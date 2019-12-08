Racing! Congrats on Bob Baffert’s five-win day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we’re pretty sure who is going to win the 3-year-old colt Eclipse Award.
Before we get to trainer Bob Baffert’s dominance in the Los Alamitos Futurity and Starlet (and five-win day), let’s briefly talk about Maximum Security locking up the 3-year-old colt Eclipse Award by winning the Grade 1 $750,000 Cigar Mile at Aqueduct.
Maximum Security is best known as the only horse in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby to be disqualified from first on race day. It was his third Grade 1 win of the year, which includes the Florida Derby and Haskell. It was his third win in a row.
The colt went to the front and never looked in trouble. He took command on the far turn and breezed home. The winning margin was a hand-ridden 3 ½ lengths. Luiz Saez, his regular rider was in the saddle. And Jason Servis is the trainer.
“If the horse comes out of this race fine, then the Pegasus (Jan. 25 at Gulfstream) will be his next stop,” said Gary West, who co-owns the horse with is wife Mary. “My personal opinion is he ought to be the 3-year-old Eclipse Award winner. I don’t think anyone has the credentials he demonstrated throughout the entire year. He’s had setbacks with colic and fought through some things, but that was a pretty impressive race we saw there.”
eg. vs. i.e.
In Saturday’s newsletter I made a comment about how Rick Baedeker, in his letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, used an eg. and I would have used an i.e. A couple of journalists, including Bob Kieckhefer, the UPI racing writer and expert on international racing, messaged me to say they were not the same thing, as I had said. What I said was they “mean” the same thing and I stand by it.
Eg. translates to “for example” and i.e. translates to “in other words.” In my little pea-brain I think the general concept is the same, although I will concede that if splitting hairs there is a slight difference. It got me thinking as to thousands of things you learn about the language as a journalist and how those things stick with you.
For example, (or is it in other words?), I was crushed when Webster’s made “host” a verb. I spent a lot of time changing sentences like, (not such as) “The Dodgers will host the Nationals.” to “The Dodgers will play host to the Nationals.” But then host became a verb because that’s how it was used when speaking.
Another one is the usage of “more than” and “over.” Over can be used as a physical position (“He towers over his opponent.”) or in conjunction with an age (“The race is for horses over 2.”). More than pretty much covers everything else. (“He ran more than a mile.”)
And, finally, for those who believe (not feel) they’ve had enough, there is one I won’t give up on. Drives me crazy to see learned people misuse “anxious” and “eager.” Here it is in a nutshell. Anxious is a word you use when you are dreading something. (“He is anxious about his meeting with the stewards.”) Eager is when you are looking forward to something. (“He is eager to get to the winner’s circle.”)
Or as you are thinking: “I’m going to get awful anxious if Cherwa keeps acting like he knows the language. I’m eager for him to stop.”
And, so I shall. Writing lesson is done.
CHRB rules reaction
And speaking of Baedeker’s letter to the Gov., my email blew up on Saturday. Just a scant few of you believed these measures were steps in the right direction. The overwhelming tone of things were that these were going to further weaken California racing, driving it to extinction.
The current hot-button issue is use of the whip. There are two proposals out there, both severely limiting its use. I’ve had several bettors tell me if whip use goes away then they will go away with it. It’s an optics issue mostly. No one wants to see a horse being whaled on down the stretch and that’s the perception racing is trying to erase.
Another thing brought up by a couple readers is there is no such thing as zero tolerance to any drug-tested medication. That’s true, so the CHRB will have to set minimum standards just so the testing falls in a margin of error.
These changes are a very emotional issues to those who follow California racing. How it ends up, we’ll have to wait and see.
Los Alamitos daytime review
Baffert won five of the nine races on Los Alamitos’ Saturday card. He thought it was the first time he did it since 1982 when he was training quarter horses at Prescott Downs in Arizona.
“I thought all five of these horses were live, but usually that means you’re lucky if you win one,” Baffert told Bob Mieszerski of Los Alamitos. “You never know. It worked out well.”
He won both stakes races and also won with Speed Pass (allowance/optional claimer), Message (a/oc) and Ra’ad (maiden special). But let’s get to his big wins.
Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity: Baffert won this race for the 12th time when Thousand Words was best in the 1 1/16 mile Kentucky Derby qualifying race. This was the sixth time the race has been held at Los Alamitos, previously at Hollywood Park, and Baffert has won all of them. The 2-year-old, running only his second race, stayed near the lead in the four-horse race and went to the front in the stretch. He did have to work for the win, beating Anneau d’Or by a neck.
Thousand Words paid $5.40 and $2.40. High Velocity, also trained by Baffert, was third and Wrecking Crew, who was eased, finished the field.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Baffert (winning trainer): “Turning for home I thought I could run 1-2. But then I saw [Anneau d’Or] and I thought, ‘Oh no, he’s going to get us, but [Thousand Words] was game. When that horse came to him, he took off and when he came back after the race, he wasn’t even blowing hard. Distance isn’t going to be a problem. That’s impressive when they can win like that second time out.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “He broke fine and relaxed perfectly. He was looking around a little bit when he made the lead, but when [Anneau d’Or] came to him, he regrouped and fought back.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet: It was a tough race but Bast went to the lead and never gave it up despite being pressured by Donna Veloce, the heavy favorite. It was only a five-horse race. Bast paid $6.40 and $2.10. Donna Veloce was second followed by K P Dreamin, Gingham and Roadrunner’s Honor.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Baffert (winning trainer): “She was doing so much better for this race than she was before the Breeders’ Cup [Juvenile Fillies]. I think the race before (a neck win in the Grade I Chandelier Sept. 27) took a lot out of her. She was training like she did at Del Mar. [The Juvenile Fillies] was my fault. I told [jockey John Velazquez] to get her into the race early and she got involved with some fast fractions. She did well to hang on for third because that track was so deep and tiring. We knew when we got her on this dirt surface, she would love it and she just bounced over it. Turning for home I was confident because she had been doing so well and her last work was so strong.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “She was going easy out there and really responded when I asked her in the stretch. The track was great [Saturday].”
Los Alamitos daytime preview
Here’s a trivia question for you. Which is the only track in the U.S. on Sunday with a graded stakes race? By the positioning of this question, the answer is pretty obvious. The Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles is the feature race on this nine-race card beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Mirth for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Edwin Maldonado. She was sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, but there is no turf course at Los Alamitos. She does have a Grade 1 win in the Rodeo at Santa Anita. She is five-for-17 lifetime.
Lady Subee is the second favorite, at 3-1, for John Sadler and Tyler Baze. She has won four-of-17 lifetime but her best win was a black type stakes, the Tranquility Lake at Del Mar. She was 10th last out in a minor stakes at Santa Anita. Post is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 7, 9, 10, 8, 7, 8, 10 (2 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc picks of the day
RACE THREE: No. 1 Heywoods Beach (10-1)
Heywoods Beach is a trainer John Sadler and owner Hronis Racing horse with Tyler Baze riding. Finished sixth, 10 lengths back in the debut on turf in October but the race proved strong with the first- and second-place horses returning to win. The colt cost $180k and races protected on Sunday. Baze is winning 36% for Sadler and the 10-1 morning line price is attractive in this wide-open race.
Saturday’s result: Ultimate Shiloh drifted out to 20-1 post time and looked a winner for half the race tracking the gate to wire winner in second until fading badly. Watch next out if they race this horse shorter.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Aqueduct (2): $150,000 Winter Memories Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Feel Glorious ($5.40)
Gulfstream (2): $110,000 Claiming Crown Express, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Brother Chub ($22.40)
Aqueduct (4): $125,000 Autumn Days Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Saratoga Treasure ($37.80)
Gulfstream (4): $110,000 Claiming Crown Glass Slipper, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Liza Star ($12.40)
Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 Inaugural Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Zayno Boyz ($38.00)
Gulfstream (5): $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Thinkin Cowtown ($8.00)
Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $250,000 Go for Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Spiced Perfection ($4.80)
Gulfstream (6): $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Royal Squeeze ($7.80)
Gulfstream (7): $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Shekky Shebaz ($2.60)
Aqueduct (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lake Avenue ($10.80)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, Mary-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hello Beautiful ($5.00)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Laddie Liam ($6.80)
Gulfstream (8): $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Yes I see ($135.20)
Parx (8): $100,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes, Penn-breds 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hockey Puck ($29.80)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Shotski ($19.60)
Gulfstream (9): $125,000 Claiming Crown Tiara, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Lucky Long ($9.40)
Aqueduct (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Cigar Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Maximum Security ($4.60)
Gulfstream (10): $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Leitone ($3.80)
Los Alamitos (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Thousand Words ($5.40)
Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lucezia ($4.00)
Gulfstream (11): $125,000 Claiming Crown Emerald, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Muggsamatic ($5.80)
Los Alamitos (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Bast ($6.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
10:17 Aqueduct (4): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Pauseforthecause (1-1)
11:37 Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Confraternity Caribbean Cup, Caribbean-breds 3 and up, 1 1/4 miles. Favorite: Kukulkan (2-5)
1:09 Gulfstream (10): $115,000 Caribbean Cup Speed, Caribbean-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ferragamo (5-2)
1:44 Gulfstream (11): $300,000 Caribbean Classic, Caribbean-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Thibaut (7-2)
2:11 Woodbine (9): $125,000 Ontario Lassie Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Cool Shadows (2-1)
3:56 Los Alamitos (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mirth (5-2)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Mr Kelly (3-1)
He ran much better than looked in last fifth-place Los Alamitos Two Million trial outing when lugging out badly early from his outside post. He eventually leveled past the 1/16-pole when fifth vs. winner Runforyourlife, a two-time futurity first-place finisher this year. Two outs ago, Mr Kelly dropped a head photo in this maiden condition vs. Royally Significant, who next won a Golden State Million Futurity trial.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 7.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.22 45.63 57.58 1:04.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Towards the Light
|124
|5
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|Payeras
|10.70
|3
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|119
|3
|2
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–¾
|Velez
|3.00
|4
|Bully for Eric
|122
|4
|7
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–1½
|3–2½
|Franco
|2.20
|8
|Seattle Encounter
|124
|7
|5
|2–½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Orduna-Rojas
|9.10
|2
|Harrovian
|124
|2
|1
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–5
|Flores
|13.90
|6
|Puriano
|124
|6
|4
|5–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–5
|Pereira
|1.80
|1
|Mi Bouchon
|124
|1
|6
|6–1
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Aragon
|48.90
|5
|TOWARDS THE LIGHT
|23.40
|8.00
|4.00
|3
|RMANIE'S GREY SUIT
|4.20
|3.00
|4
|BULLY FOR ERIC
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$49.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-8)
|$75.04
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$185.20
Winner–Towards the Light Ch.g.5 by Munnings out of Golda M, by Orientate. Bred by James M. Lynch & Patrick H. Durbin (KY). Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Owner: Castaneda, Kelly and Soto, Silvia. Mutuel Pool $69,451 Exacta Pool $30,602 Superfecta Pool $23,220 Trifecta Pool $24,672. Claimed–Bully for Eric by George Sharp. Trainer: Kerri Raven. Claimed–Seattle Encounter by Sides, Clary R and Valenzuela, Martin III. Trainer: Martin Valenzuela, III. Scratched–Dutt Bart.
TOWARDS THE LIGHT sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back outside the runner-up in the stretch and inched away under left handed urging. RMANIE'S GREY SUIT saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and held second. BULLY FOR ERIC broke a bit slowly, pulled his way along to stalk the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. HARROVIAN chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PURIANO stalked three deep, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response, then was unsaddled at the end of the stretch and vanned off. MI BOUCHON a step slow into stride, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.35 46.65 1:12.21 1:25.50 1:39.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|120
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–2
|1–hd
|Payeras
|3.50
|1
|Fort Dodge
|122
|1
|8
|8
|7–hd
|4–hd
|2–2½
|2–7
|Espinoza
|6.40
|7
|Derby Storm
|122
|7
|3
|4–2
|3–1
|2–2
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Figueroa
|3.90
|8
|Malibu Magic
|119
|8
|7
|6–4
|6–4
|3–hd
|4–6
|4–13
|Velez
|1.80
|2
|Sharpshootingeorge
|115
|2
|5
|7–1
|8
|7–1½
|6–3
|5–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|10.70
|6
|Western Flyer
|122
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–1½
|5–2½
|5–3
|6–10
|Flores
|8.70
|3
|Merwin's Magic
|114
|3
|4
|3–1
|4–hd
|8
|7–1½
|7–5
|Donoe
|26.20
|5
|Ultimate Shilo
|122
|5
|2
|2–1½
|2–3
|6–½
|8
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|20.50
|4
|SPECTATOR'S DREAM
|9.00
|5.00
|3.40
|1
|FORT DODGE
|6.20
|3.40
|7
|DERBY STORM
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$139.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$22.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-8)
|$12.76
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-7)
|$68.30
Winner–Spectator's Dream B.r.3 by Take Charge Indy out of Sparky's Dream, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Jesus Mendoza. Owner: Summer Knights Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $74,684 Daily Double Pool $17,268 Exacta Pool $46,869 Superfecta Pool $31,939 Trifecta Pool $32,918. Scratched–none.
SPECTATOR'S DREAM angled in and dueled inside then off the rail on the backstretch, kicked clear on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and just held under urging. FORT DODGE saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch, angled back to the inside in the drive and finished well to just miss. DERBY STORM stalked outside a rival then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and held third. MALIBU MAGIC chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some and was edged for the show. SHARPSHOOTINGEORGE settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WESTERN FLYER chased off the rail then outside a rival, angled in some on the second turn and weakened. MERWIN'S MAGIC angled in and saved ground chasing the pace and gave way. ULTIMATE SHILO a bit washy at the gate, dueled outside the winner, dropped back on the second turn, drifted four wide into the stretch and had nothing left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.34 47.06 1:11.64 1:37.32 1:44.46
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Blue Dancer
|124
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|Arrieta
|5.10
|1
|Meistermind
|124
|1
|5
|6
|6
|5–1
|3–½
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|2.10
|2
|Street to Indy
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–5
|T Baze
|2.70
|5
|Hootie
|119
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–6
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.80
|4
|Arch Anthem
|124
|4
|6
|4–½
|5–½
|6
|6
|5–½
|Cedillo
|5.20
|3
|Bitter Ring Home
|124
|3
|4
|5–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6
|Figueroa
|13.30
|7
|BLUE DANCER
|12.20
|5.40
|3.60
|1
|MEISTERMIND
|3.40
|2.40
|2
|STREET TO INDY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$94.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$22.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-2-5)
|$23.29
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-1-2)
|$73.40
Winner–Blue Dancer Dbb.g.7 by Bluegrass Cat out of Two Halos, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Keene Ridge Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Kerri Raven. Owner: Kerri Raven. Mutuel Pool $80,781 Daily Double Pool $9,843 Exacta Pool $40,947 Superfecta Pool $20,859 Trifecta Pool $27,176. Scratched–Single Me Out.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $616.10. Pick Three Pool $28,265.
BLUE DANCER sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail, dueled outside a rival on the second turn, drifted out some in the stretch but regained the lead and held between foes late under urging. MEISTERMIND came off the rail early to chase the pace, entered the stretch three deep and surged late outside foes. STREET TO INDY saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside on the second turn to take a short lead and fought back along the fence through the stretch. HOOTIE stalked off the rail then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and weakened. ARCH ANTHEM close up stalking the pace three deep, fell back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BITTER RING HOME stalked a bit off the rail then between horses, continued just off the inside on the second turn, angled in through the drive and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Los Alamitos Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 45.87 1:10.43 1:36.37 1:43.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Thousand Words
|120
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Prat
|1.70
|1
|Anneau d'Or
|120
|1
|2
|3–1
|4
|3–2
|3–15
|2–5
|Hernandez
|1.20
|4
|High Velocity
|120
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–37
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|120
|2
|4
|4
|3–hd
|4
|4
|4
|Cedillo
|9.10
|3
|THOUSAND WORDS
|5.40
|2.40
|1
|ANNEAU D'OR
|2.40
|4
|HIGH VELOCITY
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$42.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$5.40
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$9.00
Winner–Thousand Words B.c.2 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy. Bred by Hardacre Farm (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $167,876 Daily Double Pool $14,515 Exacta Pool $41,324 Trifecta Pool $23,969. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $127.70. Pick Three Pool $16,526.
THOUSAND WORDS stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, took a short advantage in upper stretch, fought back between horses a furlong out, was briefly headed by the runner-up nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. ANNEAU D'OR saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in the drive, momentarily put a head in front nearing the sixteenth pole and continued gamely to the end. HIGH VELOCITY tugged to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and weakened late. WRECKING CREW broke a bit slowly, came out and went three wide into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. WRECKING CREW wore calks.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.68 44.62 56.39 1:08.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Speed Pass
|115
|7
|1
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1½
|1–7
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.20
|3
|Torosay
|122
|3
|5
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.40
|5
|Make It a Triple
|122
|5
|7
|7
|5–1½
|4–1½
|3–2
|Bednar
|18.80
|4
|Rogallo
|115
|4
|3
|5–½
|6–½
|6–2½
|4–2½
|Velez
|2.30
|2
|League of Shadows
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|5–½
|Arrieta
|10.90
|1
|Owning
|122
|1
|6
|3–hd
|4–2
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|50.50
|6
|Rick's Dream
|122
|6
|2
|6–1
|7
|7
|7
|Hernandez
|13.30
|7
|SPEED PASS
|4.40
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|TOROSAY
|4.40
|3.60
|5
|MAKE IT A TRIPLE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-5-4)
|$16.85
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-5)
|$68.20
Winner–Speed Pass Dbb.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Julie Napp, by Curlin. Bred by Colts LLC (Roger W. Schipke) (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $174,082 Daily Double Pool $23,197 Exacta Pool $92,582 Superfecta Pool $46,695 Trifecta Pool $64,393. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-7) paid $51.10. Pick Three Pool $36,264. $1 Pick Four (4-7-3-7) 4 correct paid $373.80. Pick Four Pool $100,797. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-7-3-7) 5 correct paid $2,797.25. Pick Five Pool $250,454.
SPEED PASS stalked outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead under left handed urging three wide in midstretch and drew clear. TOROSAY broke out a bit, dueled outside a rival, took the advantage in upper stretch, was between horses in midstretch and held second. MAKE IT A TRIPLE squeezed back at the break, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. ROGALLO forced out a bit at the start, stalked off the rail then between horses on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. LEAGUE OF SHADOWS had good early speed and dueled inside but a bit off the rail, fought back in upper stretch and weakened. OWNING saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the drive and also weakened. RICK'S DREAM chased outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened in the lane. ROGALLO and RICK'S DREAM wore calks.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.28 48.81 1:13.97 1:25.94 1:38.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Message
|119
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–9
|Van Dyke
|1.30
|1
|Mongolian Empire
|121
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|7.90
|5
|Amatara
|122
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–2
|3–2½
|Prat
|0.70
|4
|Mulhima
|119
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|4
|4
|4
|Cedillo
|13.60
|3
|MESSAGE
|4.60
|3.20
|1
|MONGOLIAN EMPIRE
|4.80
|5
|AMATARA
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$13.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-4)
|$1.79
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$14.80
Winner–Message B.f.3 by Warrior's Reward out of Song'n Dance, by Carson City. Bred by C. Kidder & N. Cole (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $83,355 Daily Double Pool $11,784 Exacta Pool $34,098 Superfecta Pool $8,453 Trifecta Pool $18,472. Scratched–Ms Peintour, Smoovie.
$1 Pick Three (3-7-3) paid $13.80. Pick Three Pool $45,127.
MESSAGE had speed inside and set a pressured pace, inched away a bit off the rail on the backstretch, responded when rivals bid again a half mile out, edged away again leaving the second turn, was shaken up with the reins to widen in the stretch and drew off under a couple taps of the whip and a hold late. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the place. AMATARA prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival, re-bid three wide a half mile out, stalked again leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for second. MULHIMA (IRE) pressed the pace between horses then stalked off the rail, re-bid between foes a half mile out, continued off the inside on the second turn and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Starlet Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.80 47.22 1:11.99 1:36.73 1:43.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Bast
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|3
|Donna Veloce
|120
|3
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–5
|2–12
|Prat
|0.30
|5
|K P Dreamin
|120
|5
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|29.80
|4
|Gingham
|120
|4
|2
|3–hd
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–4
|Cedillo
|19.00
|1
|Roadrunner's Honor
|120
|1
|1
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5
|5
|Franco
|36.60
|2
|BAST
|6.40
|2.10
|3
|DONNA VELOCE
|2.10
|5
|K P DREAMIN
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$3.60
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$12.30
Winner–Bast B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $306,962 Daily Double Pool $15,184 Exacta Pool $77,588 Trifecta Pool $66,041. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-3-2) paid $12.40. Pick Three Pool $44,165.
BAST had speed between horses then set a pressured pace inside then a bit off the rail, fought back under urging in midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip a sixteenth out and held on gamely under steady handling late. DONNA VELOCE pressed the pace outside the winner throughout, fought back alongside that one through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. K P DREAMIN stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. GINGHAM close up stalking the pace between horses, continued outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for third. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR saved ground tracking the leaders throughout and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.60 45.15 57.47 1:10.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ra'ad
|122
|6
|1
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–2
|1–2½
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|4
|Phast Pharoah
|122
|4
|2
|1–4
|1–3
|1–3
|2–7
|Espinoza
|7.90
|5
|Opus Equus
|124
|5
|4
|6–1½
|5–2
|5–2
|3–hd
|Meche
|65.60
|2
|Absolute Unit
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–2
|3–1½
|4–3½
|Prat
|2.70
|3
|Hallowed Gift
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|5–nk
|T Baze
|18.80
|8
|Moonlight Beach
|122
|7
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–5
|Cedillo
|14.90
|1
|War Path
|117
|1
|6
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.80
|6
|RA'AD
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|PHAST PHAROAH
|4.80
|3.40
|5
|OPUS EQUUS
|11.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$6.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2)
|$47.99
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$157.80
Winner–Ra'ad B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Tough Market, by Suave. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: RRR Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $145,496 Daily Double Pool $17,441 Exacta Pool $73,729 Superfecta Pool $45,498 Trifecta Pool $52,386. Scratched–My Sunshine.
$1 Pick Three (3-2-6) paid $11.30. Pick Three Pool $22,548.
RA'AD stalked three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to collar the runner-up a sixteenth out and won clear under a hold late. PHAST PHAROAH sent between horses early and was quickly clear, set the pace off the rail, drifted inward in the stretch, could not match the winner but was clearly second best. OPUS EQUUS chased between horses, found the rail in the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lost third in the final stride. HALLOWED GIFT broke in and a bit slowly, went up between horses then chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and lacked a rally. MOONLIGHT BEACH stalked three deep, was three wide between foes into the stretch and weakened. WAR PATH saved ground throughout chasing the pace and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.96 45.73 58.12 1:05.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Baltimore Beecho
|118
|9
|4
|3–1½
|2–½
|1–1½
|1–2
|T Baze
|2.10
|1
|Papa Tony
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–2
|2–2
|Pereira
|5.00
|2
|Beyond Precher
|118
|2
|1
|7–2½
|7–1½
|6–1½
|3–½
|Flores
|38.70
|11
|Tiger the Man
|122
|10
|5
|5–2
|4–½
|3–1
|4–1
|Blanc
|4.10
|5
|Radio Tim
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–¾
|Franco
|64.20
|6
|Champs Success
|122
|6
|6
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–3
|6–1¼
|Espinoza
|3.10
|4
|Ridge Route
|122
|4
|7
|9–hd
|8–hd
|7–2
|7–1¾
|Talamo
|15.30
|8
|Zees Empire
|122
|7
|8
|8–1½
|9–1
|9–5
|8–6
|Payeras
|83.00
|9
|Startling
|122
|8
|9
|6–2
|6–1
|8–hd
|9–9
|Cedillo
|6.50
|3
|Tenga's Gold
|122
|3
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Gutierrez
|58.50
|10
|BALTIMORE BEECHO
|6.20
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|PAPA TONY
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|BEYOND PRECHER
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$12.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-1)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-2-11)
|$28.09
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-1-2-11-5)
|$4,074.90
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-1-2)
|$61.30
Winner–Baltimore Beecho B.c.2 by Govenor Charlie out of Elusive Beauty, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Victor Flores (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Carrillo, Saul and Flores, Victor M.. Mutuel Pool $172,927 Daily Double Pool $45,012 Exacta Pool $95,437 Superfecta Pool $70,060 Super High Five Pool $14,063 Trifecta Pool $71,108. Scratched–He's a Hit, Overkoter.
$1 Pick Three (2-6-10) paid $16.10. Pick Three Pool $64,963. $1 Pick Four (3-2-6/7-7/10/12) 4 correct paid $41.50. Pick Four Pool $302,624. $2 Pick Six (3-7-3-2-6/7-7/10/12) 5 out of 6 paid $14.20. $2 Pick Six (3-7-3-2-6/7-7/10/12) 6 correct paid $354.00. Pick Six Pool $113,722.
BALTIMORE BEECHO dueled three deep, took the lead outside the runner-up in upper stretch, inched away under urging and won clear. PAPA TONY had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch and held second. BEYOND PRECHER stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. TIGER THE MAN had speed four wide then stalked off the rail, continued outside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. RADIO TIM dueled between horses, continued off he rail into the stretch and weakened. CHAMPS SUCCESS chased off the rail then between horses into the turn, angled to the inside leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. RIDGE ROUTE broke in a bit, chased just off the inside then outside a rival into and on the turn and did not rally. ZEES EMPIRE settled outside then chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. STARTLING hopped in a bit of an awkward start, chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. TENGA'S GOLD broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the drive and also weakened.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 8.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Dean Pederson
|9-5
|16,000
|2
|Promnesia
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|14,000
|3
|Secret Maneuver
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Milton G. Pineda
|7-2
|16,000
|4
|Appolina
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|4-1
|16,000
|5
|Discrete Stevie B
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|10-1
|16,000
|6
|Bellazano
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|3-1
|16,000
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lonsdaleite
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|15-1
|2
|Spanish Channel
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|6-1
|3
|Rocketann
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Marcia Stortz
|3-1
|4
|Kitty's Whiskers
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|12-1
|5
|Into Rissa
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Gary Sherlock
|9-5
|6
|Stormin Ranger
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|8-5
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Heywoods Beach
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|2
|Hydrogen
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|3
|Special Day
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|3-1
|5
|Azul Coast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|6
|Doctrinaire
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|7
|Cebolla
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I'm the Hero
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|La Rosa Drive
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|6-1
|50,000
|3
|Frozen Belle
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|40,000
|4
|Tacocat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Trouville
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Leonard Powell
|9-2
|50,000
|6
|Sugar Pickel
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|40,000
|7
|Elusive Ride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|50,000
|8
|Magical Path
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|20-1
|50,000
|9
|Muchomoneybaby
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|118
|Ricardo Zamora
|30-1
|40,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Posty
|Evin Roman
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|2
|Grandpa Louie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-2
|3
|A Man's Man
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|4
|Afternoon Heat
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
|5
|Jetovator
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
|6
|Spendaholic
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|7
|Loafers Boy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|9-2
|8
|Street Demand
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|9
|R Matineigh Idol
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|10
|Sea of Liberty
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Evin Roman
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|8-1
|12,500
|2
|Reinahermosa
|Efrain Hernandez
|121
|Ricardo Zamora
|10-1
|12,500
|3
|Lucky Stepper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|12,500
|4
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|7-2
|12,500
|5
|Shanghai Barbie
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
|12,500
|6
|Girl Can Partie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Val Brinkerhoff
|12-1
|12,500
|7
|Greater Glory
|Mauro Donoe
|111
|Neil A. Koch
|12-1
|12,500
|8
|Laker Jet
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Robert A. Bean
|8-1
|12,500
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Can Do This
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Erotic
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|50,000
|3
|Full of Luck
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|9-2
|50,000
|4
|River Echo
|Jorge Velez
|116
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Play Money
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|10-1
|6
|Justinian
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|7
|Mystery Messenger
|Evin Roman
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Arctic Roll
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|2
|Mongolian Humor
|Joseph Talamo
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|9-2
|3
|Mo See Cal
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|4
|Mirth
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-2
|5
|Lady Suebee
|Tyler Baze
|119
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|6
|Queen Bee to You
|Ruben Fuentes
|119
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|7
|Zusha
|Tiago Pereira
|119
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|8
|Kim K
|Abel Cedillo
|116
|Peter Miller
|8-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Petronilla
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Osteria
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|7-2
|20,000
|3
|Writing in the Sky
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Lala Fleur
|Jose Dominguez
|124
|Valeri Georgiev
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Monchichi
|Juan Sanchez
|122
|Dennis Givens
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Casillalater
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Felix L. Gonzalez
|8-1
|20,000
|7
|Cali Rocks
|Johnny Allen
|124
|Valeri Georgiev
|10-1
|20,000
|8
|Swingn It
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|20,000
|9
|Listen Linda
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Jesus Mendoza
|10-1
|20,000
|10
|Daddy's Melody
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Craig Dollase
|8-5
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Suezaaana
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|5-2
|20,000
|12
|Miracle Miler
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeffrey Metz
|10-1
|20,000