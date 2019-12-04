Sam Farmer takes Dallas Cowboys over Chicago Bears on Thursday night

NFL Thursday

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-6) AT CHICAGO BEARS (6-6)

TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PST.

Line: Cowboys by 3.

Over/under: 43.

Neither team has established any kind of consistency this season. Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky is coming off one of his better games, but the Cowboys should be able to rattle him with a strong rush up front.

Cowboys 23, Bears 20