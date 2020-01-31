What did Tom Brady’s mysterious Instagram photo mean? Depends on who you ask

Tom Brady is leaving.

Or is he staying?

Or is he trying to sell us something?

Or is he paying tribute to Kobe Bryant?

Or is he freaking out because the Super Bowl is days away and for the first time in years he’s not the center of attention?

All of those theories have been tossed about ever since the New England Patriots quarterback posted a mysterious photo to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. It appears to show a silhouette of Brady in the doorway of a stadium tunnel.

It’s tough to tell if Brady coming or going in the photo. With the six-time Super Bowl champion set to become a free agent this offseason, the photo sparked much speculation — is he heading onto the field for another run with the Patriots or is he going in another direction for the remainder of his career?

Well unless your legs bend backwards its look like you're hanging up the hat and calling it a day, you have enough jewels from all your superbowl rings to make a Thanos infinity gauntlet, so from all the fans of other teams, thank god the nightmare is over and enjoy your family. — Brett Rose (@9e76a351efa944f) January 31, 2020

Tom Brady is right handed meaning as a man he wears his watch on his left hand. The bulge of his watch being on the left means he is walking into Gillette Stadium meaning he is staying in New England.. my work here is done. https://t.co/eRW1diPoo2 — not so cocky heat fan (@jsmeezyy) January 30, 2020

after some in-depth analysis and field testing I can confidently say he’s walking INTO gillette. ty, I will not be taking questions at this time. pic.twitter.com/JzhfGt7y7N — chris🍩 (@DunkinIced) January 31, 2020

I showed Jalen Ramsey the @TomBrady tweet and he didn’t have a hard time interpreting it pic.twitter.com/lRUbTkzcyH — Tadd Haislop (@TaddHaislop) January 31, 2020

That is Gillette stadium. #1 the pipe & bollard on the right with the door immediately behind them. This pic is from the Jets win in 2010. #2 you can see the 2006 and 2007 afc championship "banners". #3 @TomBrady is walking towards the field as he wears his watch on his left hand pic.twitter.com/cvRqNlnabs — gavin slimmer 🧢 (@GavinSlimmer) January 31, 2020

But maybe it had nothing to do with Brady’s playing status at all. Some people noticed similarities to an iconic photo of Bryant, the Lakers legend who was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.

The pain Tom feeling is something we never seen before yes he been hurt before his family good as of we know we never knew that @kobebryant & @TomBrady had a great relationship to lose a friend of that nature it hurts bad #thinkingfamilytimelifetoshort https://t.co/OK62TRMabv — Ricky Wright (@king5cre) January 31, 2020

Other theories:

If Tom Brady’s recent black-and-white photo post turns out to be an ad for a watch or some piece of expensive clothing I’m going to be pissed. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) January 31, 2020

~SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL~



INT: Black & White stadium tunnel



:Tom Brady checks Breitling watch:



TB: “Well, it’s time to go”



:Aston Martin pulls up:



DRIVER: “Where to Mr Brady?”



TB: “I guess you could say I’m flexible....”



:looks at camera:



“Thanks to TB12”



:winks: https://t.co/4DX8hams9T — Jeff Israel (@jeffisrael25) January 31, 2020

As first reported by @AdamSchefter - we're being told @TomBrady's tweet is not in fact related to his football future. It IS, however, related to Friday beers at our new tap room. pic.twitter.com/W4P9OlkX3T — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) January 31, 2020

@TomBrady real classy 2 days before the Superbowl Can't stand not being there? pic.twitter.com/h52WIQ6snW — Bubba! (@Bubba34698801) January 31, 2020

Tom Brady trying to seem fine with nobody talking about him during #SuperBowl week. pic.twitter.com/uZJugFpXAm — pat muldowney (@muldowney) January 31, 2020

While we will eventually find out Brady’s NFL future, we may never know what exactly the photo was supposed to mean.

But at least we’ll always have all the great memes it brought us.

Ya’ll are on this app debating which way Tom Brady is going or whatever but I’m over here with my thermal cam seeing the real story. Predator hiding in the shadows. Knew it. pic.twitter.com/OvXOxlzKEh — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) January 31, 2020

All you have to zoom in on Tom Brady's jacket and you'll have cracked the code in his cryptic tweet pic.twitter.com/kFmEFbUbPY — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 31, 2020