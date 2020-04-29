Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t be paid in April as part of coronavirus cutbacks

Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will receive $0 for the month of April as part of cutbacks amid the coronavirus crisis.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 29, 2020
12:59 PM
Share

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has had a busy month.

With most of the sports world shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL has proceeded with much of its league year. That includes the annual draft, which was held in virtual form but on schedule last week with Goodell serving as host from the basement of his New York home.

Goodell told The Times’ Sam Farmer about the seemingly endless hours it took to pull off such an unprecented event.

“I’d sleep a couple hours a night,” Goodell said. “You’re thinking about this, thinking about that. You’re writing notes. I’m getting up every 10 minutes and turning the lights on to try to write a couple things. ‘We’ve got to do this. We’ve got to do that.’ It’s just all-consuming.”

Advertisement

Sports
The first round of the NFL draft was a fun night ... from a distance
2020 NFL Draft - Round 1
Sports
The first round of the NFL draft was a fun night ... from a distance
The NFL draft’s first round provided some surprises as NFL went contact-free because of the coronavirus.

His compensation for those efforts?

$0.

Goodell has slashed his salary for April as part of NFL cutbacks amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a memo from the commissioner viewed by multiple media outlets. The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base salary for some executives. Furloughs and adjustments to pension plans also were announced in the memo.

Advertisement

“The NFL is not immune to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is our obligation to take responsible steps to protect the business and manage through this crisis as effectively as possible,” Goodell wrote in the memo, according to the Associated Press.

Sports
Q&A: Roger Goodell tackles pulling off virtual 2020 NFL draft
NFL Draft Football
Sports
Q&A: Roger Goodell tackles pulling off virtual 2020 NFL draft
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke exclusively to Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer on Sunday, a day after the league conducted its first virtual draft.

“These decisions were difficult and we know these measures will cause hardship for those impacted. I encourage everyone to continue to identify ways of operating more efficiently and reducing costs. If we do that, I believe that furloughs and compensation reductions can be limited, or in time even reversed.”

For Goodell, a month’s salary amounts to $2.5 million or more, so leaving it all behind is definitely a generous move by the commissioner.

Advertisement

But, still, don’t feel too bad for him. Goodell signed a five-year extension in 2017 worth as much as $200 million in total value. So even with the cutbacks, his pay for 2020 should still come close to, if not well over, $30 million.

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement