This old tweet from Patrick Mahomes definitely aged well

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a Super Bowl victory on Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
(Getty Images)
By Eduardo Gonzalez Staff Writer 
Feb. 3, 2020
8:21 AM
Not every NFL player has the opportunity to say those famous words when they win the Super Bowl.

“I’m going to Disney World.”

As a 17-year-old, Patrick Mahomes dreamed one day that he would be able to say those words if he won a Super Bowl. Fast-forward seven years and Mahomes’ dream certainly came true.

In just his second season as a starter, the NFL quarterback lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami. It was the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years. Shortly after the game, an old tweet from Mahomes surfaced on Twitter.

And after Mahomes took the stage to be named MVP of the game and hoist the Lombardi Trophy with his team, he was able to say those words.

This might not be the only and last time that the quarterback will say those words. According to oddsmakers, the Chiefs are one of the favorites to make a return to the Super Bowl.

Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.
