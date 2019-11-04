Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Jermaine Whitehead released by Browns after social media rant

Browns Whitehead Released Football
The Cleveland Browns waived defensive back Jermaine Whitehead, shown on July 25, following his social media rant after a loss in Denver.
(Tony Dejak / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Nov. 4, 2019
7:48 AM
Share

The Cleveland Browns have put up with their share of losing this season. They’re not going to put up with over-the-top nonsense coming out of their own locker room.

The Browns waived safety Jermaine Whitehead on Monday after he posted threatening and profanity-laced comments to people critical of his play.

Denver tight end Noah Fant ran over Whitehead on a 75-yard touchdown, prompting a wave of criticism of the safety on Twitter, including some from Dustin Fox, who appears on a Browns postgame show.

In response, Whitehead tweeted to Fox, “Come get it in blood ... made ass lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand.. don’t get smoked…”

Advertisement

To another Twitter critic, a tweet from Whitehead‘s account said: “Imma kill you ... that’s on blood.”

Soon after, Twitter suspended Whitehead’s account.

In a statement Sunday night, after a 24-19 road loss to the Broncos, the Browns wrote, “Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate.”

Whitehead, who went undrafted out of Auburn, is in his fourth NFL season. He was claimed on waivers last November after the Green Bay Packers waived him. Whitehead had been released following an ejection for taking a swing at New England center David Andrews.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement