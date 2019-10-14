Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Questionable calls benefit Packers late in comeback victory over Lions

Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby converts on a field-goal attempt as time expires to lift the Packers over the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday.
By Associated Press
Oct. 14, 2019
9:23 PM
GREEN BAY, Wis. — 

Mason Crosby nailed a 23-yard field goal as time expired, and the Green Bay Packers benefited from some questionable officiating to rally past the Detroit Lions 23-22 on Monday night.

Aaron Rodgers, in his second straight game without top target Davante Adams, completed 24 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful 35-yard throw to Allen Lazard for the second-year pro’s first career score.

Rodgers linked up with Jamaal Williams for the other TD. Williams finished with 104 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 32 yards for Green Bay (5-1), which captured its first win in five tries against its NFC North rival.

The Packers might not have pulled it off if not for two fourth-quarter penalties for illegal hands to the face against Detroit’s Trey Flowers, both of them on third down. The first set up Lazard’s touchdown, and the second allowed Green Bay to run the clock down to 2 seconds before Crosby’s game-winner. In both cases, replays showed Flowers’ hands on the neck or shoulder — not the face — of a Packers lineman.

Matt Prater was good from 26, 22, 41, 51 and 54 yards for the Lions (2-2-1).

Matthew Stafford finished 18 of 32 for 265 yards and was sacked three times.

Kerryon Johnson scored the lone touchdown for the Lions from 1 yard out in the first quarter.

Kenny Golladay had 121 yards on five catches for Detroit.

Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith each had a sack for Green Bay. Preston Smith and Kyler Fackrell combined for the other.

Rodgers was sacked once by Damon Harrison Sr. and threw an interception that bounced off the facemask of an open Derrius Shepherd near the goal line. James Coleman snagged the ball returned it 55 yards, setting up Prater’s last field goal that made it 22-13.

Associated Press
