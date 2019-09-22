Racing! Just a few stewards’ rulings

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 22. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 10th day of a 12-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.11 45.37 57.19 1:03.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Empress of Lov 119 6 1 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2¼ Velez 0.50 3 Time for Kisses 120 3 3 4–1 4–1 3–2 2–hd Payeras 11.30 5 Lady Krishna 124 5 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–3½ 3–4 Franco 3.90 2 Bragging Rights 124 2 6 5–1 5–5 5–6 4–½ Flores 6.30 1 Just Be Held 117 1 4 2–1 3–1½ 4–1½ 5–8 Diaz, Jr. 11.30 4 Discrete Stevie B 122 4 5 6 6 6 6 Pereira 24.50

6 EMPRESS OF LOV 3.00 2.40 2.10 3 TIME FOR KISSES 5.60 3.80 5 LADY KRISHNA 2.10

$1 EXACTA (6-3) $6.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-5-2) $5.10 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-5) $20.50

Winner–Empress of Lov Dbb.f.4 by Empire Way out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Darrin K. Albert. Mutuel Pool $34,173 Exacta Pool $17,159 Superfecta Pool $12,281 Trifecta Pool $14,573. Scratched–none.

EMPRESS OF LOV pressed the pace outside a rival into and around the turn, bid for the lead in upper stretch, took command nearing the furlong marker and drew clear. TIME FOR KISSES chased the pace off the rail around the turn, moved up three deep at the furlong marker and gained the place in the final strides. LADY KRISHNA set the early pace then dueled inside the winner on the turn, continued to battle that foe in the lane, could not match strides in the final furlong and was edged for the place late. BRAGGING RIGHTS chased off the rail, angled in through the final furlong and did not menace. JUST BE HELD pressed the pace inside the winner into the turn, angled out to enter the stretch three wide, raced between horses at the furlong pole and weakened. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased off the rail, came into the stretch four wide and did not rally.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.35 46.48 58.39 1:04.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Musically 122 7 2 5–1 5–1½ 1–1½ 1–7 Maldonado 0.40 5 Lady Sunset 122 4 7 4–1½ 1–hd 2–3 2–¾ Fuentes 3.50 7 Vannavanna Bo Bana 117 6 6 7 7 5–2 3–1½ Velez 5.70 4 Golden Goddess 122 3 1 2–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 4–3 Espinoza 34.10 3 Don't Stop Lookin 122 2 4 3–½ 4–½ 6–4 5–1¾ Bednar 44.80 6 Akuba 122 5 5 6–½ 6–hd 4–hd 6–8 E Garcia 56.10 2 Gracie's Girl 122 1 3 1–1½ 2–1 7 7 Figueroa 18.30

8 MUSICALLY 2.80 2.10 2.10 5 LADY SUNSET 2.80 2.10 7 VANNAVANNA BO BANA 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $4.20 $1 EXACTA (8-5) $2.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-5-7-4) $0.98 $1 TRIFECTA (8-5-7) $3.90

Winner–Musically B.f.2 by Run Away and Hide out of Empowerment, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Green Lantern Stables (KY). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: Heart Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $57,944 Daily Double Pool $14,389 Exacta Pool $29,154 Superfecta Pool $27,516 Trifecta Pool $27,900. Claimed–Musically by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Miss Brewski.

MUSICALLY settled outside, chased four wide leaving the backstretch, circled rivals five wide around the bend, reached front past quarter pole and drew off under steady hand urging. LADY SUNSET bobbled leaving the gate, was taken to the rail, advanced inside and gained lead nearing top of the stretch, was overtaken in upper stretch but proved clearly second best. VANNAVANNA BO BANA settled well off the rail, chased four wide around the turn, angled in through the stretch and was along late for the show. GOLDEN GODDESS three deep to the bend stalking the pace, continued outside rivals around the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lost third late. DON'T STOP LOOKIN between rivals tracking the pace, three wide on the turn, was in bit tight nearing top of the stretch and squeezed back, came out and never recovered. AKUBA broke out, shifted to the inside early, continued along the rail thereafter and did not menace. GRACIE'S GIRL sped to clear lead, set pace a bit off the rail, was collared late on the turn and gave way readily.

THIRD RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.91 45.08 57.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mama's Kid 124 3 2 2–1 3–1½ 1–½ 1–3½ Espinoza 1.10 1 Herunbridledpower 124 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 2–1 Payeras 1.60 6 Blew by You 115 5 6 5–1 4–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Velez 7.80 2 Scott's Best Beth 124 2 3 3–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 4–1 Sanchez 45.50 7 Luv Is All U Need 124 6 4 4–hd 5–2 5–1½ 5–1¾ Rojas Fernandez 20.20 8 Wicked Sunset 124 7 5 6–½ 6–2 6–2½ 6–1¾ E Garcia 4.90 5 Magicalchic 124 4 7 7 7 7 7 Hernandez 54.10

4 MAMA'S KID 4.20 2.60 2.20 1 HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER 2.80 2.40 6 BLEW BY YOU 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-4) $5.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $4.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2) $12.35 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $17.30

Winner–Mama's Kid Grr.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Mama's Con, by Restless Con. Bred by Geri Forrester (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $65,215 Daily Double Pool $6,132 Exacta Pool $37,090 Superfecta Pool $29,953 Trifecta Pool $31,867. Scratched–Promnesia. $1 Pick Three (6-8-4) paid $4.30. Pick Three Pool $23,286.

MAMA'S KID pressured outside pacesetter into and around the turn, gained lead approaching eighth marker and pulled clear under few right handed taps. HERUNBRIDLEDPOWER flashed good speed inside, retained cushion while slightly off the rail leaving the turn, relinquished command nearing mid-stretch but safely held second. BLEW BY YOU broke in and bumped inside rival, between foes then two wide around the bend, came out some through the drive and was along late for third. SCOTT'S BEST BETH shifted to the rail, stalked from the inside to the stretch, continued inside and was collared in final strides for the show. LUV IS ALL U NEED chased three wide on the turn, came out further entering the lane and angled over some in the final furlong. WICKED SUNSET settled outside, raced four wide around the bend, remained on same path into the stretch, came in some in upper stretch but was no threat. MAGICALCHIC bumped by outside rival at the start, reserved early, saved ground to the stretch, shifted out in upper stretch but lacked any response late.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.59 44.80 56.72 1:03.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Desert General 119 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 1–hd 1–1½ Velez 1.70 2 Boy Howdy 124 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 2–1¼ Pedroza 2.40 7 Kenny Benny 124 5 5 5 4–1 4–1½ 3–1¼ Hernandez 6.90 5 Burn Me Twice 124 3 2 3–1 3–2 3–1½ 4–1½ Pereira 3.50 6 Nap Lajoie 124 4 4 4–1 5 5 5 Espinoza 3.90

3 DESERT GENERAL 5.40 2.80 2.10 2 BOY HOWDY 3.00 2.40 7 KENNY BENNY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $17.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-7-5) $4.72 $1 TRIFECTA (3-2-7) $25.40

Winner–Desert General Grr.g.6 by Desert Code out of Madam General, by General Meeting. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Owner: Imaginary Stables. Mutuel Pool $76,952 Daily Double Pool $6,254 Exacta Pool $29,443 Superfecta Pool $14,851 Trifecta Pool $18,886. Scratched–Just Hit Play, Rocky's Show. $1 Pick Three (8-4-3) paid $8.90. Pick Three Pool $8,707.

DESERT GENERAL dueled for the lead between horses on the backstretch and on the turn, continued to battle between foes in midstretch, took the lead and drew clear in the final furlong. BOY HOWDY dueled for the lead inside two foes on the backstretch, battled back in the lane, could not hold off the winner but was clearly second best. KENNY BENNY chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came into the stretch four wide and rallied in the final furlong to gain the show. BURN ME TWICE dueled for the lead three deep on the backstretch and turn, came into the stretch three wide and weakened in the final furlong. NAP LAJOIE chased off the rail throughout and did not offer a bid in the lane.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.22 45.83 57.84 1:04.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 All About Trump 120 9 9 8–1 6–hd 1–hd 1–2 Maldonado 1.40 4 Quantum Force 124 4 1 1–hd 1–1½ 2–1 2–½ Sanchez 2.10 6 Seattle Encounter 124 6 3 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd Orduna-Rojas 35.30 1 Reign On 124 1 5 4–hd 4–hd 5–2 4–2 Guce 3.20 7 Papa Caballero 124 7 2 3–2 2–1 4–1½ 5–2 Martinez 21.70 5 Yodelers Way 124 5 8 9 9 7–1 6–½ E Garcia 95.20 2 Mi Bouchon 124 2 6 5–hd 5–hd 6–½ 7–2 Payeras 19.00 8 Steven Decatur 124 8 7 7–1 8–2 8–hd 8–1¼ Dominguez 24.20 3 Hesa Ranegade 119 3 4 6–½ 7–hd 9 9 Velez 11.70

9 ALL ABOUT TRUMP 4.80 2.40 2.20 4 QUANTUM FORCE 2.80 2.60 6 SEATTLE ENCOUNTER 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $5.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-6-1) $19.89 $1 TRIFECTA (9-4-6) $54.60

Winner–All About Trump B.g.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of All About Alex, by Afleet Alex. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Reed Saldana. Mutuel Pool $107,299 Daily Double Pool $8,413 Exacta Pool $66,704 Superfecta Pool $50,156 Trifecta Pool $52,816. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-3-9) paid $19.20. Pick Three Pool $13,227. $1 Pick Four (1/8-3/4-1/3-9) 4 correct paid $25.60. Pick Four Pool $46,860. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1/8-3/4-1/3-9) 5 correct paid $28.10. Pick Five Pool $210,050.

ALL ABOUT TRUMP was forced out then was slow into stride, angled to the rail, made steady progress inside around the turn and into the stretch, reached front nearing mid-stretch and edged away. QUANTUM FORCE dueled from the inside, edged away while coming on bit on the turn, came three wide into the lane, overtaken nearing eighth pole and held the place. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER dueled from between rivals, dropped back bit on the turn, continued two wide into the stretch and outside the winner then held the show. REIGN ON (GB) stalked from along the rail, angled two then three wide to the stretch, came out further and finished willingly. PAPA CABALLERO dueled three deep, was four wide leaving the turn, and weakened bit in the final sixteenth. YODELERS WAY chased from well off the rail then four wide, angled in some later on the turn and was no late threat. MI BOUCHON stalked from between rivals, chased four wide into the lane, remained outside and failed to menace. STEVEN DECATUR broke out, chased four abreast into the bend, drifted out six wide leaving the turn and was no late threat. HESA RANEGADE stalked while three deep leaving the backstretch, drifted out five wide exiting the turn and weakened in the lane.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 22.00 45.00 57.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Prayer Warrior 120 7 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–1¼ Mn Garcia 8.10 2 Towards the Light 117 2 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–5 2–2 Velez 4.90 7 Satrapa 117 6 4 6–1 6–2 6–½ 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 1.10 5 Shaymin 122 5 6 5–1 4–1 4–hd 4–¾ Gutierrez 9.90 4 It's Just Bob 124 4 3 4–hd 5–1 5–½ 5–¾ Bednar 2.10 3 Morton Glory 120 3 1 7 7 7 6–2 Sanchez 72.60 1 Hollywood Sky 124 1 7 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–½ 7 Arana 27.60

8 PRAYER WARRIOR 18.20 6.20 3.60 2 TOWARDS THE LIGHT 5.40 3.40 7 SATRAPA 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $38.00 $1 EXACTA (8-2) $47.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-7-5) $61.66 $1 TRIFECTA (8-2-7) $210.70

Winner–Prayer Warrior Dbb.c.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of Unbridled Prayer, by Songandaprayer. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West. Mutuel Pool $125,121 Daily Double Pool $11,185 Exacta Pool $67,877 Superfecta Pool $47,194 Trifecta Pool $54,436. Claimed–Satrapa by Mark Glatt. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Shaymin by Saratoga West. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Scratched–Lake Show. $1 Pick Three (3-9-8) paid $76.80. Pick Three Pool $15,780.

PRAYER WARRIOR angled over to contest the early pace outside a rival, dueled outside same rival past mid-stretch then edged away under strong hand urging. TOWARDS THE LIGHT dueled from inside winner around the turn, continued battle to mid-stretch but gave ground grudgingly in the final sixteenth. SATRAPA reserved off the pace from off the rail, chased four wide on the turn, came out further in upper stretch, was five deep from the outside nearing the wire and along late for third. SHAYMIN stalked while outside a rival, came three wide into the lane, battled outside same rival and was out finished for the show while four deep in late going. IT'S JUST BOB bumped at the start, settled just off the rail, chased two wide around the turn and into the stretch and finished evenly from between foes. MORTON GLORY broke out and bumped outside rival, trailed from just off the rail, remained on two wide path, gained the rail in the stretch and finished with interest. HOLLYWOOD SKY hesitated leaving the gate, rushed up along the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out some and weakened from between foes in final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.70 45.15 57.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Amped 124 5 3 4–3 4–1 3–1½ 1–½ Franco 12.70 10 Lucky Wally 117 10 4 3–1½ 3–2½ 2–½ 2–1½ Diaz, Jr. 6.50 7 White Russian 122 7 2 1–1½ 1–3 1–2½ 3–1 Pena 8.70 4 Fortnite Dance 120 4 9 8–hd 7–2 6–1 4–hd Figueroa 2.20 3 Champion Deputy 120 3 5 5–½ 5–1½ 5–1½ 5–hd Meche 78.50 9 Royal Blue Grass 122 9 1 2–2 2–1 4–2 6–1½ Guce 2.70 6 Go Sammy Go 115 6 7 7–2 6–1 7–6 7–5 Velez 3.20 8 Emotional Wreck 120 8 6 6–hd 8–hd 8–hd 8–hd Johnson 134.40 1 Icouldonlyimagine 124 1 8 9 9 9 9 Dominguez 80.40 2 Contratto 120 2 10 dnf Fuentes 19.00

5 AMPED 27.40 10.20 6.80 10 LUCKY WALLY 7.60 5.00 7 WHITE RUSSIAN 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $488.20 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $126.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-7-4) $449.41 $1 TRIFECTA (5-10-7) $1,201.90

Winner–Amped Dbb.g.4 by Anziyan Royalty out of Audio Adrenaline, by Jump Start. Bred by Nick Cafarchia (CA). Trainer: Javier Jose Sierra. Owner: Nick Cafarchia. Mutuel Pool $147,323 Daily Double Pool $13,430 Exacta Pool $74,887 Superfecta Pool $54,499 Trifecta Pool $55,735. Scratched–Bachchan, Bob Again. $1 Pick Three (9-8-5) paid $774.80. Pick Three Pool $22,739.

AMPED bumped at the start, shifted in the chased slightly off the rail, continued on same two wide path into the lane, rallied inside and reeled in leader approaching the wire. LUCKY WALLY angled over, tracked pace while three or four wide into the stretch, rallied from the outside and was along late for second. WHITE RUSSIAN was hustled to the front while crossing over, padded lead in upper stretch, continued bit off the rail, weakened in the final furlong and could not stave off top pair late. FORTNITE DANCE broke in and bumped foe then was slow into stride, chased four wide, swung out six wide leaving the turn and found his best stride late. CHAMPION DEPUTY settled while bit off the fence, chased inside, saved ground into the stretch and lacked needed late response. ROYAL BLUE GRASS forced the early issue outside pacesetter, dropped back bit around the turn, came three wide into the lane and weakened from between rivals. GO SAMMY GO chased from between rivals then three wide around the turn and lacked needed late punch. EMOTIONAL WRECK settled off the rail, three deep into the bend, swung out five wide leaving the turn and failed to menace late. ICOULDONLYIMAGINE reserved from along the fence, hugged the rail throughout and never reached contention. CONTRATTO stumbled to his nose leaving the gate and unseated its rider.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.50 44.41 56.73 1:09.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 G Q Covergirl 117 1 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–1 1–nk Velez 1.60 4 Reflect 118 3 2 2–hd 2–2 2–3½ 2–2½ Maldonado 4.10 2 Donut Girl 122 2 5 5 5 5 3–1 Flores 13.50 5 Tiz Toffee 124 4 3 3–hd 3–2 3–½ 4–nk Fuentes 2.40 7 Rockin Ready 122 5 4 4–3 4–3 4–2 5 Mn Garcia 2.60

1 G Q COVERGIRL 5.20 3.00 2.20 4 REFLECT 4.00 3.00 2 DONUT GIRL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $138.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-5) $9.55 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $41.00

Winner–G Q Covergirl Dbb.m.6 by General Quarters out of Belle Amidst, by Bellamy Road. Bred by Anthony Robinson & Mitzi Robinson (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, LLC, Bambauer, Sheila, King, Jim S., O'Neill, Doug F. and Rothblum, Steve. Mutuel Pool $105,237 Daily Double Pool $12,522 Exacta Pool $35,680 Superfecta Pool $21,322 Trifecta Pool $26,084. Scratched–Creative Instinct, Uno Trouble Maker. $1 Pick Three (8-5-1) paid $451.60. Pick Three Pool $29,959.

G Q COVERGIRL quickly sped to the front, set uncontested pace while slightly off the fence, retained cushion to the stretch, dug in when challenged in final sixteenth and held under strong hand urging. REFLECT tracked pacesetter from inside rival into and on the turn, continued inside, whittled gap on leader under energetic handling, loomed inside winner in deep stretch but was denied. DONUT GIRL reserved from the inside, came out bit in upper stretch, rallied between rivals in final furlong and was up late for the show. TIZ TOFFEE stalked from between rivals, drifted out four wide leaving the turn, continued well off the rail and lacked needed late punch. ROCKIN READY chased three deep and outside leaving the backstretch, dropped back bit around the bend, came in slightly in the stretch and weakened a bit in the drive.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.20 45.11 56.78 1:03.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Tiger Strike 120 9 3 2–1 2–3 1–hd 1–1¾ Maldonado 4.60 3 Jetovator 120 3 2 1–1 1–1½ 2–4 2–4 Talamo 3.40 4 Goldie's Hills 124 4 1 4–½ 4–1 3–2½ 3–1½ Payeras 7.60 1 Satchel Paige 120 1 7 7–1 7–1½ 6–3 4–1½ Fuentes 6.50 6 Spendaholic 115 6 5 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ 5–1 Velez 7.50 2 Conte Cavour 124 2 8 3–hd 3–½ 5–½ 6–2 Pereira 14.00 7 Claim of Passion 120 7 4 6–1½ 6–½ 7–1½ 7–1¼ Franco 1.90 8 Ziyanair 124 8 9 9 9 9 8–¾ Meche 116.50 5 Tizmywishcometrue 122 5 6 8–4 8–5 8–1½ 9 Dominguez 42.80

9 TIGER STRIKE 11.20 5.40 4.00 3 JETOVATOR 4.80 3.00 4 GOLDIE'S HILLS 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $35.80 $1 EXACTA (9-3) $29.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-3-4-1) $68.89 $1 TRIFECTA (9-3-4) $154.40

Winner–Tiger Strike Dbb.g.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Ms Glory Be, by Monarchos. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: PH Thoroughbred Racing and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $128,229 Daily Double Pool $18,405 Exacta Pool $73,536 Superfecta Pool $58,465 Trifecta Pool $54,207. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-1-9) paid $494.10. Pick Three Pool $20,924.

TIGER STRIKE forced the pace outside leader into and on the turn, challenged outside same rival in upper stretch, hooked up in stretch battle before edging away late under right hand urging. JETOVATOR flashed keen early foot inside, set pace into and around the bend, resisted when challenged in upper stretch, fought back inside to deep stretch but could not match the winner in final yards. GOLDIE'S HILLS chased from between rivals early, continued three then four wide into the stretch, cleared from others past mid stretch and safely held the show. SATCHEL PAIGE stalked from along the rail, dropped back bit inside on the turn, re-rallied inside in the stretch and gained minor award. SPENDAHOLIC bumped from both sides at the start, chased four wide on the turn, came five wide into the lane and did not threaten. CONTE CAVOUR stalked while slightly off the rail, continued on same two wide path into the stretch then weakened between rivals. CLAIM OF PASSION bumped at the break, chased from off the rail, was five wide on the turn and into the stretch while never menacing. ZIYANAIR lagged back early from well off the fence, continued four wide to the lane, came in some and lacked any late impact. TIZMYWISHCOMETRUE bumped at the start, settled off the pace and slightly off the rail, remained two wide and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.03 45.71 57.85 1:04.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Seesawsam 115 6 1 2–1½ 2–2½ 1–hd 1–1 Velez 8.10 5 You'reright Again 122 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–4 2–2½ Mn Garcia 2.60 9 Govenor Cinch 122 8 7 7–1½ 5–hd 4–3 3–nk Fuentes 3.00 2 Hot Socks 122 2 3 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 4–4 Espinoza 3.10 4 Pivo 122 4 4 5–hd 7–2½ 5–1½ 5–1½ Roman 7.70 1 Tengas Masterpiece 120 1 5 9 9 6–1 6–4 Gutierrez 51.20 3 Hapi Hapi 122 3 9 6–1 6–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Figueroa 8.20 10 Mobjack 122 9 6 4–1½ 4–1½ 8–2 8–2½ Guce 13.20 8 Isla's Toy 122 7 8 8–1½ 8–1½ 9 9 Orduna-Rojas 62.70

6 SEESAWSAM 18.20 9.40 5.40 5 YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN 4.40 3.00 9 GOVENOR CINCH 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-6) $118.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $36.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-9-2) $48.81 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-9-2-4) $1,218.30 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-9) $129.80

Winner–Seesawsam Ch.g.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Girl Named Sam, by Victory Gallop. Bred by Ballena Vista Farm (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Ballena Vista Farm. Mutuel Pool $145,923 Daily Double Pool $43,302 Exacta Pool $74,146 Superfecta Pool $53,111 Super High Five Pool $9,749 Trifecta Pool $54,111. Scratched–Coastline Sermon, El Chapin. $1 Pick Three (1-9-6) paid $185.00. Pick Three Pool $73,586. $1 Pick Four (5-1/3/6-9-6) 4 correct paid $4,530.50. Pick Four Pool $348,041. $2 Pick Six (9-8-5-1/3/6-9-6) 5 out of 6 paid $5,578.60. Pick Six Pool $218,156.

SEESAWSAM forced the early issue outside pacesetter, bid outside that foe approaching top of the stretch, gained advantage, battled outside same foe and finally inched away in final yards under left hand urging. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN sped to the front, set pressured pace from the inside, resisted when challenged, fought back through the drive but gave ground grudgingly in deep stretch. GOVENOR CINCH settled off the rail, chased four wide, swung out six wide leaving the turn, rallied outside and was up in final strides for third. HOT SOCKS stalked while bit off the fence, continued two then three wide into the stretch and was collared late for the show. PIVO settled off the rail, was three wide into the bend, swung out five wide leaving the turn, in bit tight passing quarter marker and bested others. TENGAS MASTERPIECE chased from the inside, remained along the rail into the stretch, came out some and finished willingly between rivals. HAPI HAPI was off bit slow, saved ground chasing the pace, remained along the rail on the turn and weakened late. MOBJACK angled in some leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the lane, between rivals in upper stretch and weakened. ISLA'S TOY angled over chasing the leaders, was two wide leaving the turn and lacked needed response.