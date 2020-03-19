Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA tells teams to close training facilities by Friday

The NBA continues to set directives for teams to follow in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
11:24 AM
The NBA has instructed teams to shutter practice facilities by Friday as the league takes another step to intensify the fight against spreading the coronavirus.

The orders came in the latest memo to teams, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

There have been seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in the NBA so far.

The league, which had allowed players to use the facilities for individual on-court work and medical treatment, has now prohibited it as the fight against the virus continues.

According to ESPN, players have also been instructed that they’re not allowed to travel outside North America while the league is on hiatus.

