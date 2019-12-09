Racing! Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have only one week of racing left before the break.
Stewards’ rulings
These sets of rulings should close the books on those made by the Del Mar stewards. But, some of the decisions and violations that occurred during the meeting will be pushed forward for others to look at. So, let’s get to the last week of Del Mar.
--Exercise rider Jeff Catalan was fined $500 for disorderly conduct and entry to an area assigned to a trainer. On Aug. 1 at Del Mar was said to have entered a stall of a horse while he was intoxicated. Catalan must also adhere to the recommendations of the Winners Foundation and agree to be tested. If he doesn’t do those things, he will have his license suspended.
--Trainer Bob Baffert was fined $500 when his horse Cruel Intentions tested positive for Phenylbutazone, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, after the third race on July 27 at Del Mar. Cruel Intention finished third. Baffert accepted full responsibility and said he would initiate new barn protocols to keep this from happening again.
--Trainer Bob Baffert was fined $1,500 when his horse Éclair tested positive for Phenylbutazone, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, after Éclair finished fourth on Aug. 3 in the first race at Del Mar. The hearing was held on the same day as the previous violation hearing, Nov. 16. The stewards said Baffert was not aware of the first positive when the second one occurred. Nonetheless, it was his second violation in the last 365 days. Baffert and his attorney said it was probably due to an accidental treatment but weren’t sure. They said they were confident the new barn protocols would prevent any other violations. It was a majority decision with steward Kim Sawyer voting for a $1,000 fine.
--Jockey Aaron Gryder, in a confusing situation, dropped his appeal of a four-day riding decision made by Santa Anita stewards on Oct. 19. On Nov. 23, a retroactive suspension was then ordered by the stewards for Nov. 16, 17, 21 and 22. At the last CHRB meeting at Del Mar, Gryder addressed the board during the public comment period. During it, he played a recording of a message from the stewards’ office that he believed allowed him to change his suspension days. In the stewards’ minutes, this was said: “Confusion between headquarters and Jockey Gryder regarding which suspension days he would ultimately serve led to the issuance of this uncommon ultimate enforcement of CHRB rule #1699 (Riding Rules) violation. This retroactive ruling is not precedent setting in our unanimous opinion.”
OK, I know we almost always talk about rulings that were given. But I thought I’d end this with a ruling that wasn’t made just to reinforce the level of stuff the stewards have to rule on and the amount of material that crosses their desks. I have withheld the name of the person, because they weren’t guilty. If you absolutely have to know, you can find it in the stewards’ minutes.
“Groom (name withheld) appeared in the Stewards’ office to address a ‘security violation notice’ issued by Del Mar Security on November 16. On this day security alleged that (name withheld) exited Gate Z which is an ‘enter only’ gate. Groom (name withheld) told us that (gender withheld) turned (see previous) vehicle around and immediately complied to orders given by the security staff. DMTC security was not present for the hearing. In a unanimous decision this matter was dismissed with a warning.”
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
It was me. I gave Los Alamitos credit for having the only graded stakes race on Sunday. Seems there was the Grade 3 $200,000 Fall Highweight Handicap at Aqueduct. The race was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, when the card was canceled, and then Dec. 1, when the card was suspended after a couple races. So, it was rescheduled for a second time. Not an excuse, just what happened.
Los Alamitos daytime review
Sunday’s feature, the $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles, took on a different look when Mirth, the morning-line favorite, was one of two scratches taking the field to six. In the end it was Queen Be to You who went from last to first to win the race by 3 ½ lengths.
Queen Be to You paid $7.20, $3.40 and $2.40. Zusha finished second and was followed by Lady Suebee, Kim K, Mongolian Humor and Arctic Roll.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Andrew Lerner (winning trainer) “There was a little hesitation running her back [three weeks after her win in the Betty Grable at Del Mar]. But she came out of the race so well and we worked her back and she went so spectacularly that we said we have to go for it. The plan wasn’t to take her back that far, but she kind of missed the break a little bit. I could see she was traveling smoothly and [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes] always does a fantastic job with her.”
Ruben Fuentes (winning jockey): “She is very sharp right now. She settled early and relaxed perfectly and I knew she was loaded when I asked her for run.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (4): $100,000 Garland of Roses Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Pauseforthecause ($4.60)
Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Confraternity Caribbean Cup, Caribbean-breds 3 and up, 1 1/4 miles. Winner: Kukulkan ($2.10)
Gulfstream (10): $115,000 Caribbean Cup Speed, Caribbean-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Sacamandu ($67.00)
Aqueduct (11): Grade 3 $200,000 Fall Highweight Handicap, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Happy Farm ($16.40)
Gulfstream (11): $300,000 Caribbean Classic, Caribbean-bred 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Brother Slew ($92.80)
Woodbine (9): $125,000 Ontario Lassie Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Curlin’s Voyage ($7.60)
Los Alamitos (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Queen Bee to You ($7.20)
Final thought
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 8.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 3rd day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Good
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.51 46.51 58.96 1:11.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Leading Indicator
|122
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1–1½
|1–3½
|Espinoza
|0.90
|2
|Promnesia
|122
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|Fuentes
|8.10
|6
|Bellazano
|122
|4
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–½
|3–4
|Cedillo
|1.90
|4
|Appolina
|122
|3
|1
|2–hd
|3–½
|4
|4
|T Baze
|3.40
|1
|LEADING INDICATOR
|3.80
|2.60
|2
|PROMNESIA
|4.00
|6
|BELLAZANO
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-4)
|$2.06
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-6)
|$23.00
Winner–Leading Indicator B.f.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Logical Single, by Singletary. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $40,496 Exacta Pool $13,452 Superfecta Pool $3,333 Trifecta Pool $8,095. Scratched–Discrete Stevie B, Secret Maneuver.
LEADING INDICATOR saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front nearing the furlong marker, drifted in a bit from the whip in deep stretch and won clear. PROMNESIA broke out a bit, had speed just off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and just held second. BELLAZANO prompted the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted in a bit and just missed the place. APPOLINA dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LEADING INDICATOR wore calks. HALF MILE HAND TIMED.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.63 46.76 58.75 1:04.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Stormin Ranger
|122
|6
|3
|4–3
|2–hd
|2–3½
|1–ns
|Blanc
|0.80
|5
|Into Rissa
|124
|5
|6
|5–4
|5–5
|1–hd
|2–13
|Talamo
|1.90
|3
|Rocketann
|119
|3
|1
|1–hd
|4–2½
|4–hd
|3–1¾
|Velez
|5.20
|1
|Lonsdaleite
|122
|1
|4
|2–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|59.80
|2
|Spanish Channel
|122
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–8
|5–9
|Payeras
|16.90
|4
|Kitty's Whiskers
|122
|4
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|14.30
|6
|STORMIN RANGER
|3.60
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|INTO RISSA
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|ROCKETANN
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$3.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$7.66
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$9.00
Winner–Stormin Ranger Grr.f.3 by U S Ranger out of Stormin Mon, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $77,580 Daily Double Pool $14,694 Exacta Pool $37,486 Superfecta Pool $25,367 Trifecta Pool $27,729. Scratched–none.
STORMIN RANGER dueled four wide, took a short lead into the stretch, drifted in and inched away, fought back when headed under left handed urging and gamely prevailed. INTO RISSA broke behind the field, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into the turn, came out five wide into the stretch, drifted in and took a short lead outside the winner a furlong out and was outgamed. ROCKETANN dueled three deep between horses, weakened in the stretch but outfinished a rival for the show. LONSDALEITE had good early speed and dueled inside, took a short lead on the turn, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. SPANISH CHANNEL dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. KITTY'S WHISKERS broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outrun.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.48 48.06 1:13.34 1:26.08 1:38.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Azul Coast
|122
|5
|6
|7
|7
|5–hd
|1–1
|1–4
|Van Dyke
|2.20
|3
|Special Day
|117
|3
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–5
|2–hd
|2–1½
|Velez
|5.80
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|122
|4
|5
|6–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|2.20
|6
|Doctrinaire
|124
|6
|7
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Meche
|49.00
|1
|Heywoods Beach
|122
|1
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|T Baze
|18.00
|7
|Cebolla
|117
|7
|3
|4–1
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–20
|6–63
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.10
|2
|Hydrogen
|122
|2
|1
|2–2
|2–1
|7
|7
|7
|Roman
|2.50
|5
|AZUL COAST
|6.40
|4.20
|2.40
|3
|SPECIAL DAY
|5.20
|2.80
|4
|JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6)
|$36.07
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$39.30
Winner–Azul Coast B.c.2 by Super Saver out of Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. Bred by SF Bloodstock, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $126,992 Daily Double Pool $11,342 Exacta Pool $69,488 Superfecta Pool $39,293 Trifecta Pool $47,039. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-5) paid $23.30. Pick Three Pool $21,092.
AZUL COAST fanned five wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then five wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, came six wide into the stretch, rallied to the lead while drifting in under left handed urging nearing the furlong marker, drifted to the inside and won clear. SPECIAL DAY chased outside a rival then went up four wide on the backstretch and five wide on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in three deep in the drive and bested the others. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR drifted out into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch, fought back inside in the drive and held third. DOCTRINAIRE off a bit slowly, went up three deep then took the lead and angled in, set the pace inside then dueled outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. HEYWOODS BEACH stalked inside then between horses, went three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. CEBOLLA angled in outside a rival then stalked between foes on the backstretch, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HYDROGEN had speed inside then stalked the leader, was between rivals leaving the backstretch, dropped back between foes leaving the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. HEYWOODS BEACH wore calks.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.29 46.36 58.68 1:05.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sugar Pickel
|118
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–4
|1–1
|Cedillo
|16.50
|5
|Trouville
|122
|4
|7
|5–4
|3–1½
|1–1
|2–1¾
|Figueroa
|11.20
|3
|Frozen Belle
|113
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–½
|2–1
|3–2
|Velez
|2.30
|1
|I'm the Hero
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|4–7
|Roman
|2.60
|4
|Tacocat
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|5–5
|5–3½
|5–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.80
|7
|Elusive Ride
|117
|6
|5
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–1½
|6–5
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.90
|9
|Muchomoneybaby
|118
|8
|6
|7–5
|7–3
|7–8
|7–10
|Orduna-Rojas
|116.50
|8
|Magical Path
|122
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Pereira
|72.30
|6
|SUGAR PICKEL
|35.00
|13.60
|6.80
|5
|TROUVILLE
|8.80
|5.00
|3
|FROZEN BELLE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$179.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$82.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-1)
|$239.77
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$583.40
Winner–Sugar Pickel Dbb.f.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Sweetest Sound, by Smart Strike. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $116,661 Daily Double Pool $12,508 Exacta Pool $64,904 Superfecta Pool $39,207 Trifecta Pool $43,065. Scratched–La Rosa Drive.
$1 Pick Three (6-5-6) paid $137.50. Pick Three Pool $14,381.
SUGAR PICKEL chased outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. TROUVILLE stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, bid along the rail into the stretch to gain the advantage, inched away nearing the eighth pole, could not hold off the winner but saved the place. FROZEN BELLE dueled outside a rival then three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back in the drive and bested the others. I'M THE HERO had good early speed and dueled inside, battled between foes leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TACOCAT stalked off the rail then between foes on the turn, continued just off the fence into the stretch and weakened. ELUSIVE RIDE chased off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. MUCHOMONEYBABY unhurried outside on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and gave way. MAGICAL PATH hopped in a slow start, settled off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.94 57.60 1:03.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Loafers Boy
|122
|7
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–2
|Pereira
|5.20
|5
|Jetovator
|122
|5
|5
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|2–2½
|Talamo
|5.40
|4
|Afternoon Heat
|122
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6–1
|5–hd
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|2.90
|2
|Grandpa Louie
|122
|2
|1
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–1½
|Cedillo
|4.30
|3
|A Man's Man
|117
|3
|9
|9
|9
|4–1
|5–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.20
|6
|Spendaholic
|117
|6
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|6–2½
|6–3½
|Velez
|31.90
|1
|Posty
|122
|1
|4
|6–hd
|5–hd
|7–1½
|7–nk
|Roman
|92.00
|8
|Street Demand
|122
|8
|7
|7–1
|8–1½
|8–2
|8–4
|Figueroa
|107.50
|10
|Sea of Liberty
|122
|9
|8
|8–1½
|7–hd
|9
|9
|T Baze
|2.70
|7
|LOAFERS BOY
|12.40
|6.60
|4.20
|5
|JETOVATOR
|5.80
|3.20
|4
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$167.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$38.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-2)
|$34.34
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-5-4)
|$115.80
Winner–Loafers Boy B.g.3 by Coil out of All Star Cast, by Theatrical (IRE). Bred by George & Martha Schwary Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: George and Martha Schwary Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $187,815 Daily Double Pool $15,599 Exacta Pool $111,313 Superfecta Pool $58,442 Trifecta Pool $63,999. Scratched–R Matineigh Idol.
$1 Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $428.00. Pick Three Pool $32,540. $1 Pick Four (6-5-6-7) 4 correct paid $1,072.60. Pick Four Pool $67,814. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/3/5-6-5-6-7) 5 correct paid $2,166.95. Pick Five Pool $269,362.
LOAFERS BOY stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead, inched away under urging and won clear. JETOVATOR had speed outside a rival then set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back inside the winner in midstretch and was second best. AFTERNOON HEAT stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. GRANDPA LOUIE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn and was edged late for third. A MAN'S MAN fractious in the gate, broke slowly, settled just off the rail, split horses in the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. SPENDAHOLIC stalked between horses then outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. POSTY saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and weakened. STREET DEMAND chased between horses then three wide on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SEA OF LIBERTY broke slowly, chased outside then four wide on the turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.46 48.33 1:13.59 1:26.56 1:39.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Tiz Wonderfully
|124
|4
|3
|3–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3
|Talamo
|3.10
|1
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|122
|1
|1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–3
|Roman
|14.50
|5
|Shanghai Barbie
|122
|5
|6
|6–4
|5–1½
|4–2½
|3–½
|3–3½
|Fuentes
|4.70
|8
|Laker Jet
|117
|8
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–ns
|Velez
|2.40
|7
|Greater Glory
|114
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|Donoe
|23.80
|6
|Girl Can Partie
|117
|6
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|15.20
|2
|Reinahermosa
|121
|2
|5
|5–hd
|6–3
|6–1½
|6–1
|7–½
|Hernandez
|24.90
|3
|Lucky Stepper
|122
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8
|Franco
|2.60
|4
|TIZ WONDERFULLY
|8.20
|5.40
|3.80
|1
|REDS SACRED APPEAL
|10.00
|5.20
|5
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$63.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$35.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-5-8)
|$125.42
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-1-5)
|$269.80
Winner–Tiz Wonderfully Dbb.f.4 by Tiz Wonderful out of Your Special Day, by Kafwain. Bred by Dr. Dorothee Kieckhefer (CA). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: James M. Cassidy. Mutuel Pool $134,149 Daily Double Pool $15,459 Exacta Pool $85,637 Superfecta Pool $52,439 Trifecta Pool $57,377. Claimed–Lucky Stepper by Garthwaite, Eric and Salvatore, Raymond. Trainer: Jonathan Wong. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-7-4) paid $531.40. Pick Three Pool $31,144.
TIZ WONDERFULLY went up four wide on the first turn to press the pace then took the lead on the backstretch, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, battled outside the runner-up leaving the second turn and into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a furlong out and won clear. REDS SACRED APPEAL had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail, bid again inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. SHANGHAI BARBIE fanned five wide into the first turn, chased four wide then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. LAKER JET had speed three deep then stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and weakened. GREATER GLORY chased off the rail or outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GIRL CAN PARTIE settled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. REINAHERMOSA stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn and weakened. LUCKY STEPPER dueled between horses then stalked between foes, angled in on the second turn and also weakened. SHANGHAI BARBIE wore calks.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.90 47.76 1:12.67 1:24.99 1:37.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Justinian
|119
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|2–1
|1–1
|1–5
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|3
|Full of Luck
|121
|3
|2
|6–5
|6–5
|5–½
|3–½
|2–¾
|Flores
|7.00
|4
|River Echo
|116
|4
|4
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1
|2–2½
|3–3
|Velez
|1.10
|5
|Play Money
|122
|5
|5
|5–4
|5–2½
|6–5
|4–2
|4–4
|Gryder
|20.60
|1
|I Can Do This
|124
|1
|1
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|5–3
|5–1
|Cedillo
|6.40
|2
|Erotic
|121
|2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–4
|T Baze
|13.40
|7
|Mystery Messenger
|119
|7
|3
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6–1
|7
|Roman
|17.90
|6
|JUSTINIAN
|7.00
|5.00
|2.80
|3
|FULL OF LUCK (CHI)
|6.60
|2.60
|4
|RIVER ECHO (GB)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$20.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-4-5)
|$30.06
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-4)
|$49.60
Winner–Justinian Ch.c.3 by Justin Phillip out of Miss Wined Up, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Jamie Frost (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $163,051 Daily Double Pool $15,531 Exacta Pool $83,889 Superfecta Pool $45,677 Trifecta Pool $57,065. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-6) paid $126.10. Pick Three Pool $51,545.
JUSTINIAN fanned five wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in and took the lead outside a rival under urging in midstretch, inched away then drifted to the rail in deep stretch and was under a hold late. FULL OF LUCK (CHI) settled a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. RIVER ECHO (GB) dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, fought back inside the winner, drifted in late and lost second. PLAY MONEY four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in and lacked a rally. I CAN DO THIS bobbled some and broke out a bit, had speed inside to duel for the lead, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. EROTIC broke a bit slowly and was squeezed back, then saved ground to no avail. MYSTERY MESSENGER dueled three deep, was between foes leaving the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Bayakoa Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.19 47.00 1:11.47 1:37.24 1:44.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Queen Bee to You
|119
|4
|5
|6
|5–hd
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–3½
|Fuentes
|2.60
|7
|Zusha
|120
|5
|4
|5–3½
|4–hd
|5–4
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Pereira
|8.80
|5
|Lady Suebee
|119
|3
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1
|2–2½
|3–3½
|T Baze
|1.90
|8
|Kim K
|117
|6
|2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–½
|4–3
|4–2
|Cedillo
|3.80
|2
|Mongolian Humor
|119
|2
|1
|4–hd
|6
|6
|5–6
|5–22
|Talamo
|3.40
|1
|Arctic Roll
|119
|1
|6
|1–2
|1–1
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|26.10
|6
|QUEEN BEE TO YOU
|7.20
|3.40
|2.40
|7
|ZUSHA
|8.00
|3.20
|5
|LADY SUEBEE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$24.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$21.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-5-8)
|$14.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-7-5)
|$62.70
Winner–Queen Bee to You B.m.5 by Old Topper out of Silk Queen, by Touch Gold. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: St. Hilaire, Christopher and Vali, Adam. Mutuel Pool $140,440 Daily Double Pool $18,177 Exacta Pool $64,102 Superfecta Pool $36,708 Trifecta Pool $41,990. Scratched–Mirth, Mo See Cal.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-6) paid $64.30. Pick Three Pool $22,484. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-6-3) paid $15.10.
QUEEN BEE TO YOU drifted out into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside, went four wide on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, inched away under some urging and won clear. ZUSHA chased a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn and gained the place late. LADY SUEBEE stalked the pace off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, battled inside the winner in midstretch then drifted in and lost second late. KIM K stalked off the inside, went three deep between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN HUMOR saved ground chasing the pace, fell back leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) sent to the early lead inside, set the pace along the rail, dueled on the second turn, fell back leaving that turn, gave way and was eased in the drive. LADY SUEBEE wore calks.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.55 46.79 59.29 1:05.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Daddy's Melody
|124
|10
|1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–6
|Cedillo
|0.70
|6
|Casillalater
|122
|6
|8
|7–hd
|5–1
|3–1½
|2–2
|Guce
|8.80
|8
|Swingn It
|122
|8
|9
|8–5
|8–6
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|3.10
|3
|Writing in the Sky
|122
|3
|7
|4–2
|4–hd
|6–1½
|4–hd
|Payeras
|75.60
|1
|Petronilla
|122
|1
|3
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–2
|5–¾
|Mussad
|79.10
|2
|Osteria
|119
|2
|6
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–1½
|6–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.40
|9
|Listen Linda
|124
|9
|2
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–hd
|7–¾
|Aragon
|15.30
|7
|Cali Rocks
|124
|7
|5
|5–1
|6–1
|8–8
|8–16
|Allen
|42.90
|4
|Lala Fleur
|124
|4
|4
|9–7
|9–8
|9–6
|9–6
|Dominguez
|119.80
|5
|Monchichi
|122
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Sanchez
|59.10
|10
|DADDY'S MELODY
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|CASILLALATER
|5.80
|3.20
|8
|SWINGN IT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-10)
|$13.00
|$1 EXACTA (10-6)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-6-8-3)
|$40.75
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-6-8-3-1)
|$2,610.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-6-8)
|$35.60
Winner–Daddy's Melody Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of Embur's Melody, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Josham Farms Limited (ON). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $156,835 Daily Double Pool $43,138 Exacta Pool $101,980 Superfecta Pool $77,695 Super High Five Pool $10,340 Trifecta Pool $76,872. Scratched–Miracle Miler, Suezaaana.
$1 Pick Three (6-6-10) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $74,827. $1 Pick Four (4-6-6-10) 4 correct paid $148.00. Pick Four Pool $356,589. $2 Pick Six (6-7-4-6-6-10) 5 out of 6 paid $280.00. $2 Pick Six (6-7-4-6-6-10) 6 correct paid $22,880.60. Pick Six Pool $42,828.
DADDY'S MELODY dueled three deep, took the lead outside a rival leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch, inched clear under urging and drifted in some in the stretch and drew off under steady handling. CASILLALATER pulled and clipped heels in tight early, chased between rivals then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and gained the place. SWINGN IT chased three deep, came five wide into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and picked up the show. WRITING IN THE SKY stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PETRONILLA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. OSTERIA saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. LISTEN LINDA dueled between horses, stalked off the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. CALI ROCKS stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LALA FLEUR between horses early, dropped back leaving the backstretch, angled in, came out into the stretch and gave way. MONCHICHI unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, was reloaded and broke a bit slowly, dropped back just off the rail on the backstretch and turn and was outrun.