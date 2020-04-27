Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Former UCLA linebacker Tyree Thompson granted sixth year of eligibility

Utah v UCLA
Tyree Thompson
(John McCoy / Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
April 27, 2020
12:29 PM
Share

Former UCLA outside linebacker Tyree Thompson tweeted Monday that he had been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, allowing him to complete his college career next season at Buffalo.

Thompson sat out the entire 2019 season after undergoing foot surgery in August and entered the transfer portal in December. He had started every game for the Bruins in 2018 and finished fourth on the team with 55 tackles.

Thompson, who played at Mission Hills Bishop Alemany High, started his college career at Sacramento State and played for one season at Los Angeles Valley College before coming to UCLA.

SportsUCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement