Sports

Sam Farmer predicts Steelers at Browns winner on Thursday night

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden intercepts a pass intended for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the third quarter Sunday.
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden intercepts a pass intended for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee in the third quarter Sunday. Pittsburgh’s defense has been carrying the club and they hope to continue that trend on Thursday against the Browns in Cleveland.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Nov. 13, 2019
2:01 PM
NFL Thursday

PITTSBURGH (5-4)
AT CLEVELAND (3-6)

TV: 5:15 p.m. PST, Ch. 11, NFL Network.
Line: Browns by 2 1/2.
Over/under: 40 1/2.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Browns are going to feed the Steelers a steady diet of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the ground, and test the Pittsburgh defensive front. The Steelers step up in primetime and win a close one. Steelers 20, Browns 17

Troy Aikman says: “The game plan for both these teams is kind of similar. Offensively, they both are having some struggles, and they’ve just got to be able to get it into the fourth quarter. With the Steelers, it’s all defense. They have turned over the ball, but their defense is taking it away at twice the clip.”

Joe Buck says: “The needle on this game has gone from, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be awesome,’ at the start of the year, to, ‘Oh, my God, this is going to be horrible,’ a few weeks ago, to, ‘Man, this is going to be good.’ These are two teams with hope.”

Sam Farmer
