los Alamitos daytime review
Thursday was the $75,000 Phone Chatter Sakes for 2-year-old fillies going 6 ½ furlongs. The race was originally scheduled for last week but didn’t fill and was moved to Thursday and drew a field of five. And then there was a scratch.
In the end, Quality Response bided her time near the back then went wide in the stretch and won by 5 ½ lengths under mostly a hand ride.
Quality Road paid $2.40 and $2.10. There was no show betting. She was followed by Convoluted, Aqua Seaform and Mean Sophia.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Baffert (winning trainer): “First time out I didn’t know if she was completely ready. I was hoping she would run like she did today. [Jockey] Joe [Talamo] rode her with a lot of confidence. It’s going to keep getting tougher and tougher as she goes along, but she’s shown the quality is there and she’s very well bred. It’s just nice to come down to Los Alamitos. I love it down here. It’s good to be back and win a stakes.’’
Talamo (winning jockey): “She was impressive the first time (Sept. 1 at Del Mar) and impressive again [Thursday]. I just let her settle and she did the rest in the stretch. She’s all class.’’
Los Alamitos daytime preview
The final Friday card of this meeting has nine races starting at 1 p.m. It’s not much of a card starting with an Arabian race. The highest purse is the eighth race, a maiden special for 3-year-olds and up going six furlongs for $40,000.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Stretford End for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Talamo. He’s winless in four starts, but started his career with three straight seconds. His last race he was seventh. The second favorite is Speed Pass at 7-2 for Baffert and J.C. Diaz Jr. This is his first start, but his $150,000 purchase price as a yearling at the Keeneland sale is why he’ll get some second looks.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 6, 7, 7, 6, 6, 9, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE THREE: No. 3 Winsinfashion (8-1)
Winsinfashion won last out at Del Mar going slightly longer and ran second at that longer distance here during the summer meet. The cutback in distance to five furlongs looks ideal and the 8-1 morning line value is too good to ignore.
Thursday’s result: Truest Reward was out for exercise and did nothing in a race won gate to wire by the favorite. Indy Jones was no better tracking fourth throughout the race and never looking like he had any chance.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“Trainer Justin Joiner, who had a tremendous winter season at Los Alamitos Race course in 2018, will showcase a quartet of young runners upon his return to training on Friday night. Joiner, who has spent the last six months in the Southwest racing circuit, won the Grade 1 Golden State Million and Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity here last year with eventual champion 2-year-old Flash And Roll. He also saddled eventual AQHA World Champion Bodacious Eagle to victory in the Champion of Champions. On Friday, Joiner will have Bodacious Dreamgirl and Jess Helene in the fourth race at 330 yards and Apollitical B King and A Lucky Ladies Man in the sixth race, also at 330 yards.
“Owned by Johnny Trotter and Randy Geiselman, Bodacious Dreamgirl is a 2-year-old filly by One Famous Eagle out of Bodacious Dream. She’s a full sister to the aforementioned champion Bodacious Eagle, who earned more than $1.2 million during his outstanding career before retiring at the end of 2018.
“On Saturday, EG High Desert Farms’ homebred filly A Mere Bail will look to continue her string of solid performances when the daughter of A Mere Chocolate heads a field of seven juveniles in the $12,125 seventh race allowance feature. A Mere Bail has hit the board in all but one of her five starts this season with her lone victory coming in the $25,000 Freshman Stakes for fillies at 330 yards. A Mere Bail has run third in three other starts — one of them against the highly regarded Budderlicous in a trial to the Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity. Other top young runners will be Spirit Foose, who finished ahead of A Mere Bail in a recent allowance event Aug. 25, and Evee, a half-length maiden winner on Aug. 30.
The top quarter-horse race of the weekend is Sunday night with the the Grade 1, $125,000 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap for fillies and mares 3 and up. The field will be headed by Thermonuclear Energy, who will go after her third major stakes win of the season in the Millie Vessels at 400 yards.
“Trained by Chris O’Dell, Thermonuclear Energy has been the elite mare all season. Her top efforts include a victory in the Grade 1, $100,000 Charger Bar Handicap in January and a 1¼-length victory in the California Breeders Matron Stakes on July 27.
“’She’s been a great mare to have for a long time now,’ O’Dell said. ‘We’ve been spacing out her starts and always want to keep her nice and fresh.’
“A winner of seven career stakes wins, Thermonuclear Energy has earned $405,757 while winning 11 of 28 lifetime starts. She’ll be going after her seventh career stakes win on Sunday night.”
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No 1 Up For Kids (9-2)
She has a tendency of getting into trouble, but at her best she’s capable of posting quality efforts that compare favorably with this well-matched group. In her last effort, this filly got rambunctious in the gate prior to breaking almost a length behind the eventual winner. With a tough getaway to overcome, she still posted a solid third-place finish and should be a contender from the get-go with an elusive clean start this evening at a medium mutual.
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, September 19.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 12-day meet. Clear &
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $6,000. Allowance. Arabian. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.99 52.21 1:06.47 1:20.83
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|SLUFFYS GIZMO
|122
|5
|3
|4–3
|3–2
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Guce
|3.30
|1
|PRESTONS LADY AA
|118
|1
|4
|2–½
|4–1
|2–1
|2–3
|Sanchez
|1.90
|2
|WMA PLATINUM
|125
|2
|5
|5–2
|5–5
|3–1½
|3–1
|Dominguez
|9.10
|7
|MARSANNE MHF
|122
|6
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|4–5
|4–9
|Jude
|3.50
|3
|AURA MAKARINA
|118
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|5–3½
|5–1½
|Herrera
|2.60
|5
|RU MYSTIFIED
|123
|4
|6
|6–1½
|6–4
|6–3
|6–¾
|Harvey
|39.10
|8
|WHR INCENDIARY
|125
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Arana
|53.30
|6
|SLUFFYS GIZMO
|8.60
|3.60
|2.60
|1
|PRESTONS LADY AA
|2.80
|2.80
|2
|WMA PLATINUM
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$15.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-7)
|$22.63
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$60.70
Winner–SLUFFYS GIZMO C.m.8 by DJET SET DE FALGAS out of GIZMOSON FIRE, by BURNING SAND. Bred by SAM VASQUEZ (TX). Trainer: Helen Shelley. Owner: Helen Shelley. Mutuel Pool $30,164 Exacta Pool $16,938 Superfecta Pool $12,239 Trifecta Pool $13,275. Scratched–MY THUNDER BOLT, RB HOT BUNS.
SLUFFYS GIZMO stalked,came out, bid 3deep, led, resisted, inched away late. PRESTONS LADY AA came out, 3wide,4wide, bid mid stretch, out finished. WMA PLATINUM inside, angled out, 5wide into lane, loomed mid stretch. MARSANNE MHF prompted pace, bid between into lane, weakened bit late. AURA MAKARINA pace, inside, overtaken upper, weakened. RU MYSTIFIED settled, 2-3wide, dropped back turn, rail, no rally. WHR INCENDIARY broke out, 5wide, 4wide turn, lacked response.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.30 45.49 57.78 1:04.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Vermeer
|117
|1
|1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–3½
|Velez
|2.20
|2
|Coast of Roan
|120
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–4½
|Roman
|15.40
|5
|Agent Zero
|122
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|Pena
|5.00
|4
|Credance
|122
|4
|3
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|9.60
|7
|Truest Reward
|122
|7
|2
|7
|6–1½
|6–2½
|5–1½
|Fuentes
|3.10
|3
|Floyd Moneymaker
|115
|3
|5
|2–1½
|2–hd
|5–½
|6–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.30
|6
|My Boy Andy
|122
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|37.10
|1
|VERMEER
|6.40
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|COAST OF ROAN
|12.60
|5.80
|5
|AGENT ZERO
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$31.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$29.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4)
|$69.86
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-5)
|$196.30
Winner–Vermeer B.g.3 by Malibu Moon out of Trail Magic, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Brushwood Stable (PA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $56,192 Daily Double Pool $5,982 Exacta Pool $34,214 Superfecta Pool $19,570 Trifecta Pool $24,961. Scratched–none.
VERMEER quickly sped to the front, padded cushion around the turn, came three wide into the stretch anmd clearly proved best under some right hand urging and hand pressure. COAST OF ROAN tracked pacesetter from the inside, continued along the rail into and through the stretch and went willingly to the wire. AGENT ZERO settled a bit off the rail, chased two or three wide into and around the turn, remained on same path, edged away from others and safely held the show. CREDANCE bumped lightly with inside rival early, chased three deep to the bend, drifted out further leaving the turn, remained off the rail and missed third. TRUEST REWARD settled outside, chased four then five wide into and around the turn, continued widest of all in the stretch and failed to threaten. FLOYD MONEYMAKER bumped with outside rival early, stalked from between rivals, was four wide exiting the turn and weakened. MY BOY ANDY was slow into stride, angled over early, came back out three wide into the stretch, remained well off the rail late and also weakened. Half-mile split was HANDTIMED.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 24.46 48.45 1:12.64 1:24.82 1:37.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Seau
|124
|7
|1
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Franco
|3.00
|6
|Handsome John
|117
|6
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–3
|2–4
|Cedillo
|16.50
|2
|Fishel
|124
|2
|6
|6–hd
|7
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–1½
|Pereira
|26.90
|3
|Bea's Boy
|112
|3
|2
|4–hd
|6–1½
|4–½
|3–1
|4–2
|Velez
|11.30
|1
|Sunset Seven
|117
|1
|3
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.60
|5
|Ooh La La Whalah
|117
|5
|4
|5–1½
|4–1
|6–4
|6–5
|6–6
|Mn Garcia
|4.40
|4
|Topgallant
|121
|4
|7
|7
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Fuentes
|3.70
|7
|SEAU
|8.00
|4.20
|3.40
|6
|HANDSOME JOHN
|13.00
|7.40
|2
|FISHEL
|10.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$36.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$45.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-3)
|$359.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$1,170.80
Winner–Seau B.g.5 by Distorted Humor out of Supercharger, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. &Glen Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Quinn Howey. Owner: Aldrich, Allen J., Boersma, Travis, Olsen, Cindy, Titus, Andy and Metcalf, Winfred. Mutuel Pool $54,099 Daily Double Pool $5,471 Exacta Pool $29,874 Superfecta Pool $16,771 Trifecta Pool $22,581. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-7) paid $58.40. Pick Three Pool $13,161.
SEAU stalked three wide into and through the backstretch, under some asking on same path into the stretch, challenged passing five-sixteenths pole, gained slim lead, came in bit in deep stretch and inched away in the final yards. HANDSOME JOHN pulled his way to the front, set pace while slightly off the rail, relinquished control in upper stretch, fought back in the drive and battled gamely to the wire. FISHEL settled off the pace, chased two wide or between rivals, came out four wide leaving late turn and responded from strong handling to gain third. BEA'S BOY saved ground stalking the pace, shifted out three wide entering the stretch, came in some through the drive and was out finished for the show. SUNSET SEVEN was bit antsy in the gate, forced the early issue then stalked pacesetter from the inside, remained along the rail and weakened bit late. OOH LA LA WHALAH stalked while outside a rival and between foes, came out five wide entering the stretch, remained outside and lacked needed late punch. TOPGALLANT three then four wide on the initial turn, chased three deep nearing second bend, came out further leaving last turn and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.98 45.45 57.30 1:09.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Persepolis
|124
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–3½
|Prat
|3.00
|4
|Surreptitious
|120
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Bejarano
|9.40
|6
|Kohala Coast
|120
|4
|4
|4–1
|4–5
|3–1½
|3–3½
|Roman
|12.50
|3
|Amatara
|120
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–12
|4–28
|Fuentes
|0.30
|7
|True Mischief
|120
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Figueroa
|13.70
|2
|PERSEPOLIS
|8.00
|4.40
|10.40
|4
|SURREPTITIOUS
|6.40
|16.80
|6
|KOHALA COAST
|10.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$27.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$20.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-6-3)
|$16.97
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-4-6)
|$91.30
Winner–Persepolis Dbb.f.4 by War Front out of Along (IRE), by Smart Strike. Bred by Along Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $56,024 Daily Double Pool $4,622 Exacta Pool $21,556 Superfecta Pool $12,037 Trifecta Pool $17,663. Scratched–Free Belief, Miss Tokyo.
$1 Pick Three (1-7-2) paid $59.20. Pick Three Pool $11,439.
PERSEPOLIS stepped to the front and set pace from slightly off the rail, dug in when challenged into the lane and upper stretch then drew away from runner-up under right hand urging. SURREPTITIOUS forced the pace from outside leader into and on the turn, bid outside same rival into the lane, briefly battled in upper stretch, could not match winner in the drive but safely held the place. KOHALA COAST stalked while outside a rival, continued on three wide path to the stretch, came out further in the drive and pulled away for minor award. AMATARA tracked pacesetter from the inside into and around the turn, lost contact from top pair in upper stretch then had rider drop his stick nearing the wire. TRUE MISCHIEF widest of all chasing the pace, continued three wide on the turn, dropped back readily in upper stretch, was eventually eased and then walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Phone Chatter Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.57 45.91 1:10.15 1:16.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Quality Response
|122
|3
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–5½
|Talamo
|0.20
|3
|Convoluted
|120
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2–1
|Franco
|8.70
|5
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|118
|4
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|17.50
|2
|Mean Sophia
|122
|1
|3
|1–1
|2–1½
|3–1
|4
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.70
|4
|QUALITY RESPONSE
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|CONVOLUTED
|3.80
|5
|AQUA SEAFORM SHAME
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$8.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$4.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$12.00
Winner–Quality Response Dbb.f.2 by Quality Road out of Argue, by Storm Cat. Bred by Stone Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $60,752 Daily Double Pool $5,183 Exacta Pool $22,484 Trifecta Pool $21,919. Scratched–Paid Informant.
$1 Pick Three (7-2-4) paid $23.00. Pick Three Pool $8,493.
QUALITY RESPONSE stalked off the rail on the backstretch and three deep on the turn, came into the stretch four wide, took the lead in midstretch and drew clear under good handling. CONVOLUTED chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, remained near the inside through the lane and rallied to gain second while no threat to the winner. AQUA SEAFORM SHAME moved up between horses into the turn, dueled inside a rival around the turn, kept to her task through the stretch, weakened in the final furlong and lost second in the late stages. MEAN SOPHIA angled out while sprinting clear early, dueled outside a rival on the turn, came into the stretch three wide and weakened through the lane.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.05 46.10 1:11.65 1:24.82 1:38.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Seahawk Lisa
|117
|2
|3
|3–2½
|2–½
|2–3
|2–4½
|1–1¼
|Velez
|5.50
|1
|Gingham
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–4¼
|Smith
|0.50
|3
|Sentimental
|122
|3
|4
|4–5
|4–8
|3–1½
|3–2½
|3–3
|Franco
|46.60
|7
|Dipping In
|122
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–4
|4–11
|Gutierrez
|3.70
|5
|Lizzario
|122
|5
|5
|5–2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|19.20
|4
|Colombian Gold
|122
|4
|2
|2–½
|3–2½
|4–2½
|6
|6
|Pereira
|8.60
|2
|SEAHAWK LISA
|13.00
|4.20
|1
|GINGHAM
|2.10
|3
|SENTIMENTAL
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$22.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$11.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-3-7)
|$24.78
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-1-3)
|$84.90
Winner–Seahawk Lisa B.f.2 by Hard Spun out of Seahawk Girl, by Pioneerof the Nile. Bred by William Humphries (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Drakos, Christopher and Robertson, Robert L.. Mutuel Pool $64,746 Daily Double Pool $8,790 Exacta Pool $37,328 Superfecta Pool $22,717 Trifecta Pool $25,294. Scratched–I Give Up.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $43.90. Pick Three Pool $19,751. $1 Pick Four (7-2-1/4-2) 4 correct paid $203.40. Pick Four Pool $41,575. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-7-2-1/4-2) 5 correct paid $443.05. Pick Five Pool $130,348.
SEAHAWK LISA pressed the pace between horses on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, battled outside a rival through the stretch and wore down that foe late. GINGHAM was sent along into the first turn, set the pace inside rivals on the backstretch, was challenged by the winner entering the stretch, battled inside that foe through the lane, was worn down late but was clearly second best. SENTIMENTAL chased in the clear on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, came out in the stretch, lacked the needed rally but was a clear third. DIPPING IN angled in early, chased a bit off the rail, saved ground around the second turn, remained near the rail in the stretch and did not menace. LIZZARIO chased on the outside throughout and did not rally. COLOMBIAN GOLD was caught three wide on the first turn, pressed the pace three deep down the backstretch, fell back on the second turn and gave way in the lane.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.81 48.51 1:12.33 1:36.35 1:42.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Street to Indy
|121
|2
|3
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|Mn Garcia
|4.30
|7
|I Can Do This
|124
|7
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–4
|2–5½
|Cedillo
|3.00
|3
|Fast as Cass
|124
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–½
|3–1
|3–3
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|3.50
|5
|Broke Away Grey
|124
|5
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|5–2
|4–2
|4–4½
|Pereira
|1.60
|4
|Union Station
|115
|4
|6
|7
|7
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|Velez
|17.10
|1
|Indy Jones
|110
|1
|4
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|6–5
|6–7
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.50
|6
|Chieftain's Lad
|124
|6
|5
|5–1
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Franco
|83.40
|2
|STREET TO INDY
|10.60
|5.40
|3.40
|7
|I CAN DO THIS
|4.80
|2.60
|3
|FAST AS CASS
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$76.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-7)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-5)
|$18.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-7-3)
|$79.40
Winner–Street to Indy B.g.6 by Street Sense out of False Impression, by A.P. Indy. Bred by KatieRich Farms (KY). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Richard A. Bell. Mutuel Pool $74,552 Daily Double Pool $5,438 Exacta Pool $34,016 Superfecta Pool $21,048 Trifecta Pool $23,271. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-2) paid $57.90. Pick Three Pool $21,125.
STREET TO INDY gained advantage from the inside on the initial turn, set pressured pace from along the rail, dug in when challenged in upper stretch, dueled inside rival then gamely inched away late under strong handling. I CAN DO THIS pressured outside pacesetter to the second turn, challenged in upper stretch, battled outside winner but could not match that foe in the late stages despite game effort. FAST AS CASS between foes early then gained prominent position from bit off the rail, stalked three wide into the stretch and held late for the show. BROKE AWAY GREY unhurried early while guided to the rail, chased inside, angled back four wide exiting the last turn and whittled gap on third place finisher late. UNION STATION chased while outside a rival or two wide early, was four wide around the last turn and failed to reach contention. INDY JONES was taken off the rail on the first turn, stalked three wide, came out further entering the stretch and weakened. CHIEFTAIN'S LAD settled off the pace and off the rail, chased three wide then four wide to the second turn and faded in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 21.75 44.96 57.02 1:03.62
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Saratoga Morning
|124
|7
|1
|3–2
|2–1½
|2–4
|1–ns
|Mn Garcia
|1.20
|4
|Older Brother
|124
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Dominguez
|5.30
|1
|According to Buddy
|124
|1
|6
|7
|7
|4–½
|3–2
|Flores
|3.90
|6
|Mon Camo
|124
|6
|5
|6–1
|6–hd
|5–½
|4–3½
|Herrera
|20.80
|2
|Satori
|122
|2
|7
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–5
|5–1¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|3.60
|5
|The Party Factor
|124
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|6–10
|Payeras
|18.80
|3
|The White Shadow
|120
|3
|2
|2–hd
|3–2
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|10.10
|7
|SARATOGA MORNING
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|OLDER BROTHER
|4.40
|2.60
|1
|ACCORDING TO BUDDY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$6.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6)
|$8.25
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$18.90
Winner–Saratoga Morning Ch.g.4 by City Zip out of Ms. Bedazzle, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Monticule (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ryan, Gloria and O'Neill, Doug F.. Mutuel Pool $65,179 Daily Double Pool $6,875 Exacta Pool $31,892 Superfecta Pool $17,093 Trifecta Pool $23,054. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-2-7) paid $90.30. Pick Three Pool $8,679.
SARATOGA MORNING had good early speed from the outside, three deep into the bend, dueled outside a rival on the turn, exchanged bobs outside same foe through the stretch and got nose up in the final strides. OLDER BROTHER contested the early pace from between foes then dueled inside winner around the turn, continued stretch-long battle inside same rival and held slim lead approaching the wire before being out gamed in the final yards. ACCORDING TO BUDDY settled inside, roused from along the rail on the turn, split rivals passing three-sixteenths pole and was along for minor award. MON CAMO settled outside, chased three wide on the turn and into the stretch, battled between foes through the drive and improved placing. SATORI stalked while bit off the rail, continued three then four wide to the stretch, between rivals to mid stretch then weakened some. THE PARTY FACTOR tracked pace from off the rail, continued three wide, angled five wide leaving the turn, remained on far outside and weakened late. THE WHITE SHADOW dueled from along the rail into the turn, dropped back some around the bend and gave way inside in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.45 44.21 56.05 1:08.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Grinning Tiger
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Figueroa
|7.10
|6
|Coil Me Home
|122
|6
|9
|8–2
|7–hd
|3–2
|2–nk
|Prat
|1.20
|8
|Threefiveindia
|122
|7
|4
|7–½
|5–1½
|2–½
|3–5½
|Mn Garcia
|2.40
|3
|Make It a Triple
|122
|3
|7
|4–hd
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–2½
|Bednar
|6.30
|2
|Candy Zip
|124
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–1
|5–2½
|5–1¾
|Guce
|63.80
|10
|R Cha Cha
|117
|9
|1
|6–hd
|8–½
|7–½
|6–1
|Velez
|21.40
|1
|Breakers Isle
|124
|1
|8
|9
|9
|9
|7–½
|Payeras
|123.80
|5
|J T's A. T. M.
|124
|5
|5
|3–½
|4–hd
|6–½
|8–½
|Roman
|8.70
|9
|Tap the Wire
|118
|8
|6
|5–hd
|6–hd
|8–hd
|9
|Franco
|23.50
|4
|GRINNING TIGER
|16.20
|6.00
|3.60
|6
|COIL ME HOME
|3.20
|2.40
|8
|THREEFIVEINDIA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$47.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-3)
|$27.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-3-2)
|$2,646.10
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$63.70
Winner–Grinning Tiger Ch.g.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Karlee's Kitten, by Pioneering. Bred by Patrick Cosgrove (OR). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Tyree J. Wolesensky. Mutuel Pool $96,834 Daily Double Pool $22,175 Exacta Pool $54,583 Superfecta Pool $42,745 Super High Five Pool $7,058 Trifecta Pool $43,878. Claimed–Threefiveindia by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Coliseum.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $115.20. Pick Three Pool $50,345. $1 Pick Four (2-2-7-4) 4 correct paid $1,309.40. Pick Four Pool $141,463. $2 Pick Six (2-1/4-2-2-7-4) 5 out of 6 paid $281.40. Pick Six Pool $27,210. Pick Six Carryover $14,282.
GRINNING TIGER dueled early from off the rail, continued on three wide path, cleared in upper stretch and safely held under steady handling. COIL ME HOME broke tardily and was bit squeezed while dropping well back early, chased outside a rival, advanced some three wide around the turn, angled to the inside, rallied strongly in final furlong and gained second. THREEFIVEINDIA settled off the rail then three wide, advanced two wide around the turn and lost second in the final yards. MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked from the inside then three wide into the stretch and bested others. CANDY ZIP dueled inside winner early then track that rival around the turn and into the stretch before weakening some in the drive. R CHA CHA chased from the outside, caught five wide into the bend, continued six wide into the stretch and failed to menace. BREAKERS ISLE settledalong the rail and inside runner-up, saved ground into the stretch and lacked needed response. J T'S A. T. M. broke out slightly, stalked three wide then between foes, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. TAP THE WIRE between rivals and well off the rail early, chased four wide on the turn then five wide leaving the bend and was no late factor.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|750
|$180,107
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$800,803
|Out of State
|N/A
|$2,109,820
|TOTAL
|750
|$3,090,730
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, September 20.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 10-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $6,200. Allowance. Arabian. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|MY THUNDER BOLT
|124
|Howard I. Rubin
|30-1
|2
|LIL DUDE AA
|Ramon Guce
|130
|Helen Shelley
|7-2
|3
|RACHELS SILKIE AA
|David Martin
|121
|Ron E. White
|8-1
|4
|Z YOYO GO
|Hugo Herrera
|125
|Abel Borg
|12-1
|5
|DREAM PEARL
|Juan Sanchez
|127
|Terri Eaton
|8-5
|6
|RB HOCUS POCUS
|Christian Aragon
|130
|Simon Hobson
|5-2
|7
|SKEEDADDLE
|Jose Dominguez
|125
|Terri Eaton
|12-1
|8
|LAST CALL MHF
|John Jude
|125
|Simon Hobson
|8-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dixie Doo Run Run
|Ramon Guce
|124
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|10-1
|20,000
|2
|New Salute
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Wild Cat Canyon
|Brayan Pena
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|5-1
|20,000
|4
|Impeachment Ace
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Sally Rivera
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Bound to Go
|Vinnie Bednar
|120
|Scott Willoughby
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|4-5
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chasin Lucas
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|7-2
|2
|Gia Lula
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|3
|Winsinfashion
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Charles S. Treece
|8-1
|4
|Ruby Trust
|Evin Roman
|124
|Adam Kitchingman
|3-1
|5
|Naughty Tiger
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|6
|Rizzi's Honors
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Northern Encounter
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|12-1
|30,000
|2
|Petronilla
|Donnie Meche
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|12-1
|30,000
|3
|Bluegrass Banjo
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|30,000
|4
|Any Two Cards
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|30,000
|5
|Suezaaana
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|8-1
|30,000
|6
|Dairy Kid
|Jose Dominguez
|122
|Robert J. Lucas
|6-1
|30,000
|7
|My S V R
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|2-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Billy'sgotasingle
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|28,000
|2
|Roses for Doug
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|Destiny's Journey
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|30,000
|4
|Totally Normal
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|30,000
|5
|Billy K
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Sharp Turn
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Mike Harrington
|4-1
|30,000
|7
|Arouse N Go
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|30,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Indypendent Deputy
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|5-2
|12,500
|2
|Big Base
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|12,500
|3
|Buttie
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|12,500
|4
|Love of Art
|Jorge Velez
|114
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|10,500
|5
|Road Test
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|114
|Dean Pederson
|3-1
|12,500
|6
|Majestic Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|David Bernstein
|7-2
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sienna
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|2
|Roses for Laura
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|3
|Miss Fraulein
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Peter Miller
|7-5
|4
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|8-5
|5
|Freedom Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|7-2
|6
|Screen Gossip
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Speed Pass
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|Stretford End
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|3
|The Longest Night
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|4
|Stable Genius
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|5
|Silenced
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|6
|Torosay
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Lord Adare
|Evin Roman
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|8
|Awesome Score
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|9
|Northrndancrsghost
|Frank Johnson
|124
|Santos R. Perez
|30-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Expensive Devon
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Rosemary Trela
|5-1
|50,000
|2
|Erica's Tiger
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Kenyetta
|Diego Sanchez
|120
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
|45,000
|4
|Awesome Alessandra
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|9-2
|50,000
|5
|Slew's Screen Star
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|50,000
|6
|Smiling to Excess
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|7-2
|50,000
|7
|Bode's Best
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|45,000
|8
|Fire Diamonds
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|Miss Johnnie
|Brayan Pena
|122
|Luis Mendez
|9-2
|50,000
|10
|Sake
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Nikkileaks
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|50,000