Nation’s rooting interest for Super Bowl LIV is nearly split, according to Twitter

There seems to be a regional rooting interest for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports betting website betonline.ag has put together a map using geotagged Twitter data tracking the primary fan hashtags for each team. Hashtags such as #ChiefsKingdom for the Chiefs and #GoNiners for the 49ers (San Francisco has also recently started using #BeLegendary) were all tracked. Over 75,000 tweets were counted.

Geotagged Twitter data shows the nation’s rooting interest for Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. (Betonline.ag)

The map shows that there is a clear regional component at play, with the Chiefs taking most of the middle of the country and San Francisco taking the coasts. Alaska is the lone Pacific Coast state to root for the Chiefs.

If you count the states, the nation tilts slightly toward the Chiefs, with 27 states rooting for them, while the 49ers have 23.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 3:30 PM on Channel 11.