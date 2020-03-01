Basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional pairings

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 Sierra Canyon, bye
#5 Corona Centennial at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#6 Rancho Christian at #3 Etiwanda, 8 p.m.
#2 Mater Dei, bye
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 St. John Bosco, bye
#9 Westchester at #8 Ribet Academy
#12 Fairfax at #5 Windward
#13 Chaminade at #4 San Diego Torrey Pines
#14 Renaissance Academy at #3 San Diego Cathedral
#11 JSerra at #6 Santa Clarita Christian
#10 Riverside Poly at #7 San Diego St. Augustine
#15 Damien at #2 St. Anthony
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Carlsbad at #1 St. Francis
#9 Birmingham at #8 Poway
#12 Oxnard at #5 Bonita
#13 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian at #4 Hesperia
#14 Salesian at #3 El Cajon Foothills Christian
#11 El Cajon Christian at #6 Eastvale Roosevelt
#10 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #7 King/Drew, 8 p.m.
#15 Hillcrest at #2 San Diego Parker
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 El Camino Real at #1 Shadow Hills
#9 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #8 Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
#12 Washington at #5 Arroyo Grande
#13 Keppel at #4 Taft
#14 Adelanto at #3 Oceanside El Camino
#11 Burbank Providence at #6 San Diego County San Marcos
#10 Price at #7 San Diego, 8 p.m.
#15 Fountain Valley at #2 Gardena
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Visalia Redwood at #1 Aquinas
#9 Coronado at #8 Narbonne
#12 Montclair at #5 Bakersfield Christian
#13 Summit at #4 Oakwood
#14 Yeshiva at #3 St. Pius X-St. Matthias
#11 Calexico at #6 San Diego University City
#10 View Park at #7 San Diego San Ysidro
#15 Bakersfield Independence at #2 Palisades
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Dymally at #1 Eastside
#9 Banning at #8 Valley Torah
#12 Escondido Classical Academy at #5 Arrowhead Christian
#13 Trinity Classical at #4 San Fernando
#14 Sierra Vista at #3 Delano
#11 Maywood at #6 Fowler
#10 Vistamar at #7 Bishop Diego
#15 Cathedral City at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#1 La Jolla Country Day, bye
#5 Corona Centennial at #4 Etiwanda, 6 p.m.
#6 Sierra Canyon at #3 Windward
#7 Long Beach Poly at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 San Diego Cathedral, bye
#9 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #8 Orangewood Academy
#12 Marlborough at #5 Troy
#13 North Torrance at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#14 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #3 Lynwood
#11 El Cajon Christian at #6 King
#10 Fairmont Prep at #7 West Torrance
#15 San Diego Westview at #2 Rosary
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Mira Costa at #1 Long Beach Wilson
#9 Arroyo Grande at #8 San Clemente
#12 Granada Hills at #5 La Jolla Bishop’s
#13 San Diego Serra at #4 Santa Monica
#14 El Camino Real at #3 Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Chula Vista Mater Dei
#10 Crean Lutheran at #7 Bishop Amat
#15 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Palisades, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Santa Maria Righetti, bye
#9 West Covina at #8 Spring Valley Mount Miguel
#12 Legacy at #5 San Luis Obispo Mission Prep
#13 San Diego Lincoln at #4 Paloma Valley
#14 Taft at #3 Peninsula
#11 Porterville at #6 Eisenhower
#10 Poway at #7 Viewpoint
#15 Westchester at #2 Burbank Burroughs
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Artesia at #1 Lancaster
#9 Los Angeles CES at #8 Arvin
#12 San Diego Point Loma at #5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
#13 Ganesha at #4 Xavier Prep
#14 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 La Salle
#11 Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #6 Campbell Hall
#10 Paramount at #7 Carson
#15 Eagle Rock at #2 Ontario Christian
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Monroe at #1 San Jacinto Valley Academy
#9 San Bernardino at #8 San Diego Hoover
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Rubidoux
#13 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 East Bakersfield
#14 Vista del Lago at #3 King/Drew, 6 p.m.
#11 Central City Value at #6 San Diego, 6 p.m.
#10 Bishop Diego at #7 San Diego Madison
#15 Strathmore at #2 Pasadena Marshall
Notes: Regional quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Thursday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; regional semifinals (all divisions), Saturday, 7 p.m at higher seeds; regional finals, Mar. 10, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Sacramento Sheldon, bye
#5 San Jose Bellarmine at #4 Dublin
#3 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd, bye
#2 San Jose Mitty, bye
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Modesto Christian at #1 San Francisco Riordan
#9 Fairfield Vanden at #8 Fresno Clovis West
#12 San Ramon Dougherty Valley at #5 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 8 p.m.
#13 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial at #4 Concord De La Salle
#14 Rocklin at #3 Richmond Salesian, 8 p.m.
#11 San Leandro at #6 Sacramento Grant
#10 San Mateo Serra at #7 Moraga Campolindo
#15 Fresno Clovis North at #2 Sacramento Capital Christian
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Rocklin Whitney at #1 Livermore Granada
#9 Stockton St. Mary’s at #8 Clovis East
#12 Atherton Menlo at #5 Oakland Tech, 8 p.m.
#13 Piedmont at #4 Stockton Weston Ranch
#14 Alameda at #3 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep
#11 Carmichael Jesuit vs. #6 Ross Branson at College of Marin, 8 p.m.
#10 Richmond De Anza at #7 Mountain View St. Francis
#15 Danville San Ramon Valley at #2 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 8 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Vacaville Wood at #1 Palo Alto, 8 p.m.
#9 Modesto Central Catholic at #8 Chico Pleasant Valley, 8 p.m.
#12 San Francisco Lowell at #5 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral, 8 p.m.
#13 Half Moon Bay at #4 Albany St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.
#14 Redwood City Sequoia at #3 Tuolumne County Sonora
#11 Palo Cedro Foothill at #6 Salinas Palma
#10 Kentfield Marin Catholic at #7 Carmel
#15 Fresno Bullard at #2 San Francisco St. Ignatius
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Santa Cruz at #1 San Francisco Stuart Hall
#9 Redding University Prep at #8 Stockton Brookside Christian
#12 San Francisco Urban at #5 San Mateo Hillsdale
#13 Galt Liberty Ranch at #4 Fresno Hoover
#14 Oakland vs. #3 San Francisco University at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco)
#11 San Jose Santa Teresa at #6 Merced Golden Valley
#10 Clear Lake at #7 Kingsburg
#15 El Dorado Union Mine at #2 San Francisco Lincoln
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Durham at #1 Arbuckle Pierce
#9 Fresno Christian at #8 San Andreas Calaveras
#12 Oroville at #5 East Palo Alto Eastside Prep
#13 Mt. Shasta at #4 Gilroy Christopher
#14 Nicolaus East Nicolaus at #3 San Anselmo San Domenico
#11 Jackson Argonaut at #6 Gridley, 8 p.m.
#10 Denair at #7 Pacifica Pacific Bay Christian
#15 Los Molinos at #2 Sacramento Bradshaw Christian
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#1 San Jose Mitty, bye
#5 Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #4 Stockton St. Mary’s
#3 Fresno Clovis West, bye
#2 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame, bye
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 San Jose Valley Christian at #1 Richmond Salesian, 6 p.m.
#9 Danville San Ramon Valley at #8 Antelope
#12 Granite Bay at #5 Los Altos Hills Pinewood
#13 Folsom at #4 Orinda Miramonte
#14 San Francisco St. Ignatius at #3 Fresno Clovis North
#11 Sacramento McClatchy at #6 Brentwood Heritage
#10 Atherton Menlo at #7 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge
#15 Clovis Buchanan at #2 Oakland Bishop O’Dowd
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Mountain View St. Francis at #1 Oakland Tech, 6 p.m.
#9 Sacramento Christian Brothers at #8 Fremont American
#12 San Jose Lynbrook at #5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial
#13 Santa Rosa Montgomery at #4 Elk Grove Laguna Creek
#14 San Jose Presentation at #3 Loomis Del Oro
#11 Alameda at #6 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral, 6 p.m.
#10 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep at #7 San Leandro
#15 Merced at #2 Clovis
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding at #1 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
#9 Folsom Vista del Lago at #8 Aptos
#12 Kentfield Marin Catholic at #5 Portola Valley Woodside Priory
#13 San Mateo Aragon at #4 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
#14 Los Gatos at #3 Auburn Placer
#11 Novato San Marin at #6 Palo Alto, 6 p.m.
#10 Hayward Moreau at #7 Fairfield Vanden
#15 San Jose Leland at #2 Albany St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 San Francisco Lowell at #1 Colfax
#9 Caruthers at #8 Half Moon Bay
#12 Placerville El Dorado at #5 Chico Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
#13 San Francisco Washington at #4 Millbrae Mills
#14 Oakland at #3 Hanford
#11 Hanford Sierra Pacific at #6 Salinas Notre Dame
#10 Redding Enterprise at #7 Cloverdale
#15 Chico at #2 Jackson Argonaut
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
#16 Le Grand at #1 Cottonwood West Valley
#9 Upper Lake at #8 Portola
#12 Oakland Head-Royce at #5 San Andreas Calaveras
#13 Garden Valley Golden Sierra at #4 Redding University Prep
#14 Colusa at #3 Watsonville Monte Vista Christian
#11 Durham at #6 Gridley, 6 p.m.
#10 Hughson at #7 Wheatland
#15 Stockton Holt vs. #2 Ross Branson at College of Marin, 6 p.m.
Notes: Regional quarterfinals (Div. I-V), Thursday, 7 p.m. at higher seeds; regional semifinals (all divisions), Saturday, 7 p.m at higher seeds; regional finals, Mar. 10, 6 p.m. at higher seeds. State championships, March 13-14 at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento.