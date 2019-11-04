Jermaine Whitehead released by Browns after social media rant

The Cleveland Browns have put up with their share of losing this season. They’re not going to put up with over-the-top nonsense coming out of their own locker room.

The Browns waived safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday after he posted threatening and profanity-laced comments to people critical of his play.

Denver tight end Noah Fant ran over Whitehead on a 75-yard touchdown, prompting a wave of criticism of the safety on Twitter, including some from Dustin Fox, who appears on a Browns postgame show.

In response, Whitehead tweeted to Fox, “Come get it in blood ... made ass lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand.. don’t get smoked…”

To another Twitter critic, a tweet from Whitehead‘s account said: “Imma kill you ... that’s on blood.”

Soon after, Twitter suspended Whitehead’s account.

In a statement Sunday night, after a 24-19 road loss to the Broncos, the Browns wrote, “Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.”

Whitehead, who went undrafted out of Auburn, is in his fourth NFL season. He was claimed on waivers last November after the Green Bay Packers waived him. Whitehead had been released following an ejection for taking a swing at New England center David Andrews.