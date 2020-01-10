Oddsmakers get creative with the possibilities in College Football Playoff championship game

The College Football Playoff championship game is set and will feature an all-Tiger matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. It should be a high-scoring affair with both teams averaging at least over 40 points per game.
According to Vegas, LSU is favorite by only a touchdown. However, there are other set odds for other proposition outcomes that could occur during the game.
Oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag have come up with a handful of creative odds that can happen during the game besides the standard player and game propositions. Along with passing stats, receiving yards, and touchdowns, people can also wager on words or phrases such as what the broadcasters might say, President Trump predictions, and famous alums from both schools who might make an appearance at the game.
The prop bets have been broken up into sections that include: player stats, game outcomes, broadcast sayings, President Trump and alumni sightings. Here are the current odds:
Player Stats
Joe Burrow passing touchdowns
Over/Under 3.5
Trevor Lawrence passing touchdowns
Over/Under 2.5
Joe Burrow passing yards
Over/Under 369.5
Trevor Lawrence passing yards
Over/Under 284.5
Joe Burrow pass completions
Over/Under 28.5
Trevor Lawrence pass completions
Over/Under 20.5
Travis Etienne rushing yards
Over/Under 94.5
Trevor Lawrence rushing yards
Over/Under 52.5
Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards
Over/Under 95.5
Justin Jefferson receiving yards
Over/Under 99.5
Justyn Ross receiving yards
Over/Under 65.5
Tee Higgins receiving yards
Over/Under 83.5
Game Outcomes
Team to score first
LSU -150
Clemson +110
Team to score last
LSU -130
Clemson +100
Longest touchdown
Over 54.5 yards
Under 54.5 yards
Will there be 3 straight scores by either team?
Yes -275
No +200
Will either team score 40 or more points?
Yes -130
No +100
Will there be a defensive or special teams TD?
Yes +160
No -220
Will there be a scoreless quarter?
Yes +350
No -550
Will there be overtime?
Yes +720
No -1670
Broadcast Sayings
How many times will “Tigers” be said during first quarter?
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
How many times will “Heisman” be said during broadcast?
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Will “home-field advantage” be said during broadcast?
Yes -120
No -120
Will “29 in a row” be said during broadcast?
Yes -200
No +150
President Trump
Will Trump tweet during the game?
Yes +400
No -250
Will Trump predict winner before kickoff?
Yes +200
No -300
Will Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?
Yes -150
No +110
Will Trump call winning coach after the game?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Trump wear a red tie?
Yes -1000
No +500
Will Trump stand on the field during national anthem?
Yes -150
No +110
Will Trump sing along to national anthem?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Trump be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -300
No +200
Alumni Sightings
Will Shaquille O’Neal be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -120
No -120
Will “Refrigerator” Perry be shown during the broadcast?
Yes +150
No -200
Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Nikki Haley be shown during the broadcast?
Yes -120
No -120
The College Football Playoff championship game will take place in New Orleans on Monday.