Horse racing newsletter: Pegasus day is here

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Ron Flatter teaches us about the value of losing weight.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. I’ll be seeing Ron on Saturday at the Pegasus. But, he’s going to tell all of us what he’s thinking before I get to Gulfstream. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Follow me on this, because there is some linear thinking going on here. Unfortunately, it might lead bettors down a rabbit hole as they try to handicap Saturday’s Pegasus World Cup and Pegasus Turf.
“The scratching of Spun To Run and then Omaha Beach less than four hours apart Thursday threw things into such a lather that the morning line was rewritten once – but not twice. At sunrise Friday it still projected Omaha Beach to be an even-money favorite.
“So, after he briefly considered not sending any horse or his assistant Jimmy Barnes to Gulfstream Park, trainer Bob Baffert now finds himself with the presumptive favorite – Mucho Gusto – for what is left of Saturday’s $3 million race. He also benefitted from the domino effect of the scratches. Mucho Gusto starts from a much more reasonable post 8 rather than the unenviable post 10.
“But all that overshadows what may yet be the biggest and most mysterious influence on Pegasus betting, namely the ban on race-day medication that was announced only last month.
“At Wednesday’s draw Belinda Stronach, chairman of The Stronach Group, said: ‘It was not my intent to inconvenience horsemen. Pointing to the future with respect to medication-free races, we put our heads together. We said this was the year we wished to do it.’
“But the ban also inconveniences bettors who are trying to figure out what the absence of Lasix will mean to each horse and to the two Pegasus races as a whole.
“One of the by-products of the drug also known as Lasix and furosemide is the loss of liquid weight, an average of 27.9 pounds for thoroughbreds measured in an international study in 2007. Part of the theory that espouses that Lasix is a performance enhancer is that a horse is lugging around less dead weight during a race.
“It is easy to use past performances to learn how many pounds worth of jockeys and tack that horses have carried through their careers. For instance, morning-line favorite Magic Wand will have 17 fewer pounds on her back than she had finishing second to eventual Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Iridessa in last year’s Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh. At age 5, she will carry less weight Saturday than she had in 19 of her 22 previous races.
“But forget about Ryan Moore and his gear. What about the mare herself? We know that since she is based in Europe, she has only raced on Lasix in the United States, so her weight should not fluctuate much. But we are really just guessing, because she does not routinely step on public scales.
“Gulfstream Park does make horse weights available, but the 22 horses in the two Pegasus races have not raced their entire careers at this track or the others owned by The Stronach Group, which established this policy company-wide last spring.
“For the most part, then, handicappers will not know how much weight each horse gained in contrast to its previous races with Lasix – and how that compared with its rivals. Without the ability to see the differences, a single number of pounds for a single race has no context.
“As America stakes are weaned from race-day medication over the next two years, it should consider the new side effects, especially as they impact the fuel that powers the sport – namely betting dollars.
“Is it really too much to ask that a horse’s weight routinely appear in all past performances from all tracks? The cynic in me is afraid to hear the answer.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. Two episodes of his Ron Flatter Racing Pod this week feature previews of the Pegasus World Cup. One is with Las Vegas handicappers Vinny Magliulo, Patrick McQuiggan, Dave Tuley, Johnny Avello and Chris Andrews. Just click here.
The other features trainer Danny Gargan and Gulfstream Park TV’s Jason Blewitt and Acacia Courtney. The RFRP is also available via Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher and VSiN.com/podcasts. Just click here.
More on Pegasus
If you want some background on the evolution of the Pegasus, or want to hear a proposal by Rick Porter, owner of Omaha Beach, you can check out my story. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Friday was really not much of one. The first race was a $55,000 maiden special weight won by Unicorn ($3.40) for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Umberto Rispoli. Great if you are part of the connections. Otherwise, move along, nothing to see here.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita has an early post of noon with nine races. The change is in order to more align with the Pegasus Cup at Gulfstream. Its job is to send as much money to Gulfstream as it can. However, Santa Anita’s on-track product certainly doesn’t match its sister track. There is a Grade 2 stakes but only one allowance. There are four turf races. But the problem is there are three races with only five horses and two with six. There is no question Santa Anita is struggling with its horse population.
The stakes is the Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes for older horses going six furlongs on the dirt. It’s a six-horse field. Flagstaff is the favorite, at 2-1, for trainer John Sadler and jockey Victor Espinoza. He is four-of-nine lifetime and coming off a win the Damascus Stakes. He was third in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship behind Omaha Beach.
There are two horses at 5-2 as the second choice. Both are trained by Bob Baffert but are very different. Ax Man is also four-of-nine lifetime but hasn’t had great stakes success lately. He won an allowance two back. He will be ridden by Drayden Van Dyke, who is one of Baffert’s first-call riders.
The other 5-2 is Speed Pass, who has won both of his races, both at Los Alamitos. Her won by 1 ¾ and 7 lengths. J.C. Diaz, Jr. is the rider.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10 (4 also eligible), 5, 5, 5, 9, 6, 10, 6, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Heywoods Beach (15-1)
Heywoods Beach is a John Sadler/ Hronis Racing/ Victor Espinoza value play at 15-1. Moves back to turf off a mile race last out with some speed. The Dam has two turf winners from six starters including a stakes winner. The DPI is 12.89 meaning this dam’s offspring make 12 times the average earnings of Dams in North America. The average for this rating is 1. This explains why the horse cost $180,000 at auction last year. Beach races protected Saturday and Espinoza gets the ride, two big positives. We also see a couple of sharp workouts for the race Saturday.
Friday’s result: Uno Trouble Maker looked locked and loaded for the win into the turn at 10-1 but alas faded deep in the stretch. We are getting 3/4 of a race hope for our plays so far at the meet but no cigar, yet. Those value wins will come.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:28 Gulfstream (3): $150,000 World of Trouble Turf Sprint, 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (8-5)
10:27 Gulfstream (5): $150,000 Ladies Turf Sprint Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Girls Know Best (7-5)
11:02 Gulfstream (6): $150,000 South Beach Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Mitchell Road (8-5)
11:31 Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Fred Hooper Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Free Enterprise (4-1)
12:03 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $200,000 La Prevoyante Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Lady Paname (3-1)
12:36 Gulfstream (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Inside Information Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Spiced Perfection (8-5)
12:55 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Jazil Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Buff (2-1)
1:08 Oaklawn (5): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (1st division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Snapper Sinclair (2-1)
1:12 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $200,000 W.L. McKnight Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Red Knight (3-1)
1:49 Gulfstream (11): Grade 1 $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Magic Wand (7-2)
2:09 Oaklawn (7): $100,000 Pippin Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Gold Standard (7-2)
2:34 Gulfstream (12): Grade 1 $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mucho Gusto (9-2)
2:38 Oaklawn (8): $100,000 Fifth Season Stakes (2nd division) , 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (5-2)
4:00 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Flagstaff (2-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 2 Linda and Minda (6-1)
She improved immensely in her second career start seven nights ago with the drop in class and the addition of yardage when showing the way for much of 4 1/2 furlong event. The filly broke well and cleared easily down the backstretch under light pressure and she held that advantage until tiring steadily inside the 1/16th pole. In an event lacking a lot of interior speed, this runner could get to the front and hold on better this evening in her third career start. I like the price and she comes from a solid barn that often delivers good prices.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 24.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 14th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.89 47.07 1:11.72 1:23.98 1:36.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Unicorn
|124
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|Rispoli
|0.70
|6
|Saving Sophie
|124
|4
|3
|5–4
|5–3½
|5–1½
|4–½
|2–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|7
|Vegas Palm
|124
|5
|5
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–nk
|Prat
|4.20
|1
|Cover Version
|124
|1
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–2
|Espinoza
|7.80
|8
|New Drama
|124
|6
|6
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–½
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|15.40
|2
|Full Eclipse
|124
|2
|1
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|5–1
|6
|Franco
|45.30
|4
|UNICORN
|3.40
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|SAVING SOPHIE
|4.00
|2.40
|7
|VEGAS PALM
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-1)
|$2.95
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$6.50
Winner–Unicorn B.f.4 by Bodemeister out of Solved, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & MikeReilly (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Baltas, Richard, Ford, John and Malone, Dennis. Mutuel Pool $101,122 Exacta Pool $39,197 Superfecta Pool $17,604 Trifecta Pool $24,342. Scratched–Happy Tune, Miss Tokyo.
UNICORN stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead three wide under urging in midstretch, inched away and drifted in a bit in deep stretch, then drifted out some late from the whip but held on gamely. SAVING SOPHIE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight into the second turn, came out leaving that turn and again in upper stretch and finished well to just miss. VEGAS PALM stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the first turn, angled to the inside on the backstretch and second turn, came out for room in upper stretch then angled back to the fence in midstretch with a bid along the rail and held third. COVER VERSION saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. NEW DRAMA had speed three deep then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn, was between horses in midstretch and weakened late. FULL ECLIPSE saved ground stalking the pace, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, was between horses in upper stretch, fell back some in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.59 46.67 59.85 1:13.30
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Baby Boo
|122
|1
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|1–1½
|Gryder
|9.00
|6
|Rickie Nine Toe's
|122
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–4½
|Bejarano
|2.40
|4
|Lucky Long Legs
|122
|4
|5
|5–½
|5–6
|3–1½
|3–8
|Maldonado
|8.90
|5
|On Mars
|122
|5
|1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–7
|4–1½
|Cedillo
|1.70
|2
|Yellow Shirt
|122
|2
|4
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|5–4
|Gutierrez
|2.40
|3
|Dabzilla
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Pereira
|21.40
|1
|BABY BOO
|20.00
|9.80
|4.60
|6
|RICKIE NINE TOE'S
|3.80
|2.40
|4
|LUCKY LONG LEGS
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$94.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$47.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)
|$36.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$103.50
Winner–Baby Boo B.f.3 by Ghostzapper out of Silver Time, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Mike Harrington. Owner: Beckerle, Tom, Carrillo, Saul and Lovingier, Terry C.. Mutuel Pool $155,068 Daily Double Pool $20,588 Exacta Pool $79,406 Superfecta Pool $34,666 Trifecta Pool $53,725. Scratched–none.
BABY BOO bumped at the start, stalked inside then bid along the rail to duel for the lead, took a short advantage on the turn, fought back under urging in midstretch to regain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and inched clear. RICKIE NINE TOE'S dueled outside a rival then three deep between foes leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front outside the winner in upper stretch, battled outside that one a sixteenth out but could not quite match strides late while clearly best of the others. LUCKY LONG LEGS stalked outside a rival, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the bend and five wide into the stretch and picked up the show. ON MARS angled in and dueled inside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, fell back in upper stretch, drifted to the inside and weakened. YELLOW SHIRT stalked outside a rival then bid four wide a half mile out, battled four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. DABZILLA hit the gate then came in and bumped a rival and steadied when squeezed, chased a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.78 45.48 58.43 1:11.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Nomizar
|124
|6
|4
|6
|4–hd
|4–5
|1–1¾
|Prat
|3.30
|2
|Eternal Endeavour
|117
|2
|5
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–4¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.70
|1
|Uno Trouble Maker
|124
|1
|6
|3–1½
|2–2
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|10.60
|4
|Square Peggy
|124
|4
|1
|1–2½
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–3¼
|Maldonado
|25.90
|5
|Mongolian Humor
|124
|5
|3
|5–½
|6
|6
|5–10
|Cedillo
|1.10
|3
|Love a Honeybadger
|124
|3
|2
|2–hd
|5–3½
|5–1½
|6
|Rispoli
|9.00
|6
|NOMIZAR
|8.60
|4.00
|3.00
|2
|ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB)
|3.60
|2.80
|1
|UNO TROUBLE MAKER
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$146.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-1-4)
|$29.59
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-1)
|$31.10
Winner–Nomizar B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Forbidden Brew, by Milwaukee Brew. Bred by Richard Peardon (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Granja Mexico and Palma, Hector. Mutuel Pool $215,433 Daily Double Pool $17,845 Exacta Pool $106,668 Superfecta Pool $45,927 Trifecta Pool $73,220. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-6) paid $124.85. Pick Three Pool $33,319.
NOMIZAR stalked outside then three deep, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, bid four wide under urging in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and won clear. ETERNAL ENDEAVOUR (GB) close up stalking the pace a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, bid three deep between horses in midstretch, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth but was clearly second best. UNO TROUBLE MAKER saved ground stalking the pace, came off the rail on the turn, bid outside the pacesetter in upper stretch then between foes in midstretch and held third. SQUARE PEGGY quickly sprinted clear, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final sixteenth. MONGOLIAN HUMOR stalked outside a rival then between horses, dropped back on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. LOVE A HONEYBADGER hopped some and tossed her head a bit at the start, stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 23.71 47.52 1:11.29 1:23.68 1:35.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Sugary
|122
|2
|4
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.30
|3
|Miss Flawless
|124
|3
|1
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–3¼
|Prat
|5.10
|6
|Seaside Dancer
|122
|6
|7
|2–1
|2–½
|1–½
|3–3
|3–1¼
|Cedillo
|2.80
|1
|Mongolian Window
|122
|1
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|20.40
|4
|Swing Thoughts
|124
|4
|2
|5–1½
|5–2
|6–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|Rispoli
|11.00
|7
|Tig Tog
|122
|7
|6
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–1
|6–½
|6–4
|Espinoza
|3.10
|5
|Swirling
|122
|5
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–hd
|7
|Roman
|9.70
|2
|SUGARY
|6.60
|3.40
|2.60
|3
|MISS FLAWLESS (FR)
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|SEASIDE DANCER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$40.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$15.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-1)
|$34.68
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-3-6-1-4)
|$2,298.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$21.60
Winner–Sugary B.m.7 by Indygo Shiner out of Hello Sugar, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Pamela Ziebarth (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Button Stable, J Squared Holdings LP, Fogel, Jo and Hicker, George. Mutuel Pool $169,203 Daily Double Pool $21,655 Exacta Pool $92,501 Superfecta Pool $40,338 Super High Five Pool $3,011 Trifecta Pool $60,832. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $168.70. Pick Three Pool $19,916.
SUGARY chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, took the lead under left handed urging three deep in midstretch and inched away late. MISS FLAWLESS (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch then inside the winner and could not quite match that one late. SEASIDE DANCER prompted the pace outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, took the advantage alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn, fought back a bit off the rail in midstretch and held third. MONGOLIAN WINDOW saved ground chasing the pace, split horses past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SWING THOUGHTS pulled her way between horses then stalked between foes, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch, was between foes again leaving the second turn and did not rally. TIG TOG (IRE) stalked three deep then bid three wide leaving the backstretch, tracked outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. SWIRLING had speed outside then angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second urn and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.23 46.15 59.01 1:12.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|12
|Cryin' Chuck
|124
|11
|6
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–1½
|1–4¾
|Espinoza
|3.20
|7
|Calder Vale
|124
|7
|4
|8–2½
|8–1½
|6–hd
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|17.10
|5
|An American Jet
|114
|5
|7
|11
|7–hd
|7–6
|3–nk
|Mussad
|11.80
|2
|Royal Ranger
|124
|2
|5
|2–1
|1–½
|2–2
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|9.10
|9
|King Parker
|119
|8
|1
|6–1
|5–1½
|5–2
|5–ns
|Velez
|14.90
|3
|Peedie
|124
|3
|2
|7–3½
|4–2½
|3–2½
|6–5
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|1
|Acclamation King
|124
|1
|10
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–hd
|7–9
|Franco
|47.90
|4
|Strong Ruler
|124
|4
|11
|10–hd
|11
|10–1½
|8–4
|Gryder
|96.60
|11
|Time N Money
|124
|10
|3
|4–hd
|6–3
|8–1
|9–nk
|Flores
|3.60
|10
|Rough Ride
|124
|9
|8
|5–hd
|9–½
|11
|10–½
|Roman
|5.80
|6
|Five Mile Landing
|124
|6
|9
|9–1
|10–1
|9–hd
|11
|Espinoza
|58.50
|12
|CRYIN' CHUCK
|8.40
|5.20
|4.20
|7
|CALDER VALE
|14.40
|7.60
|5
|AN AMERICAN JET
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-12)
|$36.60
|$1 EXACTA (12-7)
|$60.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (12-7-5-2)
|$274.45
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (12-7-5)
|$186.25
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (12-7-5-2-9)
|Carryover $1,707
Winner–Cryin' Chuck B.g.4 by Champ Pegasus out of Morgan Lane, by Chester House. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises & RobertTraynor (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $246,303 Daily Double Pool $21,106 Exacta Pool $188,113 Superfecta Pool $80,484 Trifecta Pool $108,034 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,237. Scratched–Wild Cat Canyon.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-12) paid $48.70. Pick Three Pool $52,228. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-2-12) 63 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,281.80. Pick Four Pool $105,838. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/4/5-1-6-2-12) 90 tickets with 5 correct paid $3,206.20. Pick Five Pool $335,548.
CRYIN' CHUCK prompted the pace six wide then stalked five wide, was four wide into the turn, ranged up three deep leaving the turn, took the lead while being floated out some into the stretch and drew clear under urging. CALDER VALE chased off the rail, angled in on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch, split foes past midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. AN AMERICAN JET settled between horses then inside leaving the turn, split horses in deep stretch and edged a rival for third inside. ROYAL RANGER dueled between horses then outside a rival, fought back off the rail leaving the turn, drifted out a bit into the stretch, could not match the winner in the final furlong and was edged for a minor award between foe late. KING PARKER had speed between rivals then stalked between foes, angled in on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PEEDIE stalked a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. ACCLAMATION KING a step slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back a bit leaving the turn and weakened in the lane. STRONG RULER also broke a bit slowly, saved ground of the pace, continued inside in the stretch and was not a threat. TIME N MONEY prompted the pace five wide between foes then stalked between rivals, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. ROUGH RIDE pressed the pace between horses then stalked between foes, angled in and fell back on the turn and also weakened. FIVE MILE LANDING settled three deep then off the rail leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.93 45.66 58.92 1:11.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Black Storm
|124
|6
|1
|4–1
|3–1
|1–½
|1–3¼
|Flores
|9.70
|6
|Rinse and Repeat
|124
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3–hd
|2–3¼
|Gryder
|1.30
|4
|Toothless Wonder
|124
|3
|5
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–3½
|3–½
|Prat
|2.60
|3
|Whatsittoya
|124
|2
|3
|2–2
|1–hd
|2–1½
|4–3¼
|Cedillo
|3.70
|2
|Two Fifty Coup
|119
|1
|4
|3–1½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–16
|Velez
|4.80
|5
|Royal Song
|124
|4
|2
|1–hd
|2–2½
|6
|6
|Rojas Fernandez
|60.00
|7
|BLACK STORM
|21.40
|6.00
|3.20
|6
|RINSE AND REPEAT
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|TOOTHLESS WONDER
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (12-7)
|$107.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-4-3)
|$18.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-4)
|$30.35
Winner–Black Storm Dbb.g.6 by Treasure Ride out of Pearl's Rule, by Tribal Rule. Bred by Luis Aguilar (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $170,115 Daily Double Pool $21,491 Exacta Pool $95,826 Superfecta Pool $45,728 Trifecta Pool $65,375. Claimed–Toothless Wonder by Heck, William L. and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Polar.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-12-7) paid $70.85. Pick Three Pool $33,355.
BLACK STORM stalked outside, went up four wide leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival in midstretch, drifted in and drew clear under left handed urging. RINSE AND REPEAT settled outside a rival, split horses leaving the turn, came out in midstretch and gained the place. TOOTHLESS WONDER bobbled some at the start as the ground broke out behind, saved ground chasing the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. WHATSITTOYA had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and inside on the turn, fought back in midstretch, was between foes a sixteenth out and was edged for third. TWO FIFTY COUP stalked inside then off the rail leaving the backstretch, split horses three deep leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. ROYAL SONG had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, fought back on the turn, fell back in the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.01 46.29 1:10.10 1:22.02 1:34.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Dreams of Valor
|122
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–½
|Maldonado
|13.90
|4
|Murad Khan
|122
|4
|1
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|2–2¾
|Prat
|0.50
|5
|Winning Element
|122
|5
|9
|7–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Bejarano
|5.00
|2
|Truth Seeker
|122
|2
|4
|4–½
|5–½
|4–hd
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|22.40
|11
|Seven Scents
|117
|9
|3
|5–1
|6–1½
|6–½
|6–1
|5–¾
|Velez
|32.90
|3
|Order and Law
|117
|3
|5
|8–4
|8–1½
|8–1½
|8–1½
|6–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|24.50
|1
|Captivate
|122
|1
|6
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|3–1
|7–3¼
|Gryder
|13.90
|7
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|7
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|Puglisi
|51.20
|9
|Battle of Memphis
|122
|8
|8
|6–½
|7–5
|7–1½
|7–1½
|9
|Rispoli
|7.90
|6
|DREAMS OF VALOR
|29.80
|7.80
|4.20
|4
|MURAD KHAN (FR)
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|WINNING ELEMENT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$113.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$33.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-2)
|$91.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$57.30
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-5-2-11)
|Carryover $5,182
Winner–Dreams of Valor Ch.g.6 by Majestic Warrior out of Dreamingly, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Whisper Hill Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Masino Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $238,850 Daily Double Pool $22,920 Exacta Pool $114,416 Superfecta Pool $66,738 Trifecta Pool $90,131 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,554. Claimed–Murad Khan (FR) by R3 Racing LLC, Calara Farms and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–French Getaway, Full of Luck (CHI), Pubilius Syrus.
50-Cent Pick Three (12-7-6) paid $370.45. Pick Three Pool $33,748.
DREAMS OF VALOR sent along four wide early, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, kicked clear again and held gamely under urging. MURAD KHAN (FR) stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and went on willingly late but could not quite catch the winner. WINNING ELEMENT broke a bit slowly, chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch, continued alongside a foe leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for third. TRUTH SEEKER saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. SEVEN SCENTS angled in and chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, found the inside on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. ORDER AND LAW settled inside and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CAPTIVATE stalked inside then just off the rail, bid outside the winner on the backstretch, angled in and stalked inside again on the second turn and weakened in the drive. HEARTFULLOFSTARS angled in and saved ground off the pace then went outside a rival on the second turn, angled to the inside again in the stretch and lacked a further response. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked a response in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.07 45.88 1:12.44 1:19.32
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Princeofthenorth
|122
|2
|11
|10–2
|9–1
|6–hd
|1–¾
|Flores
|34.50
|11
|Arc Nation
|122
|10
|6
|4–1½
|3–1
|1–2
|2–2½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.50
|9
|Golden Victory
|122
|8
|2
|7–1
|7–2½
|5–1½
|3–1¾
|Prat
|5.60
|1
|Taco Waco
|122
|1
|7
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|Rispoli
|2.60
|6
|Prince Ricky
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1
|5–½
|Figueroa
|30.30
|8
|Outright
|117
|7
|9
|8–hd
|6–hd
|7–4
|6–1
|Velez
|7.20
|4
|Champs Success
|122
|3
|5
|1–½
|1–1
|2–1
|7–8
|Maldonado
|8.10
|5
|Zees Empire
|115
|4
|10
|11
|11
|10–3
|8–3¼
|Flores
|97.20
|12
|Overkoter
|122
|11
|4
|5–½
|5–1
|8–2½
|9–1
|Fuentes
|8.70
|7
|Flawless Clyde
|115
|6
|3
|9–4½
|10–5
|9–1½
|10–5½
|Mussad
|119.90
|10
|Blazing Home
|122
|9
|8
|6–hd
|8–½
|11
|11
|Cedillo
|3.40
|2
|PRINCEOFTHENORTH
|71.00
|28.20
|17.40
|11
|ARC NATION
|7.80
|6.20
|9
|GOLDEN VICTORY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$800.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-11)
|$366.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-11-9-1)
|$1,131.23
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-11-9-1-6)
|Carryover $20,424
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-11-9)
|$1,125.20
Winner–Princeofthenorth Dbb.g.3 by Cairo Prince out of Northern Netti, by City Zip. Bred by Shadow Pond Stable (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $244,437 Daily Double Pool $74,770 Exacta Pool $149,599 Superfecta Pool $82,119 Super High Five Pool $19,971 Trifecta Pool $107,409. Scratched–Mountain View.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-2) paid $1,140.35. Pick Three Pool $87,271. 50-Cent Pick Four (12-7-6-2) 22 tickets with 4 correct paid $12,758.55. Pick Four Pool $356,834. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-12-7-6-2) 2 tickets with 5 correct paid $98,779.70. Pick Five Pool $258,856. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (6-2-12-7-6-2) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $721,789.40. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $158,860.
PRINCEOFTHENORTH hopped and broke behind the field, settled a bit off the rail, went outside a rival early on the turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ARC NATION stalked outside, bit three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear, drifted in from the whip in the final furlong and held well but was caught on the line. GOLDEN VICTORY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and gained the show. TACO WACO saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PRINCE RICKY pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. OUTRIGHT settled off the rail then inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. CHAMPS SUCCESS had speed between horses then dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away on the turn, came out a bit in the stretch, was between foes I deep stretch and weakened. ZEES EMPIRE bobbled after the start and had the rider lose the whip while dropping back early, settled a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat. OVERKOTER stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. FLAWLESS CLYDE chased off the rail then angled to the inside on the backstretch and turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and also weakened. BLAZING HOME stalked three deep between horses, dropped back off the rail on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,960
|$498,012
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,266,037
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,206,155
|TOTAL
|2,960
|$5,970,204
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, January 25.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lucky Babe
|Evin Roman
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|2
|Slew's Screen Star
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|5-1
|3
|Jemsek
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|12-1
|4
|What a Family
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|6-1
|5
|Ci Voleva
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|6
|Lets Get Wild
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|7
|Shenandoah Star
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|8
|Lofty
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|7-2
|9
|Big Game Plan
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|10
|Rose's Crystal
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Anna Meah
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Ride Sally Ride
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|12
|Time for Sally
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|3-1
|13
|Warren's Empress
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|14
|Too Much Smoke
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Remember to Smile
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|4-5
|20,000
|2
|Sweet Sassafrassy
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Swingn It
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|20,000
|4
|Grey Tsunami
|Anthony Locke
|124
|Martine Bellocq
|15-1
|20,000
|5
|Winning Bells
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $19,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Conquest Cobra
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|8-5
|12,500
|2
|Original Intent
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Dean Greenman
|10-1
|12,500
|3
|Royal Seeker
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|12,500
|4
|Fire When Ready
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-5
|12,500
|5
|It's Just Bob
|Johnny Allen
|122
|Daniel Azcarate
|5-2
|12,500
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stackin Silver
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-5
|2
|Mahi Mahi
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|9-2
|3
|Knifes Edge
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|4
|Gorky Park
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|40,000
|5
|Include the Tax
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shandling
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|2
|Sash
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|3
|Asaro
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Karen Headley
|12-1
|4
|Madman
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Of Good Report
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|6
|Appreciated
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|10-1
|7
|Mountain Spirit
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|8
|French Getaway
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|40,000
|9
|Proud Pedro
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Leonard Powell
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kleen Karma
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-2
|2
|K P Whirlwind
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|3
|Billy K
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|8-1
|4
|White Velvet
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|French Rose
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|2-1
|6
|Bella Renella
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Rafael DeLeon
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cosmo
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|2
|Ekklesia
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|3
|Heywoods Beach
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|4
|Time to Testify
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|5
|Special Day
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Dan Ward
|5-2
|6
|War Path
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|7
|Descartes
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|8-1
|8
|Dominant Soul
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|30-1
|9
|Media Blitz
|Andrea Atzeni
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|10
|Forever Poe
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Don Chatlos
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Palos Verdes Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ax Man
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Captain Scotty
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|3
|Flagstaff
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|4
|Grinning Tiger
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|15-1
|5
|St. Joe Bay
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|6
|Speed Pass
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Frasard
|Andrea Atzeni
|122
|Leonard Powell
|6-1
|2
|Port Saint Joe
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|3
|Capital Call
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|4
|Eddy Forever
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|5
|Goalie
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|6
|Leprino
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|10-1
|7
|Canyon Crest
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|8
|Hallowed Gift
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|9
|Vodka Twist
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|10-1
|10
|K P All Systems Go
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1