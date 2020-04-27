Former UCLA linebacker Tyree Thompson granted sixth year of eligibility

Former UCLA outside linebacker Tyree Thompson tweeted Monday that he had been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to complete his college career next season at Buffalo.

Thompson sat out the entire 2019 season after undergoing foot surgery in August and entered the transfer portal in December. He had started every game for the Bruins in 2018 and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles.

Thompson, who played at Mission Hills Bishop Alemany High, started his college career at Sacramento State and played for one season at Los Angeles Valley College before coming to UCLA.