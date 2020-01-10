Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Oddsmakers get creative with the possibilities in College Football Playoff championship game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow posts the LSU sticker on the bracket board to indicate advancing to the National Championship.
(Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
8 AM
The College Football Playoff championship game is set and will feature an all-Tiger matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. It should be a high-scoring affair with both teams averaging at least over 40 points per game.

According to Vegas, LSU is favorite by only a touchdown. However, there are other set odds for other proposition outcomes that could occur during the game.

Oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag have come up with a handful of creative odds that can happen during the game besides the standard player and game propositions. Along with passing stats, receiving yards, and touchdowns, people can also wager on words or phrases such as what the broadcasters might say, President Trump predictions, and famous alums from both schools who might make an appearance at the game.

The prop bets have been broken up into sections that include: player stats, game outcomes, broadcast sayings, President Trump and alumni sightings. Here are the current odds:

Player Stats

Joe Burrow passing touchdowns

Over/Under 3.5

Trevor Lawrence passing touchdowns

Over/Under 2.5

Joe Burrow passing yards

Over/Under 369.5

Trevor Lawrence passing yards

Over/Under 284.5

Joe Burrow pass completions

Over/Under 28.5

Trevor Lawrence pass completions

Over/Under 20.5

Travis Etienne rushing yards

Over/Under 94.5

Trevor Lawrence rushing yards

Over/Under 52.5

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards

Over/Under 95.5

Justin Jefferson receiving yards

Over/Under 99.5

Justyn Ross receiving yards

Over/Under 65.5

Tee Higgins receiving yards

Over/Under 83.5

Game Outcomes

Team to score first

LSU -150

Clemson +110

Team to score last

LSU -130

Clemson +100

Longest touchdown

Over 54.5 yards

Under 54.5 yards

Will there be 3 straight scores by either team?

Yes -275

No +200

Will either team score 40 or more points?

Yes -130

No +100

Will there be a defensive or special teams TD?

Yes +160

No -220

Will there be a scoreless quarter?

Yes +350

No -550

Will there be overtime?

Yes +720

No -1670

Broadcast Sayings

How many times will “Tigers” be said during first quarter?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

How many times will “Heisman” be said during broadcast?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will “home-field advantage” be said during broadcast?

Yes -120

No -120

Will “29 in a row” be said during broadcast?

Yes -200

No +150

President Trump

Will Trump tweet during the game?

Yes +400

No -250

Will Trump predict winner before kickoff?

Yes +200

No -300

Will Trump congratulate winning team on Twitter?

Yes -150

No +110

Will Trump call winning coach after the game?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Trump wear a red tie?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Trump stand on the field during national anthem?

Yes -150

No +110

Will Trump sing along to national anthem?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Trump be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -300

No +200

Alumni Sightings

Will Shaquille O’Neal be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Odell Beckham Jr. be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Jarvis Landry be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -120

No -120

Will “Refrigerator” Perry be shown during the broadcast?

Yes +150

No -200

Will James Carville be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Nikki Haley be shown during the broadcast?

Yes -120

No -120

The College Football Playoff championship game will take place in New Orleans on Monday.

Sports
Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.
