Sports

Sam Farmer takes Dallas Cowboys over Chicago Bears on Thursday night

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rolls out while looking for a receiver during a game against the Lions.
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)
(Duane Burleson / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Dec. 4, 2019
7:17 PM
NFL Thursday

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-6) AT CHICAGO BEARS (6-6)

TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PST.
Line: Cowboys by 3.
Over/under: 43.

Neither team has established any kind of consistency this season. Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky is coming off one of his better games, but the Cowboys should be able to rattle him with a strong rush up front.

Cowboys 23, Bears 20

Sam Farmer
