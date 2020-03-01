Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional pairings

Basketball in net.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
March 1, 2020
7:06 PM
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#1 Sierra Canyon, bye

#5 Corona Centennial at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#6 Rancho Christian at #3 Etiwanda, 8 p.m.

#2 Mater Dei, bye

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 St. John Bosco, bye

#9 Westchester at #8 Ribet Academy

#12 Fairfax at #5 Windward

#13 Chaminade at #4 San Diego Torrey Pines

#14 Renaissance Academy at #3 San Diego Cathedral

#11 JSerra at #6 Santa Clarita Christian

#10 Riverside Poly at #7 San Diego St. Augustine

#15 Damien at #2 St. Anthony

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Carlsbad at #1 St. Francis

#9 Birmingham at #8 Poway

#12 Oxnard at #5 Bonita

#13 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian at #4 Hesperia

#14 Salesian at #3 El Cajon Foothills Christian

#11 El Cajon Christian at #6 Eastvale Roosevelt

#10 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #7 King/Drew, 8 p.m.

#15 Hillcrest at #2 San Diego Parker

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 El Camino Real at #1 Shadow Hills

#9 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #8 Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

#12 Washington at #5 Arroyo Grande

#13 Keppel at #4 Taft

#14 Adelanto at #3 Oceanside El Camino

#11 Burbank Providence at #6 San Diego County San Marcos

#10 Price at #7 San Diego, 8 p.m.

#15 Fountain Valley at #2 Gardena

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Visalia Redwood at #1 Aquinas

#9 Coronado at #8 Narbonne

#12 Montclair at #5 Bakersfield Christian

#13 Summit at #4 Oakwood

#14 Yeshiva at #3 St. Pius X-St. Matthias

#11 Calexico at #6 San Diego University City

#10 View Park at #7 San Diego San Ysidro

#15 Bakersfield Independence at #2 Palisades

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Dymally at #1 Eastside

#9 Banning at #8 Valley Torah

#12 Escondido Classical Academy at #5 Arrowhead Christian

#13 Trinity Classical at #4 San Fernando

#14 Sierra Vista at #3 Delano

#11 Maywood at #6 Fowler

#10 Vistamar at #7 Bishop Diego

#15 Cathedral City at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#1 La Jolla Country Day, bye

#5 Corona Centennial at #4 Etiwanda, 6 p.m.

#6 Sierra Canyon at #3 Windward

#7 Long Beach Poly at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 San Diego Cathedral, bye

#9 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #8 Orangewood Academy

#12 Marlborough at #5 Troy

#13 North Torrance at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#14 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #3 Lynwood

#11 El Cajon Christian at #6 King

#10 Fairmont Prep at #7 West Torrance

#15 San Diego Westview at #2 Rosary

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Mira Costa at #1 Long Beach Wilson

#9 Arroyo Grande at #8 San Clemente

#12 Granada Hills at #5 La Jolla Bishop’s

#13 San Diego Serra at #4 Santa Monica

#14 El Camino Real at #3 Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Chula Vista Mater Dei

#10 Crean Lutheran at #7 Bishop Amat

#15 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Palisades, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Santa Maria Righetti, bye

#9 West Covina at #8 Spring Valley Mount Miguel

#12 Legacy at #5 San Luis Obispo Mission Prep

#13 San Diego Lincoln at #4 Paloma Valley

#14 Taft at #3 Peninsula

#11 Porterville at #6 Eisenhower

#10 Poway at #7 Viewpoint

#15 Westchester at #2 Burbank Burroughs

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Artesia at #1 Lancaster

#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Arvin

#12 San Diego Point Loma at #5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

#13 Ganesha at #4 Xavier Prep

#14 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 La Salle

#11 Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #6 Campbell Hall

#10 Paramount at #7 Carson

#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Ontario Christian

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Monroe at #1 San Jacinto Valley Academy

#9 San Bernardino at #8 San Diego Hoover

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Rubidoux

#13 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 East Bakersfield

#14 Vista del Lago at #3 King/Drew, 6 p.m.

#11 Central City Value at #6 San Diego, 6 p.m.

#10 Bishop Diego at #7 San Diego Madison

#15 Strathmore at #2 Pasadena Marshall

Notes: Regional quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Thursday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; regional semifinals (all divisions), Saturday, 7 p.m at higher seeds; regional finals, Mar. 10, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Sacramento Sheldon, bye

#5 San Jose Bellarmine at #4 Dublin

#3 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd, bye

#2 San Jose Mitty, bye

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Modesto Christian at #1 San Francisco Riordan

#9 Fairfield Vanden at #8 Fresno Clovis West

#12 San Ramon Dougherty Valley at #5 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 8 p.m.

#13 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at #4 Concord De La Salle

#14 Rocklin at #3 Richmond Salesian, 8 p.m.

#11 San Leandro at #6 Sacramento Grant

#10 San Mateo Serra at #7 Moraga Campolindo

#15 Fresno Clovis North at #2 Sacramento Capital Christian

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Rocklin Whitney at #1 Livermore Granada

#9 Stockton St. Mary’s at #8 Clovis East

#12 Atherton Menlo at #5 Oakland Tech, 8 p.m.

#13 Piedmont at #4 Stockton Weston Ranch

#14 Alameda at #3 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep

#11 Carmichael Jesuit vs. #6 Ross Branson at College of Marin, 8 p.m.

#10 Richmond De Anza at #7 Mountain View St. Francis

#15 Danville San Ramon Valley at #2 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 8 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Vacaville Wood at #1 Palo Alto, 8 p.m.

#9 Modesto Central Catholic at #8 Chico Pleasant Valley, 8 p.m.

#12 San Francisco Lowell at #5 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral, 8 p.m.

#13 Half Moon Bay at #4 Albany St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.

#14 Redwood City Sequoia at #3 Tuolumne County Sonora

#11 Palo Cedro Foothill at #6 Salinas Palma

#10 Kentfield Marin Catholic at #7 Carmel

#15 Fresno Bullard at #2 San Francisco St. Ignatius

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Santa Cruz at #1 San Francisco Stuart Hall

#9 Redding University Prep at #8 Stockton Brookside Christian

#12 San Francisco Urban at #5 San Mateo Hillsdale

#13 Galt Liberty Ranch at #4 Fresno Hoover

#14 Oakland vs. #3 San Francisco University at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco)

#11 San Jose Santa Teresa at #6 Merced Golden Valley

#10 Clear Lake at #7 Kingsburg

#15 El Dorado Union Mine at #2 San Francisco Lincoln

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Durham at #1 Arbuckle Pierce

#9 Fresno Christian at #8 San Andreas Calaveras

#12 Oroville at #5 East Palo Alto Eastside Prep

#13 Mt. Shasta at #4 Gilroy Christopher

#14 Nicolaus East Nicolaus at #3 San Anselmo San Domenico

#11 Jackson Argonaut at #6 Gridley, 8 p.m.

#10 Denair at #7 Pacifica Pacific Bay Christian

#15 Los Molinos at #2 Sacramento Bradshaw Christian

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#1 San Jose Mitty, bye

#5 Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #4 Stockton St. Mary’s

#3 Fresno Clovis West, bye

#2 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame, bye

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 San Jose Valley Christian at #1 Richmond Salesian, 6 p.m.

#9 Danville San Ramon Valley at #8 Antelope

#12 Granite Bay at #5 Los Altos Hills Pinewood

#13 Folsom at #4 Orinda Miramonte

#14 San Francisco St. Ignatius at #3 Fresno Clovis North

#11 Sacramento McClatchy at #6 Brentwood Heritage

#10 Atherton Menlo at #7 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge

#15 Clovis Buchanan at #2 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Mountain View St. Francis at #1 Oakland Tech, 6 p.m.

#9 Sacramento Christian Brothers at #8 Fremont American

#12 San Jose Lynbrook at #5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial

#13 Santa Rosa Montgomery at #4 Elk Grove Laguna Creek

#14 San Jose Presentation at #3 Loomis Del Oro

#11 Alameda at #6 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral, 6 p.m.

#10 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep at #7 San Leandro

#15 Merced at #2 Clovis

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding at #1 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.

#9 Folsom Vista del Lago at #8 Aptos

#12 Kentfield Marin Catholic at #5 Portola Valley Woodside Priory

#13 San Mateo Aragon at #4 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 6 p.m.

#14 Los Gatos at #3 Auburn Placer

#11 Novato San Marin at #6 Palo Alto, 6 p.m.

#10 Hayward Moreau at #7 Fairfield Vanden

#15 San Jose Leland at #2 Albany St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 San Francisco Lowell at #1 Colfax

#9 Caruthers at #8 Half Moon Bay

#12 Placerville El Dorado at #5 Chico Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

#13 San Francisco Washington at #4 Millbrae Mills

#14 Oakland at #3 Hanford

#11 Hanford Sierra Pacific at #6 Salinas Notre Dame

#10 Redding Enterprise at #7 Cloverdale

#15 Chico at #2 Jackson Argonaut

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#16 Le Grand at #1 Cottonwood West Valley

#9 Upper Lake at #8 Portola

#12 Oakland Head-Royce at #5 San Andreas Calaveras

#13 Garden Valley Golden Sierra at #4 Redding University Prep

#14 Colusa at #3 Watsonville Monte Vista Christian

#11 Durham at #6 Gridley, 6 p.m.

#10 Hughson at #7 Wheatland

#15 Stockton Holt vs. #2 Ross Branson at College of Marin, 6 p.m.

Notes: Regional quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Thursday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; regional semifinals (all divisions), Saturday, 7 p.m at higher seeds; regional finals, Mar. 10, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.

