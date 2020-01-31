Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What did Tom Brady’s mysterious Instagram photo mean? Depends on who you ask

Tom Brady
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be a free agent for the first time this offseason.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
12:32 PM
Tom Brady is leaving.

Or is he staying?

Or is he trying to sell us something?

Or is he paying tribute to Kobe Bryant?

Or is he freaking out because the Super Bowl is days away and for the first time in years he’s not the center of attention?

All of those theories have been tossed about ever since the New England Patriots quarterback posted a mysterious photo to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. It appears to show a silhouette of Brady in the doorway of a stadium tunnel.

It’s tough to tell if Brady coming or going in the photo. With the six-time Super Bowl champion set to become a free agent this offseason, the photo sparked much speculation — is he heading onto the field for another run with the Patriots or is he going in another direction for the remainder of his career?

But maybe it had nothing to do with Brady’s playing status at all. Some people noticed similarities to an iconic photo of Bryant, the Lakers legend who was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.

Other theories:

While we will eventually find out Brady’s NFL future, we may never know what exactly the photo was supposed to mean.

But at least we’ll always have all the great memes it brought us.

