The Times’ Sam Farmer predicts the winner of Thursday’s NFL game between the Rams and Seahawks

NFL Thursday

RAMS (3-1)

AT SEATTLE (3-1)

TV: 5:15 p.m., Ch. 11, NFL.

Line: Seahawks by 1½.

Over/under: 49½.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams have done a good job against quarterback Russell Wilson, and they’re not rattled playing in Seattle. I don’t see a Sean McVay team losing consecutive games, even on the road in a short week when the ground game is sputtering. Rams 27, Seahawks 24

Troy Aikman says: “These Rams players did not get a chance to go through the film. After a loss like that, sometimes that’s a good thing. You just put it behind you and move on into the next week. The benefit for both teams is they’re familiar with the opponent, the fact they play each other in the division, as opposed to a quick turnaround and playing a team you’re not as familiar with.”

Joe Buck says: “The Seahawks are a throwback; they just want to pound the ball. While everybody’s wondering in L.A. about Todd Gurley and his five carries, the Seahawks want to hand it off to Chris Carson, pick their spots with Russell Wilson, and try to wear you down. I don’t see this being the same kind of game the Rams just played. It’s a bleed-the-clock game, and typically that’s a good formula against the Rams.”