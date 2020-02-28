Sparks re-sign All-WNBA point guard Chelsea Gray

The Sparks have re-signed point guard Chelsea Gray, who was selected All-WNBA first team in 2019 after averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Gray, a first-round draft pick out of Duke by the Connecticut Sun in 2015, helped the Sparks win their last WNBA title in 2016. She has started all 34 games for the Sparks each of the last three seasons. She was second team All-WNBA in 2017 when she led the league by shooting 48.2% from three-point range and averaged a career-high 14.9 points a game.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Chelsea is a special player and person,” coach Derek Fisher said in a statement released by the team. “Each season she adds elements to her already explosive game. She’s foundational to everything we’re building and we’re grateful to have her in L.A.”

The three-time All-Star, who spent part of the offseason training with Team USA, is currently playing with Fenerbahce in Turkey and will return to L.A. before next season.

“L.A. is home,” Gray said. “I’m excited to be back and to get things started. We have a great group of women who are anxious to compete for a championship. The staff, organization, and fans are all ready to bring the trophy back to L.A.!”