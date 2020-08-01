Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Bob Baffert’s Thousand Words is a surprise winner in Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar

In this May 1, 2019, photo, trainer Bob Baffert is shown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Trainer Bob Baffert, pictured last year at Churchill Downs, said after Saturday’s victory that Thousand Words “has been working really well here” at Del Mar.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Aug. 1, 2020
4:55 PM
Share

The Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar never had been a Kentucky Derby prep race until this topsy-turvy year when the first Saturday in May is now the first Saturday in September when it comes to the most-known race in the sport.

So it should not have come as a shock when the race yielded a surprise winner in Bob Baffert’s Thousand Words, who upset heavily favored Honor A.P. to win 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points, which added to the 33 he‘d already accumulated, and makes him certain to be eligible to run Sept. 5.

Thousand Words, more lightly considered than Baffert’s other horse in the race, Cezanne, a $3.65-million purchase, went to the front and never relinquished the lead in the 1-1/16-mile race. The winning margin was three-quarters of a length. Honor A.P. ran an uneven race, being well-placed on the backstretch, retreating slightly entering the stretch, then rallying late to show that the 1¼-mile distance of the Kentucky Derby should be no problem.

USC Sports

USC and UCLA, for now, will open college football season against each other

Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis drops back to pass against the Bruins.

USC Sports

USC and UCLA, for now, will open college football season against each other

The Pac-12 football schedule was released Friday, and USC and UCLA are scheduled to play each other at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 26 to open the season.

More Coverage

USC-UCLA opener likely to be moved to later in season, Mike Bohn says
College football’s start is all over the map. The real challenge is how to finish
Advertisement

“This horse has been working really well here,” Baffert told TVG after the race. “He really likes this track. I told [jockey Abel Cedillo] to jump him away from there. I thought he and Cezanne would be one-two. … Thousand Words is coming the right way. I could tell a big difference between this and the Los Alamitos race [on July 4]. The real Thousand Words showed up [Saturday].”

Thousand Words finished second to Uncle Chuck in the Los Alamitos Derby and hadn’t won a race since the Robert Lewis at Santa Anita on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, Cezanne’s Kentucky Derby hopes may be over.

“I was surprised Cezanne flattened out at the top of the stretch headed for home,” Baffert said. “ I was really disappointed in Cezanne. When he came back, he was really tired. … He’s not quite ready.”

Advertisement

Thousand Words paid $20.40 and $3.40. Honor A.P. was second followed by Kiss Today Goodbye and Cezanne. There was no show betting with only four horses in the race. Uncle Chuck and Anneau d’Or scratched earlier in the day. Baffert, who also trains Uncle Chuck, is going to run the 3-year-old colt next week in the Travers’ Stakes at Saratoga in New York against Derby favorite Tiz The Law, winner of the Belmont Stakes.

Sports

No adrenaline buzz? No more choking? How no fans in the stands affects athletes

Los Angeles, CA, Sunday July 26, 2020 - Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen delivers.

Sports

No adrenaline buzz? No more choking? How no fans in the stands affects athletes

Experts say playing in arenas and stadiums with no fans can have a wide variety of effects on athletes. Some may perform better, others worse.

Minutes after the Shared Belief, Baffert won another big race Saturday, the Grade 1 $750,000 Whitney Stakes at Saratoga, with Improbable. His chances improved greatly when the favored Tom d’Etat stumbled badly at the start. The race is for older horses ineligible for the Kentucky Derby.

Sports
John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement