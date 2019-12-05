Week 15 of the college football season features a number of conference title games with playoff implications. Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon: Utah 31-21

The reason the Utes are ahead of Oklahoma — true balance — will be the reason they beat Oregon.

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 6 Oklahoma: Oklahoma 40-28

The Bears missed their chance at beating the Sooners when they blew a 28-3 lead in Waco, Texas.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan: Central Michigan 27-20

The Chippewas win the Mid-American Conference in Jim McElwain’s first season at the helm.

Louisiana Lafayette at No. 21 Appalachian State: Appalachian State 20-17

The Mountaineers are more seasoned in big games like this one and get to play at home.

Alabama Birmingham at Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic 31-24

Lane Kiffin will be the king of Conference USA. Is that enough to get him a “Power Five” job?

No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis: Memphis 31-28

The Tigers beat the Bearcats on this same field a week ago, 34-24. This one will be tighter.

No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 2 Louisiana State: LSU 28-24

The Tigers make their claim for No. 1 and open the playoff door for Utah or the Big 12 winner.

Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State: Boise State 35-17

Even with a win, the Broncos are unlikely to take the “Group of Five” New Year’s Six bowl berth.

No. 23 Virginia vs. No. 3 Clemson: Clemson 55-14

Dabo Swinney is trying to convince everyone his Tigers are disrespected, so he’ll pour it on.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin: Ohio State 42-17

The Buckeyes’ speed in the dome will make sure the Badgers don’t get close.

Last week: 7-3; Season: 91-49

