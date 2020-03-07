UFC 248 live updates: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

UFC 248 takes place Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and is headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (18-0) defending his title against Yoel Romero (13-4). The co-feature is a UFC women’s strawweight title defense with champion Zhang Weili (20-1) meeting former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).

In preliminary action, Mongolian competitor Danaa Batgerel scored his first UFC victory with an impressive first round knockout of Guido Cannetti. A close and competitive bout saw Giga Chikadze score a split decision win over Jamall Emmers (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

The televised portion of the card began with Gerald Meerschaert submitting Deron Winn with a rear naked choke in the third round. After two competitive rounds, Meerschaert hurt Winn with punches and secured the submission on the ground. Jiu jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira was tagged with some big punches early but recovered quickly and submitted Saparbek Safarov later in the first round. Danish Olympic silver medalist Mark Madsen dominated the first two rounds against Austin Hubbard with his wrestling. Hubbard punished Madsen with strikes in the third but it was not enough as all three judges scored the bout 29-28 for Madsen. The final fight before the pay-per-view portion saw Sean O’Malley return to action with a quick first round TKO of Jose Alberto Quinonez.

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

The UFC 248 pay-per-view begins with a welterweight bout as the popular “Cowboy” Alex Oliveira looks to rebound from a three fight losing streak when he takes on Max Griffin. Oliveira has wins over quality fighters like Carlos Condit, Ryan LaFlare, Tim Means and Will Brooks prior to his recent struggles. Griffin is 3-5 in the UFC with a notable win over the colorful Mike Perry.

Round 1. The pace is quick right from the start, with both men throwing power punches in volume. Oliveira is cnnecting a little more to start. Oliveira is having success with his right hand. Griffin appears to stun Oliveira with a punch and Oliveira clinches looking to recover. They tumble to the mat with Griffin securing top position. Griffin is in open guard and then moves into half guard while landing some punches from the top. Oliveira stands back up late and uses a kimura to keep Griffin from getting him back down. Close round. 10-9 Griffin.

Round 2. Oliveira comes out aggressively again and opens up a cut near the eye of Griffin with an uppercut. Griffin clinches but then Oliveira looks for a takedown. Oliveira lands a couple hard kicks and follows with a big punch. Oliveira has dominated the first half of the round. Oliveira throws a spinning back elbow that doesn’t connect solidly. Oliveira looks for a takedown. Griffin defends well. Oliveira lands a superman punch. Griffin blocks another takedown attempt late. Clear round for Oliveira, on the border of a 10-8. 10-9 Oliveira.

Round 3. Oliveira throws a number of kicks early before they end up back in a clinch. Oliveira connects with some hard elbows in the clinch. Oliveira gets a takedown and secures full mount as Griffin tries to get back up. Griffin gains half guard but he is bleeding badly and is having great difficulty seeing. Oliveira gets full mount. Oliveira loses mount and Griffin takes top position. In addition to it being a better position, Griffin’s blood is now no longer pouring into his own eyes. Griffin lands some punches from the top. 10-9 Oliveira, 29-28 Oliveira.

Winner: Alex Oliveira, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

That was an excellent fight and Oliveira was the deserving winner.

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Neil Magny is a perennial contender in the welterweight division, having fought many of the division’s best competitors. He is 6-3 in his last 9 fights with wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Johny Hendricks among others. Li Jingliang is one of the best Chinese fighters. He made his UFC debut in 2014 and is 7-1 in his last 8 fights.

Round 1. After some standup exchanges, Li grabs a body lock a minute and a half in and looks for a takedown. Li gets Magny down briefly but Magny stands back up. Li blasts Magny with a big right hand in the process and fires additional punches looking for a finish. Magny clinches and gets a takedown but Li stands back up. Li then works for a takedown of his own. He gets it briefly but Magny pushes him off and they are back on the feet in the final minute. Magny connects with some knees and punches late. 10-9 Magny.

Round 2. They quickly return to a clinch. Magny lands some uncontested punches there. Li grabs a single leg and then a double leg but Magny prevents the takedown. Magny adds a few more punches from the clinch. Neither man is able to get a better position from the clinch but Magny is having much more success landing shots in the position. Magny opens up with offense at the end of the round. Li is mostly able to avoid the punches early with his head movement but Magny connects with a few hard punches late and then gets a takedown at the close of the round. 10-9 Magny.

Round 3. Li wings some power punches at the start of the round. Magny goes for a takedown and they end up back in a clinch. Li looks for a takedown but doesn’t get it.