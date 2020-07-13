This day in sports: Carroll Rosenbloom trades Colts franchise for Rams

Carroll Rosenbloom, the owner of the Baltimore Colts, trades his team for the Rams on this date in 1972 after Robert Irsay and Bud Keland buy the NFL’s Los Angeles franchise from the estate of late owner Dan Reeves for a record $19 million.

Rosenbloom promises to honor the contracts of coach Tommy Prothro and all Rams executives and players. He brings one aide from Baltimore, Don Klosterman, who serves as assistant to the owner.

“I want to make the horns on the Rams’ helmets as famous as the [New York] Yankees pinstripes,” Rosenbloom said.

Reminded that all good Rams seats at the Coliseum belong to season ticket holders, Klosterman is asked at a news conference where Rosenbloom plans to sit. “He’s like the 500-pound gorilla,” Klosterman said. “Anywhere he wants.”

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1943 — The first night game in All-Star history is played at Philadelphia’s Shibe Park, home to both of the city’s teams — the Athletics and the Phillies. Bobby Doerr of the Boston Red Sox provides the big hit, a three-run home run off Mort Cooper of the St. Louis Cardinals to lead the host American League to a 5-3 win. Vince DiMaggio of the Pittsburgh Pirates gets three hits for the NL, including a home run and a triple.

1971 — Reggie Jackson of the Oakland A’s hits a mammoth home run off a generator at the base of the right-field light tower at Tiger Stadium in Detroit that gets the American League All-Stars back in the game after the National League takes a 3-0 lead. Jackson, pinch-hitting for pitcher and A’s teammate Vida Blue in the third inning, connects off of Pittsburgh’s Dock Ellis. The game features six home runs — three by each side — as the AL wins 6-4.

1980 — Amy Alcott of Santa Monica shoots a record four-under par total of 280 to win the U.S. Women’s Open by a comfortable nine shots over Hollis Stacy at Richland Country Club in Nashville, Tenn. It is Alcott’s only Open victory and the second of her five major championships.

1996 — Cigar, with jockey Jerry Bailey in the irons, ties Citation’s modern North American record of 16 straight wins when he pulls away from Dramatic Gold in the stretch to take the $1.05 million Arlington Citation Challenge by 3 1/2 lengths at Arlington Heights, Ill. The six-year old Cigar, who begins winning in 1994 when he makes the switch from grass to the main track, runs the 1 1/8 mile in 1:48 1/5.

2003 — Beth Daniel is the oldest winner in LPGA Tour history when she makes birdies on the final two holes to beat Juli Inkster by a shot at the Canadian Women’s Open at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver Canada. At 46 years, 8 months and 29 days, Daniel breaks the age record set by JoAnne Carner in 1985. Daniel finishes with a 72-hole total of 13 under-par 276.

2010 — Atlanta catcher Brian McCann clears the bases with a three-run double in the seventh inning that provides the National League with all the offense it needs to win its first All-Star Game in 13 years, a 3-1 victory at Angel Stadium. McCann’s double comes off Chicago White Sox pitcher Matt Thornton, who is charged with a blown save. Phil Hughes of the New York Yankees takes the loss.

2011 — Abby Wambach breaks a tie with a thunderous header in the 79th minute off a corner kick from Lauren Cheney, and the United States is awarded its first trip to the Women’s World Cup final since it won the championship in 1999 with a 3-1 victory over France at Monchengladbach, West Germany. Japan upsets Sweden 3-1 in the other semifinal, and would go on to beat Team USA in the final at Frankfurt on penalty kicks.

2013 — Tim Lincecum throws a no-hitter, a gem saved by a spectacular diving catch by right fielder Hunter Pence on a sinking liner by Alexi Amarista in the San Francisco Giants’ 9-0 win against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It is the two-time Cy Young winner’s first no-hitter and he gets it after he throws 148 pitches, strikes out 13, walks four and hits a batter.

2014 — Mo Martin hits a shot that makes her a major champion in the Women’s British Open. Martin smashes a three-wood that hits the pin on the par-five closing hole at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, and it settles six feet away for an eagle. Martin, a 2005 graduate of UCLA who played on the Bruins’ 2004 national championship team, closes with an even-par 72 and finishes at one-under 287 for a one-shot win over Inbee Park and Shanshan Feng.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press