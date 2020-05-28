Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL team owners approve minor rules changes for 2020 season

NFL referee Pete Morelli reviews a play during a preseason game between the Dolphins and Chiefs last summer.
NFL referee Pete Morelli reviews a play during a preseason game between the Dolphins and Chiefs last summer. A new rule states scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful “try” attempt, can be reviewed.
(Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
12:14 PM
Share

NFL owners shied away from making a quirky rules change Thursday, opting instead to table the discussion of creating an alternative to onside kicks.

The owners, who convened via teleconference, approved four less conspicuous changes to the game:

  • Automatic replay reviews have been expanded to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, as well as any successful or unsuccessful “try” attempt.
  • Defenseless player protection now will include a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but has not had sufficient time to avoid or ward off impending contact with an opponent.
  • Teams can no longer manipulate the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.
  • The number of players who can return from injured reserve during the season has been increased from two to three.

The alternative to the onside kick was to give teams the option to attempt a fourth-and-15 from their 25. Owners decided to continue that discussion at a later time.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement