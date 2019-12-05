Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football Week 15 picks: Utah will rule the Pac-12

Utah running back Zack Moss carries the ball against Colorado in the second half on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Utah running back Zack Moss carries the ball against Colorado in the second half on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Dec. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Share

Week 15 of the college football season features a number of conference title games with playoff implications. Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon: Utah 31-21

The reason the Utes are ahead of Oklahoma — true balance — will be the reason they beat Oregon.

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma: Oklahoma 40-28

The Bears missed their chance at beating the Sooners when they blew a 28-3 lead in Waco, Texas.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan: Central Michigan 27-20

The Chippewas win the Mid-American Conference in Jim McElwain’s first season at the helm.

Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Top four remain same, Utah and Oklahoma follow
APphoto_Texas A M LSU Football
Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Top four remain same, Utah and Oklahoma follow
For another week Ohio State and LSU took the top two spots of the College Football Playoff rankings while Clemson and Georgia round out the top four with Utah and Oklahoma are outside looking in.
Advertisement

Louisiana Lafayette at No. 21 Appalachian State: Appalachian State 20-17

The Mountaineers are more seasoned in big games like this one and get to play at home.

Alabama Birmingham at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic 31-24

Lane Kiffin will be the king of Conference USA. Is that enough to get him a “Power Five” job?

No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis: Memphis 31-28

The Tigers beat the Bearcats on this same field a week ago, 34-24. This one will be tighter.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 Louisiana State: LSU 28-24

The Tigers make their claim for No. 1 and open the playoff door for Utah or the Big 12 winner.

Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State: Boise State 35-17

Even with a win, the Broncos are unlikely to take the “Group of Five” New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Advertisement

No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson: Clemson 55-14

Dabo Swinney is trying to convince everyone his Tigers are disrespected, so he’ll pour it on.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Ohio State 42-17

The Buckeyes’ speed in the dome will make sure the Badgers don’t get close.

Last week: 7-3; Season: 91-49

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
J. Brady McCollough
Follow Us
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement