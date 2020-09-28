Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
When do the NBA Finals start, and what time is Lakers-Heat Game 1?

The Lakers' LeBron James takes on the Heat's Jimmy Butler on Dec. 13 in Miami.
LeBron James and the Lakers took on Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Dec. 13 in Miami. The Lakers won 113-110.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Sep. 28, 2020
1:30 PM
Here’s what you need to know about when the NBA Finals start between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat, what time Game 1 starts and the best-of-seven game series schedule.

The NBA’s championship series will begin Wednesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Fla., where the league restarted its season following a 4 1/2 month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tipoff for Game 1 is shortly after 6 p.m. PDT.

The best-of-seven game series will be played every other day with the exception of a two-day break between Games 4-5.

The Lakers are going for the franchise’s 17th championship, including its 12th in Los Angeles. The first five came during their time in Minneapolis, hence the name Lakers.

The Heat are seeking their fourth title, the last two coming with LeBron James joining forces with Miami legend Dwyane Wade and talented big man Chris Bosh in 2012 and 2013. The franchise’s initial championship came in 2006 after Shaquille O’Neal left the Lakers to join Wade and Co.

Here is the schedule (Games 5, 6 and 7 will be played if necessary):

Game 1: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m. PDT

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. PDT

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m. PDT

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. PDT

