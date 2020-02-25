Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
MLB snubs Southern California for 2021 World Baseball Classic

Dodger Stadium
Puerto Rico fans cheer during a World Baseball Classic game against the Netherlands on March 20, 2017, at Dodger Stadium.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
10:05 AM
The World Baseball Classic is coming back next year, but not to Southern California.

In its first four editions, the championship game of baseball’s answer to the World Cup has been staged in California. For the 2021 tournament, the championship game has been awarded to Miami.

In fact, Miami has been given games in all three rounds next year. California got zero.

Dodger Stadium was electric in the two championship games it hosted, with Japan beating South Korea in 2009 and the United States defeating Puerto Rico in 2017.

In 2006, in the first WBC championship, Japan beat Cuba at Petco Park in San Diego. In 2013, the Dominican Republic beat Puerto Rico at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

That last game took place amid cold and rain, and WBC organizers emphasized domed stadiums amid a two-week, three-round time frame that includes games in Japan, Taiwan, Arizona and Florida. The WBC — run by Major League Baseball — awarded games in all three rounds to Marlins Park, where the home team did not even draw 1 million fans last season.

If two of the teams that played in the last two finals advance to this year’s final — the U.S., the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico — the Miami site will be rocking. If Japan and South Korea reprise their 2009 matchup, the WBC organizers could be California dreaming.

Bill Shaikin
Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.
