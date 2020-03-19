NBA tells teams to close training facilities by Friday

The NBA has instructed teams to shutter practice facilities by Friday as the league takes another step to intensify the fight against spreading the coronavirus.

The orders came in the latest memo to teams, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

There have been seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in the NBA so far.

The league, which had allowed players to use the facilities for individual on-court work and medical treatment, has now prohibited it as the fight against the virus continues.

According to ESPN, players have also been instructed that they’re not allowed to travel outside North America while the league is on hiatus.