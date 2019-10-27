NFL roundup: Eagles break losing skid with victory over Bills

Rookie Miles Sanders scored on a career-best 65-yard touchdown run and the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game skid with a 31-13 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Carson Wentz finished 17 of 24 for 172 yards and a touchdown passing in a game the Eagles blew open by scoring TDs 83 seconds apart spanning halftime.

Dallas Goedert scored on a 5-yard catch. Jordan Howard had a team-best 96 yards rushing and scored on a 3-yard run, and Boston Scott scored on a 4-yard run after Sanders left the game with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Linebacker Brandon Graham had one of the team’s four sacks, and also forced and recovered quarterback Josh Allen’s fumble, which led to Goedert scoring the go-ahead touchdown.

The Eagles improved to 4-4 in bouncing back from a 37-10 prime-time dud of a loss at Dallas last week, and amid questions the team lacked discipline. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick criticized Eagles leaders upon being released by the team. And offensive tackle Lane Johnson raised questions by suggesting Eagles players were showing up late for team meetings.

The Bills (5-2) squandered an opportunity to open 6-1 for the first time since 1993, and failed to answer skeptics as to whether their hot start is a result of a soft schedule.

Buffalo has faced just one opponent — New England — that entered this weekend with a winning record. And the Bills were coming off a week in which they rallied from a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the winless Miami Dolphins 31-21.

at Indianapolis 15, Denver 13: Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with 22 seconds left Sunday to help the Colts rally for a victory.

The NFL’s career scoring leader overcame two earlier misses to keep Indy (5-2) atop the AFC South with its third straight victory.

Denver (2-6) has lost two in a row.

The difference this time was the Broncos settled for two short field goals on time-consuming drives in the first half. Brandon McManus made a 21-yarder to cap a 17-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes and a 29-yarder on their next possession when the Broncos burned nearly 5{ minutes in 13 plays to make it 6-0.

Indy finally answered with Vinatieri’s 55-yard field goal that dropped over the crossbar to make it 6-3 at the half.

Denver took a 13-3 lead when Royce Freeman weaved his way through the Colts defense on a 4-yard score to make it 13-3.

at New Orleans 31, Arizona 9: Drew Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game in more than five weeks since thumb surgery, and the Saints won their sixth straight with a victory over the Cardinals.

With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed even as his pass blocking collapsed, completing 34 of 43 passes.

He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but was not pressured before throwing that aggressive, risky pass down the left sideline, where fullback Zach Line was double-covered.

The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on that turnover early in the second half, however, and Brees made them pay by leading three touchdown drives after that, ending with passes to running back Latavius Murray, dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill, and leading receiver Michael Thomas.

Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 220 yards, but Arizona never found the end zone. Eight of his completions went to Christian Kirk for 79 yards in the receiver’s return from an ankle sprain. Arizona was held to 40 yards rushing and the Saints’ defense held a fifth-straight opponent below 260 total net yards.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. (Getty Images)

at Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23: Ryan Tannehill threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown with 6:55 left, and the Titans rallied to beat the Bay Buccaneers for their second straight win.

Tennessee came in with the NFL’s No. 4 scoring defense, having not allowed more than 20 points in a game all season. The Buccaneers entered with the league’s fourth-best offense, averaging 28.8 points a game, and they became the first to top the mark.

The Titans (4-4) led 14-3 after turning a pair of first-quarter turnovers into two TD passes by Tannehill.

The Bucs (2-6) lost their third straight and fourth in five games despite Jameis Winston and Mike Evans putting the Bucs up 23-17 by connecting on a TD pass at the end of the first half and a second early in the third quarter. They wouldn’t score again despite outgaining Tennessee 389-246.