Horse racing newsletter: Pegasus day is here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Ron Flatter teaches us about the value of losing weight.

It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. I’ll be seeing Ron on Saturday at the Pegasus. But, he’s going to tell all of us what he’s thinking before I get to Gulfstream. Ron, what insights do you have?

“Follow me on this, because there is some linear thinking going on here. Unfortunately, it might lead bettors down a rabbit hole as they try to handicap Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup and Pegasus Turf.

“The scratching of Spun To Run and then Omaha Beach less than four hours apart Thursday threw things into such a lather that the morning line was rewritten once – but not twice. At sunrise Friday it still projected Omaha Beach to be an even-money favorite.

“So, after he briefly considered not sending any horse or his assistant Jimmy Barnes to Gulfstream Park, trainer Bob Baffert now finds himself with the presumptive favorite – Mucho Gusto – for what is left of Saturday’s $3 million race. He also benefitted from the domino effect of the scratches. Mucho Gusto starts from a much more reasonable post 8 rather than the unenviable post 10.

“But all that overshadows what may yet be the biggest and most mysterious influence on Pegasus betting, namely the ban on race-day medication that was announced only last month.

“At Wednesday’s draw Belinda Stronach, chairman of The Stronach Group, said: ‘It was not my intent to inconvenience horsemen. Pointing to the future with respect to medication-free races, we put our heads together. We said this was the year we wished to do it.’

“But the ban also inconveniences bettors who are trying to figure out what the absence of Lasix will mean to each horse and to the two Pegasus races as a whole.

“One of the by-products of the drug also known as Lasix and furosemide is the loss of liquid weight, an average of 27.9 pounds for thoroughbreds measured in an international study in 2007. Part of the theory that espouses that Lasix is a performance enhancer is that a horse is lugging around less dead weight during a race.

“It is easy to use past performances to learn how many pounds worth of jockeys and tack that horses have carried through their careers. For instance, morning-line favorite Magic Wand will have 17 fewer pounds on her back than she had finishing second to eventual Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Iridessa in last year’s Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh. At age 5, she will carry less weight Saturday than she had in 19 of her 22 previous races.

“But forget about Ryan Moore and his gear. What about the mare herself? We know that since she is based in Europe, she has only raced on Lasix in the United States, so her weight should not fluctuate much. But we are really just guessing, because she does not routinely step on public scales.

“Gulfstream Park does make horse weights available, but the 22 horses in the two Pegasus races have not raced their entire careers at this track or the others owned by The Stronach Group, which established this policy company-wide last spring.

“For the most part, then, handicappers will not know how much weight each horse gained in contrast to its previous races with Lasix – and how that compared with its rivals. Without the ability to see the differences, a single number of pounds for a single race has no context.

“As America stakes are weaned from race-day medication over the next two years, it should consider the new side effects, especially as they impact the fuel that powers the sport – namely betting dollars.

“Is it really too much to ask that a horse’s weight routinely appear in all past performances from all tracks? The cynic in me is afraid to hear the answer.”

Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. Two episodes of his Ron Flatter Racing Pod this week feature previews of the Pegasus World Cup. One is with Las Vegas handicappers Vinny Magliulo, Patrick McQuiggan, Dave Tuley, Johnny Avello and Chris Andrews. Just click here.

The other features trainer Danny Gargan and Gulfstream Park TV’s Jason Blewitt and Acacia Courtney. The RFRP is also available via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and VSiN.com/podcasts. Just click here.

More on Pegasus

If you want some background on the evolution of the Pegasus, or want to hear a proposal by Rick Porter, owner of Omaha Beach, you can check out my story. Just click here.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Friday was really not much of one. The first race was a $55,000 maiden special weight won by Unicorn ($3.40) for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Umberto Rispoli. Great if you are part of the connections. Otherwise, move along, nothing to see here.

Santa Anita preview

Santa Anita has an early post of noon with nine races. The change is in order to more align with the Pegasus Cup at Gulfstream. Its job is to send as much money to Gulfstream as it can. However, Santa Anita’s on-track product certainly doesn’t match its sister track. There is a Grade 2 stakes but only one allowance. There are four turf races. But the problem is there are three races with only five horses and two with six. There is no question Santa Anita is struggling with its horse population.

The stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes for older horses going six furlongs on the dirt. It’s a six-horse field. Flagstaff is the favorite, at 2-1, for trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoza. He is four-of-nine lifetime and coming off a win the Damascus Stakes. He was third in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship behind Omaha Beach.

There are two horses at 5-2 as the second choice. Both are trained by Bob Baffert but are very different. Ax Man is also four-of-nine lifetime but hasn’t had great stakes success lately. He won an allowance two back. He will be ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, who is one of Baffert’s first-call riders.

The other 5-2 is Speed Pass, who has won both of his races, both at Los Alamitos. Her won by 1 ¾ and 7 lengths. J.C. Diaz, Jr. is the rider.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10 (4 also eligible), 5, 5, 5, 9, 6, 10, 6, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day

RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Heywoods Beach (15-1)

Heywoods Beach is a John Sadler/ Hronis Racing/ Victor Espinoza value play at 15-1. Moves back to turf off a mile race last out with some speed. The Dam has two turf winners from six starters including a stakes winner. The DPI is 12.89 meaning this dam’s offspring make 12 times the average earnings of Dams in North America. The average for this rating is 1. This explains why the horse cost $180,000 at auction last year. Beach races protected Saturday and Espinoza gets the ride, two big positives. We also see a couple of sharp workouts for the race Saturday.

Friday’s result: Uno Trouble Maker looked locked and loaded for the win into the turn at 10-1 but alas faded deep in the stretch. We are getting 3/4 of a race hope for our plays so far at the meet but no cigar, yet. Those value wins will come.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

9:28 Gulfstream (3): $150,000 World of Trouble Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (8-5)

10:27 Gulfstream (5): $150,000 Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Girls Know Best (7-5)

11:02 Gulfstream (6): $150,000 South Beach Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Mitchell Road (8-5)

11:31 Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Fred Hooper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Free Enterprise (4-1)

12:03 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Lady Paname (3-1)

12:36 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Inside Information Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Spiced Perfection (8-5)

12:55 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jazil Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (2-1)

1:08 Oaklawn (5): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (1st division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Snapper Sinclair (2-1)

1:12 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $200,000 W.L. McKnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Red Knight (3-1)

1:49 Gulfstream (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Magic Wand (7-2)

2:09 Oaklawn (7): $100,000 Pippin Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Gold Standard (7-2)

2:34 Gulfstream (12): Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mucho Gusto (9-2)

2:38 Oaklawn (8): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (2nd division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (5-2)

4:00 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (2-1)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 2 Linda and Minda (6-1)

She improved immensely in her second career start seven nights ago with the drop in class and the addition of yardage when showing the way for much of 4 1/2 furlong event. The filly broke well and cleared easily down the backstretch under light pressure and she held that advantage until tiring steadily inside the 1/16th pole. In an event lacking a lot of interior speed, this runner could get to the front and hold on better this evening in her third career start. I like the price and she comes from a solid barn that often delivers good prices.

