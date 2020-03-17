NFL news: Drew Brees and Saints agree to two-year extension

The Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50-million contract, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking his career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%.

He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.

Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547. His career touchdowns mark is most vulnerable, just six ahead of 20-year veteran Tom Brady.

Brees began his career with the Chargers, who drafted him out of Purdue in 2001. He joined the Saints as a free agent in 2006 on the heels of a career-threatening throwing shoulder injury.

Panthers look to trade Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers said in a statement Tuesday they have given quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, a move they said signals the end of his nine-year career with the team.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton was the league MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season. He played only two games last year after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.

Bucs to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another step toward retaining some of the key pieces of an improved defense by agreeing to re-sign linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27-million contract.

The deal comes on the heels of the Bucs placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, whose salary leaps from $4 million in 2019 to nearly $16 million for the upcoming season.

Pierre-Paul has 21 sacks since being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants two years ago. He had 8 in 10 games last season after recovering from a neck injury suffered in an offseason automobile accident.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection has 79½ career sacks in 10 NFL seasons.

Jamie Collins goes to the Lions

Former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Detroit Lions. Collins’ agent, David Canter, confirmed the pact on Twitter.

Collins, who spent his first three seasons in New England, was traded to Cleveland in 2016. He was cut by the Browns in March 2019 and re-signed by the Patriots. He was a standout for New England last season with a career-high seven sacks and three interceptions.

In Detroit he will be reunited with Lions coach Matt Patricia, who was defensive coordinator during Collins’ first stint in New England.

Addison and Klein to sign with Bills

People familiar with the decisions have confirmed to the Associated Press that defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker A.J. Klein have agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals aren’t official until the NFL’s signing period opens Wednesday. ESPN.com first reported Addison’s deal, while SiriusXM first reported Klein reaching an agreement.

The additions shore up positions of immediate need for Buffalo, and come at the same time the Bills made a major splash by agreeing to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Giants shore up defense

The New York Giants are using free agency to shore up a defense that was among the worst in the NFL.

New York (4-12) placed a franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams on Monday and over the last 24 hours it has reached contract agreements with Packers middle linebacker Blake Martinez and Panthers cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants also reached an agreement with veteran blocking tight end Levine Toilolo.

The franchise tag on Williams will cost the Giants at least $17 million if he stays. And the team would receive two first-round draft picks from any team signing him.

The Giants will pay Bradberry $45 million over three years, while Martinez gets roughly $30 million over three years. The Giants had $73 million in cap space entering free agency.

Eagles re-sign Nate Sudfeld

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought back quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year contract.

Sudfeld was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Sudfeld was the No. 3 quarterback last season behind Carson Wentz and Josh McCown.

Sudfeld was Wentz’s backup last season until he broke his left wrist in the preseason opener. Sudfeld was active for five games but did not take any snaps.