NFL tells teams coaches can return to facilities Friday if local regulations allow

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday concerning the next phase of the league's reopening plan.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Athan AtsalesAssistant Sports Editor 
June 4, 2020
11:35 AM
In a memo sent to all 32 NFL franchises Thursday, commissioner Roger Goodell explained the next phase of the league’s reopening plan. Beginning Friday, coaching staffs will be added to the list of employees who can return to team facilities.

Also, the number of permissible employees will increase from 75 to 100 as long as that complies with state and local government regulations. As with previous announced employee numbers, members of the coaching staff will count toward the amount of employees permitted in a facility.

Previously, teams had been permitted to have up to 75 people in a facility at once, and no more than 50% of a club’s staff. Teams also must comply with protocols set by Dr. Allen Stills, the league’s chief medical officer who created them in coordination with health experts.

Each club had been required to form an Infection Response Team, which includes a local physician with expertise in common infectious disease principles, an infection control officer, the head trainer and physician, and the human resources director.

Also stated in the memo from the commissioner: “Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances.

“In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

Athan Atsales
Athan Atsales is an assistant sports editor for the Los Angeles Times, which he joined in December 1996. Included among his duties is overseeing the section’s NFL, golf and tennis coverage. He has worked at four other newspapers – with stops in New Jersey, New York City and Chicago – and held positions as an NFL beat writer (Philadelphia Eagles) and sports editor (the Trentonian in New Jersey) along the way.
