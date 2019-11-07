Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football Week 11 picks: Go with Alabama over LSU

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to avoid a sack by Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis (99) in the second half in Baton Rouge, La. on Nov. 3, 2018. Alabama won 29-0.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
6:13 PM
Week 11 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, but which teams are poised for upsets? Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota: Penn State 31-20

The Nittany Lions are the more proven and confident outfit in a big-game setting like this.

No. 12 Baylor at Texas Christian: Baylor 28-21

The Bears just keep winning and will set up a showdown with Oklahoma next weekend.

Louisville at Miami: Louisville 24-21

The Hurricanes have struggled with consistency and will come back to reality once again.

No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech: Wake Forest 38-31

The Demon Deacons have the best player on the field in quarterback Jamie Newman.

No. 2 Louisiana State at No. 3 Alabama: Alabama 35-28

The Crimson Tide haven’t been tested like the Tigers, but you can’t bet against Alabama at home.

No. 16 Kansas State at Texas: Texas 28-24

The Longhorns have been humbled and had a week off to get their minds and bodies right.

USC at Arizona State: Arizona State 27-21

The Sun Devils can stick their fork in the Clay Helton era at USC and should do so.

Washington State at California: Washington State 33-21

Even with a supportive defense, Cal’s offense won’t be able to keep up with the Cougars.

Appalachian State at South Carolina: South Carolina 27-24

Appalachian State won’t be catching the Gamecocks off guard like it did North Carolina.

Tennessee at Kentucky: Tennessee 23-17

The Volunteers have improved a lot since the Georgia State and Brigham Young losses.

Last week: 8-2; Season: 68-32

J. Brady McCollough
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
