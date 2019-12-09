Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 8. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Good

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.51 46.51 58.96 1:11.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Leading Indicator 122 1 4 4 4 1–1½ 1–3½ Espinoza 0.90 2 Promnesia 122 2 2 1–½ 1–1½ 2–1 2–hd Fuentes 8.10 6 Bellazano 122 4 3 3–1 2–hd 3–½ 3–4 Cedillo 1.90 4 Appolina 122 3 1 2–hd 3–½ 4 4 T Baze 3.40

1 LEADING INDICATOR 3.80 2.60 2 PROMNESIA 4.00 6 BELLAZANO

$1 EXACTA (1-2) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4) $2.06 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $23.00

Winner–Leading Indicator B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Logical Single, by Singletary. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $40,496 Exacta Pool $13,452 Superfecta Pool $3,333 Trifecta Pool $8,095. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B, Secret Maneuver.

LEADING INDICATOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front nearing the furlong marker, drifted in a bit from the whip in deep stretch and won clear. PROMNESIA broke out a bit, had speed just off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and just held second. BELLAZANO prompted the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted in a bit and just missed the place. APPOLINA dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LEADING INDICATOR wore calks. HALF MILE HAND TIMED.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.63 46.76 58.75 1:04.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Stormin Ranger 122 6 3 4–3 2–hd 2–3½ 1–ns Blanc 0.80 5 Into Rissa 124 5 6 5–4 5–5 1–hd 2–13 Talamo 1.90 3 Rocketann 119 3 1 1–hd 4–2½ 4–hd 3–1¾ Velez 5.20 1 Lonsdaleite 122 1 4 2–hd 1–hd 3–hd 4–¾ Figueroa 59.80 2 Spanish Channel 122 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 5–8 5–9 Payeras 16.90 4 Kitty's Whiskers 122 4 5 6 6 6 6 Franco 14.30

6 STORMIN RANGER 3.60 2.60 2.10 5 INTO RISSA 2.40 2.10 3 ROCKETANN 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $3.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $7.66 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $9.00

Winner–Stormin Ranger Grr.f.3 by U S Ranger out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $77,580 Daily Double Pool $14,694 Exacta Pool $37,486 Superfecta Pool $25,367 Trifecta Pool $27,729. Scratched–none.

STORMIN RANGER dueled four wide, took a short lead into the stretch, drifted in and inched away, fought back when headed under left handed urging and gamely prevailed. INTO RISSA broke behind the field, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into the turn, came out five wide into the stretch, drifted in and took a short lead outside the winner a furlong out and was outgamed. ROCKETANN dueled three deep between horses, weakened in the stretch but outfinished a rival for the show. LONSDALEITE had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. KITTY'S WHISKERS broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outrun.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.48 48.06 1:13.34 1:26.08 1:38.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Azul Coast 122 5 6 7 7 5–hd 1–1 1–4 Van Dyke 2.20 3 Special Day 117 3 4 5–hd 6–1 6–5 2–hd 2–1½ Velez 5.80 4 Jeffnjohn'sthundr 122 4 5 6–1 3–hd 2–1 3–hd 3–¾ Fuentes 2.20 6 Doctrinaire 124 6 7 1–1 1–1 1–hd 4–2 4–1¼ Meche 49.00 1 Heywoods Beach 122 1 2 3–hd 4–½ 3–hd 5–hd 5–½ T Baze 18.00 7 Cebolla 117 7 3 4–1 5–hd 4–hd 6–20 6–63 Diaz, Jr. 13.10 2 Hydrogen 122 2 1 2–2 2–1 7 7 7 Roman 2.50

5 AZUL COAST 6.40 4.20 2.40 3 SPECIAL DAY 5.20 2.80 4 JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6) $36.07 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4) $39.30

Winner–Azul Coast B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. Bred by SF Bloodstock, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $126,992 Daily Double Pool $11,342 Exacta Pool $69,488 Superfecta Pool $39,293 Trifecta Pool $47,039. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $21,092.

AZUL COAST fanned five wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, came six wide into the stretch, rallied to the lead while drifting in under left handed urging nearing the furlong marker, drifted to the inside and won clear. SPECIAL DAY chased outside a rival then went up four wide on the backstretch and five wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in three deep in the drive and bested the others. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR drifted out into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside in the drive and held third. DOCTRINAIRE off a bit slowly, went up three deep then took the lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. HEYWOODS BEACH stalked inside then between horses, went three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CEBOLLA angled in outside a rival then stalked between foes on the backstretch, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HYDROGEN had speed inside then stalked the leader, was between rivals leaving the backstretch, dropped back between foes leaving the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. HEYWOODS BEACH wore calks.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.29 46.36 58.68 1:05.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sugar Pickel 118 5 4 4–1 4–hd 4–4 1–1 Cedillo 16.50 5 Trouville 122 4 7 5–4 3–1½ 1–1 2–1¾ Figueroa 11.20 3 Frozen Belle 113 2 3 2–2 2–½ 2–1 3–2 Velez 2.30 1 I'm the Hero 122 1 2 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 4–7 Roman 2.60 4 Tacocat 122 3 1 3–hd 5–5 5–3½ 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 7.80 7 Elusive Ride 117 6 5 6–½ 6–hd 6–1½ 6–5 Diaz, Jr. 1.90 9 Muchomoneybaby 118 8 6 7–5 7–3 7–8 7–10 Orduna-Rojas 116.50 8 Magical Path 122 7 8 8 8 8 8 Pereira 72.30

6 SUGAR PICKEL 35.00 13.60 6.80 5 TROUVILLE 8.80 5.00 3 FROZEN BELLE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $179.40 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $82.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1) $239.77 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $583.40

Winner–Sugar Pickel Dbb.f.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Sweetest Sound, by Smart Strike. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $116,661 Daily Double Pool $12,508 Exacta Pool $64,904 Superfecta Pool $39,207 Trifecta Pool $43,065. Scratched–La Rosa Drive. $1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $137.50. Pick Three Pool $14,381.

SUGAR PICKEL chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. TROUVILLE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the advantage, inched away nearing the eighth pole, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. FROZEN BELLE dueled outside a rival then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back in the drive and bested the others. I'M THE HERO had good early speed and dueled inside, battled between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TACOCAT stalked off the rail then between foes on the turn, continued just off the fence into the stretch and weakened. ELUSIVE RIDE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. MUCHOMONEYBABY unhurried outside on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. MAGICAL PATH hopped in a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.94 57.60 1:03.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Loafers Boy 122 7 3 3–1 2–hd 1–1 1–2 Pereira 5.20 5 Jetovator 122 5 5 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 2–2½ Talamo 5.40 4 Afternoon Heat 122 4 6 5–hd 6–1 5–hd 3–nk Espinoza 2.90 2 Grandpa Louie 122 2 1 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 4–1½ Cedillo 4.30 3 A Man's Man 117 3 9 9 9 4–1 5–ns Diaz, Jr. 8.20 6 Spendaholic 117 6 2 4–1 4–1 6–2½ 6–3½ Velez 31.90 1 Posty 122 1 4 6–hd 5–hd 7–1½ 7–nk Roman 92.00 8 Street Demand 122 8 7 7–1 8–1½ 8–2 8–4 Figueroa 107.50 10 Sea of Liberty 122 9 8 8–1½ 7–hd 9 9 T Baze 2.70

7 LOAFERS BOY 12.40 6.60 4.20 5 JETOVATOR 5.80 3.20 4 AFTERNOON HEAT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $167.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $38.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-2) $34.34 $1 TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $115.80

Winner–Loafers Boy B.g.3 by Coil out of All Star Cast, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by George & Martha Schwary Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $187,815 Daily Double Pool $15,599 Exacta Pool $111,313 Superfecta Pool $58,442 Trifecta Pool $63,999. Scratched–R Matineigh Idol. $1 Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $428.00. Pick Three Pool $32,540. $1 Pick Four (6-5-6-7) 4 correct paid $1,072.60. Pick Four Pool $67,814. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/5-6-5-6-7) 5 correct paid $2,166.95. Pick Five Pool $269,362.

LOAFERS BOY stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead, inched away under urging and won clear. JETOVATOR had speed outside a rival then set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and was second best. AFTERNOON HEAT stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. GRANDPA LOUIE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and was edged late for third. A MAN'S MAN fractious in the gate, broke slowly, settled just off the rail, split horses in the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SPENDAHOLIC stalked between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POSTY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. STREET DEMAND chased between horses then three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SEA OF LIBERTY broke slowly, chased outside then four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.46 48.33 1:13.59 1:26.56 1:39.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Tiz Wonderfully 124 4 3 3–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1 1–3 Talamo 3.10 1 Reds Sacred Appeal 122 1 1 1–hd 3–hd 2–1½ 2–3 2–3 Roman 14.50 5 Shanghai Barbie 122 5 6 6–4 5–1½ 4–2½ 3–½ 3–3½ Fuentes 4.70 8 Laker Jet 117 8 4 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 4–2 4–ns Velez 2.40 7 Greater Glory 114 7 8 8 8 8 8 5–hd Donoe 23.80 6 Girl Can Partie 117 6 7 7–hd 7–hd 7–hd 7–hd 6–2½ Diaz, Jr. 15.20 2 Reinahermosa 121 2 5 5–hd 6–3 6–1½ 6–1 7–½ Hernandez 24.90 3 Lucky Stepper 122 3 2 2–hd 2–hd 5–hd 5–hd 8 Franco 2.60

4 TIZ WONDERFULLY 8.20 5.40 3.80 1 REDS SACRED APPEAL 10.00 5.20 5 SHANGHAI BARBIE 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $63.20 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $35.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-8) $125.42 $1 TRIFECTA (4-1-5) $269.80

Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.f.4 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $134,149 Daily Double Pool $15,459 Exacta Pool $85,637 Superfecta Pool $52,439 Trifecta Pool $57,377. Claimed–Lucky Stepper by Garthwaite, Eric and Salvatore, Raymond. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $531.40. Pick Three Pool $31,144.

TIZ WONDERFULLY went up four wide on the first turn to press the pace then took the lead on the backstretch, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside the runner-up leaving the second turn and into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a furlong out and won clear. REDS SACRED APPEAL had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail, bid again inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. SHANGHAI BARBIE fanned five wide into the first turn, chased four wide then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. LAKER JET had speed three deep then stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. GREATER GLORY chased off the rail or outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIRL CAN PARTIE settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. REINAHERMOSA stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. LUCKY STEPPER dueled between horses then stalked between foes, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. SHANGHAI BARBIE wore calks.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.90 47.76 1:12.67 1:24.99 1:37.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Justinian 119 6 6 4–½ 4–hd 2–1 1–1 1–5 Van Dyke 2.50 3 Full of Luck 121 3 2 6–5 6–5 5–½ 3–½ 2–¾ Flores 7.00 4 River Echo 116 4 4 2–½ 1–½ 1–1 2–2½ 3–3 Velez 1.10 5 Play Money 122 5 5 5–4 5–2½ 6–5 4–2 4–4 Gryder 20.60 1 I Can Do This 124 1 1 1–hd 3–1 4–hd 5–3 5–1 Cedillo 6.40 2 Erotic 121 2 7 7 7 7 7 6–4 T Baze 13.40 7 Mystery Messenger 119 7 3 3–1½ 2–hd 3–hd 6–1 7 Roman 17.90

6 JUSTINIAN 7.00 5.00 2.80 3 FULL OF LUCK (CHI) 6.60 2.60 4 RIVER ECHO (GB) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $31.00 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $20.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-5) $30.06 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-4) $49.60

Winner–Justinian Ch.c.3 by Justin Phillip out of Miss Wined Up, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Jamie Frost (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $163,051 Daily Double Pool $15,531 Exacta Pool $83,889 Superfecta Pool $45,677 Trifecta Pool $57,065. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $126.10. Pick Three Pool $51,545.

JUSTINIAN fanned five wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside a rival under urging in midstretch, inched away then drifted to the rail in deep stretch and was under a hold late. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. RIVER ECHO (GB) dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back inside the winner, drifted in late and lost second. PLAY MONEY four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and lacked a rally. I CAN DO THIS bobbled some and broke out a bit, had speed inside to duel for the lead, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. EROTIC broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, then saved ground to no avail. MYSTERY MESSENGER dueled three deep, was between foes leaving the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.19 47.00 1:11.47 1:37.24 1:44.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Queen Bee to You 119 4 5 6 5–hd 2–hd 1–1 1–3½ Fuentes 2.60 7 Zusha 120 5 4 5–3½ 4–hd 5–4 3–hd 2–nk Pereira 8.80 5 Lady Suebee 119 3 3 2–1 2–1 1–1 2–2½ 3–3½ T Baze 1.90 8 Kim K 117 6 2 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–½ 4–3 4–2 Cedillo 3.80 2 Mongolian Humor 119 2 1 4–hd 6 6 5–6 5–22 Talamo 3.40 1 Arctic Roll 119 1 6 1–2 1–1 4–hd 6 6 Espinoza 26.10

6 QUEEN BEE TO YOU 7.20 3.40 2.40 7 ZUSHA 8.00 3.20 5 LADY SUEBEE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $24.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $21.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-8) $14.62 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-5) $62.70

Winner–Queen Bee to You B.m.5 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $140,440 Daily Double Pool $18,177 Exacta Pool $64,102 Superfecta Pool $36,708 Trifecta Pool $41,990. Scratched–Mirth, Mo See Cal. $1 Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $64.30. Pick Three Pool $22,484. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $15.10.

QUEEN BEE TO YOU drifted out into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under some urging and won clear. ZUSHA chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn and gained the place late. LADY SUEBEE stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, battled inside the winner in midstretch then drifted in and lost second late. KIM K stalked off the inside, went three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN HUMOR saved ground chasing the pace, fell back leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) sent to the early lead inside, set the pace along the rail, dueled on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. LADY SUEBEE wore calks.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.55 46.79 59.29 1:05.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Daddy's Melody 124 10 1 3–1 1–½ 1–2 1–6 Cedillo 0.70 6 Casillalater 122 6 8 7–hd 5–1 3–1½ 2–2 Guce 8.80 8 Swingn It 122 8 9 8–5 8–6 5–hd 3–1¼ T Baze 3.10 3 Writing in the Sky 122 3 7 4–2 4–hd 6–1½ 4–hd Payeras 75.60 1 Petronilla 122 1 3 1–hd 2–2 2–2 5–¾ Mussad 79.10 2 Osteria 119 2 6 6–hd 7–1½ 7–1½ 6–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 7.40 9 Listen Linda 124 9 2 2–hd 3–2 4–hd 7–¾ Aragon 15.30 7 Cali Rocks 124 7 5 5–1 6–1 8–8 8–16 Allen 42.90 4 Lala Fleur 124 4 4 9–7 9–8 9–6 9–6 Dominguez 119.80 5 Monchichi 122 5 10 10 10 10 10 Sanchez 59.10

10 DADDY'S MELODY 3.40 2.40 2.10 6 CASILLALATER 5.80 3.20 8 SWINGN IT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10) $13.00 $1 EXACTA (10-6) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3) $40.75 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-8-3-1) $2,610.20 $1 TRIFECTA (10-6-8) $35.60

Winner–Daddy's Melody Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of Embur's Melody, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Josham Farms Limited (ON). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $156,835 Daily Double Pool $43,138 Exacta Pool $101,980 Superfecta Pool $77,695 Super High Five Pool $10,340 Trifecta Pool $76,872. Scratched–Miracle Miler, Suezaaana. $1 Pick Three (6-6-10) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $74,827. $1 Pick Four (4-6-6-10) 4 correct paid $148.00. Pick Four Pool $356,589. $2 Pick Six (6-7-4-6-6-10) 5 out of 6 paid $280.00. $2 Pick Six (6-7-4-6-6-10) 6 correct paid $22,880.60. Pick Six Pool $42,828.

DADDY'S MELODY dueled three deep, took the lead outside a rival leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, inched clear under urging and drifted in some in the stretch and drew off under steady handling. CASILLALATER pulled and clipped heels in tight early, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. SWINGN IT chased three deep, came five wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and picked up the show. WRITING IN THE SKY stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PETRONILLA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OSTERIA saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. LISTEN LINDA dueled between horses, stalked off the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. CALI ROCKS stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LALA FLEUR between horses early, dropped back leaving the backstretch, angled in, came out into the stretch and gave way. MONCHICHI unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, was reloaded and broke a bit slowly, dropped back just off the rail on the backstretch and turn and was outrun.