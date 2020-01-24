Hi, this is Tania Ganguli, Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times, here with your Lakers newsletter.

As January began, Lakers coach Frank Vogel described this portion of the season as the “dog days.” The excitement of the start of the season has worn off, the playoffs are still months away. It can be hard for teams to find motivation on a daily basis, and hard to avoid slip-ups.

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

We’ve seen that manifest itself in the Lakers with some slow starts. They’ve paid for it at times, like against the Orlando Magic at home and the Boston Celtics on the road.

Their loss to the Celtics really showed what can happen when that kind of lapse in effort happens against a good team. Against the Magic they were able to recover and nearly win. Against the Celtics they suffered their worst loss of the season — it was a game in which they were never competitive.

The Lakers will have another big test on Saturday. The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season expected to be an elite team in the league. They are 29-17 after a 107-95 loss to Toronto. They are talented and will be motivated against the Lakers, as all teams are. It will be a chance for the Lakers to redeem the loss in Boston in a way that defeating the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on back-to-back nights can’t do.

We’ll catch up on everything that’s happened during the last week, but first let’s chat about the trade deadline again.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

LeBron James says Lakers have enough

After the Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, LeBron James was asked if he thinks the Lakers are one piece away from being the best team in the league. His answer was smart and nuanced.

“We have enough right now,” James said. “But it’s not about competing and worrying about June, it’s about worrying about January. And if we continue to get better throughout January and we move on to February and continue to get better.”

There’s been a noted effort from James to avoid controversy with his comments this season. Last year he told ESPN that it would be “amazing, like, duh” if the Lakers traded for All-Star forward Anthony Davis. Coincidentally, that comment came before a Lakers loss in Brooklyn.

In the ensuing fallout he said anyone would love to have one of the best players in the league on his team, and he would have given the same response about a number of other players, listing many. That was certainly true. But it was still an awkward storyline for locker-room chemistry. It led to fans in Indiana chanting at the Lakers’ young players, “LeBron’s gonna trade you,” a comment that stung because it felt real and immediate to those guys.

This season’s Lakers have terrific chemistry, in part because many of them are in a similar stage of their careers. Everyone from the front office down notices and appreciates that, even as team executives explore ways to potentially improve.

James was asked earlier this month about Cleveland Cavaliers big men Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson as potential trade pieces and declined to answer. It wasn’t even a question related to the Lakers, but James wanted no part of stirring up another controversy so he just bit his lower lip and shook his head.

On Thursday night he had another opportunity to support his teammates.

“We’re a really good team but we’re not a great team yet,” James said. “And we shouldn’t be. We’ve just now been put together in September. And from September to now, we’re a better team. And if we continue this trend, then we’ll put ourselves in a position where we can compete for a championship and have a chance. And in this league and in sports in general, all you want is a chance.”

These kinds of comments don’t mean the Lakers won’t make a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline, but it does mean James wants it known he believes in the players they have.

At one point during the game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went to the free-throw line and the Nets cheering section revived an old chant for him.

“LeBron’s gonna trade you!” they chanted gleefully.

Caldwell-Pope’s ability to veto a trade aside, the chant felt hollow.

Since we last spoke ...