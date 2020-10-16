Letters: Lakers end title drought, but Dodgers still have title doubts

I’m sure none of the Lakers are celebrating their NBA championship by going to Walt Disney World.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

Move over Reggie Jackson, there is a new Mr. October. His name is LeBron James.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

::

What a great thing to see: The complete lack of ego in LeBron and Anthony Davis’ relationship. If only Shaq and Kobe had that same dynamic and chemistry, the Lakers would be on Championship No. 24!

William David Stone

Beverly Hills

::

When LeBron James came into the league I was not impressed with him, felt he was one-dimensional. But, as time went on, I grew to admire his game much more; he developed a lethal outside jumper and became a defensive force. Not only have I evolved to admire his game on the court, but have also admired his social and political activism off the court. His opening a school in his native Akron, Ohio, is a phenomenal achievement that speaks loudly to how this man has evolved as a human being.

For all those so-called Lakers fans that didn’t embrace him when he came to L.A. don’t climb on the bandwagon now. You lost your chance to support a good person, and a fantastic basketball player.

Mark Thompson

Simi Valley

::

Jerry is a Laker, Kareem is a Laker, Magic is a Laker, Kobe is a Laker.

Being a Laker for a year or two or three doesn’t necessarily make you a true Laker. LeBron and Anthony Davis aren’t Lakers, they’re just mercenaries.

Hats off to the Lakers, but it seems a little hollow.

Dave Thoma

Ventura

::

Let’s give credit to the person responsible for the Lakers roster. Rob Pelinka put together the necessary pieces to compete. Anthony Davis was his prize addition and Rajon Rondo was a huge plus. This was all done with limited contract money available. He will continue to make roster moves that will make next year’s team much better. Remember, Pelinka did all this after being tossed under the bus by his predecessor and the same man who drafted Lonzo Ball instead of Jayson Tatum.

Gil Moe

Palm Desert

::

During the 10 dark years after the last Lakers championship, player comments after losses were always “we have to play better defense.” But nothing changed, game-to-game. Congratulations to Rob Pelinka for recruiting good defenders, to Frank Vogel for really emphasizing defense, and to the Lakers players for supreme execution.

Eddie Dawes

Hacienda Heights

::

So Bill Plaschke now thinks that when the “Lakers hired cerebral coach Vogel,” they found “the perfect curator for James’ intelligent style.”

Bill must think no one would remember his column in the May 11, 2019 edition of The Times with the headline: “Frank Vogels’s hiring by Lakers prompts a question: Are they kidding?” In this column, Bill came up with some real gems, such as “The Lakers have found a head coach for LeBron James whose teams were eliminated by James in the playoffs three consecutive seasons,” “In its latest bewildering move, a franchise that once enjoyed a Who’s Who of coaching talent hired a Who’s That,” and “There are legitimate questions about whether James will respect and follow a coach who has no Finals appearances and could never figure him out.”

It appears Bill just proved himself wrong.

John Bransfield

Arroyo Grande

::

The Lakers’ NBA championship win brought out the best in page one Plaschke. He is always intriguing and poetic, but this time he was superlative. I hope he has several more chances to wax poetic about our hometown team.

Jack Walker

Santa Monica

::

Would or could some one please explain to me why the celebration of any athletic team’s victory requires the destruction and defiling of property as part of this celebration ?

Susan Greenberg

Los Angeles

::

During the playoffs the Clippers failed to cover the spread or their tracks — let alone Jokic and Murray — so they’ll be covering another banner inside Staples Center instead.

Steve Ross

Beverly Hills

::

Man, zone, or match-up, kudos to Adam Silver, NBA players, coaches, and staff on playing perfect defense against COVID-19. All it took was self-sacrifice, adherence to scientific protocols, and shared commitment. There’s probably a moral there somewhere.

Dave Sanderson

La Cañada

::

Your paper devoted a full page to the trials and tribulations NBA millionaires endured in the luxury resort bubble at Walt Disney World. LeBron James said “It’s probably been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done ... as far as committing to something and actually making it through.” A mental skills coach said “Being away from your family, being away from your friends, that’s torture.” Please.

Thousands of young Americans enlist in the armed services and live in barracks confined to their base during basic training. No family or friends there. Some of them serve in war zones where things really are tough, once again without family and friends. Perhaps the NBA players should compare hardships with them. Perhaps The Times could do a story comparing the two situations to provide a little perspective.

Gerry Swider

Sherman Oaks

Bolting revolting

Coach Lynn said the Chargers’ loss to the Saints was on him. He also said: “I believe we’ll get this ship corrected and moving in the right direction.”

Is it possible we might need a new captain for the ship? I don’t want anyone to lose their job during a pandemic, but Lynn could be promoted to the front office and a new coach might be able to change this pattern of habitual losing.

Michael Garcia

Burbank

::

The Chargers lost the Monday night game at the end of the second quarter.

They had the ball, Saints down 20-3, and it looked like they were trying to run out the clock.

Three and out, and next thing you know Saints score. Next thing you know it’s the third quarter and it’s 20-20. The Chargers gave up their mojo to run off the clock to stay in the lead. They should’ve stepped on it but instead they lost their momentum and gave the Saints a chance to get back in.

Steve Baker

Los Angeles

College days

In these distressing times with a ravaging pandemic; rampant racial injustice; relentless hurricanes; and raging wildfires, it’s comforting to know that for at least one day a week, we will soon count on Chip Kelly to re-introduce banality into our frazzled lives.

Mario Valvo

Ventura

::

Yes, I guess that we can thank President Trump for smoothing the way back for college football. Oh, what’s that, coach Saban?

Never mind.

Andrew E. Rubin

Los Angeles

Winding down

I’m sure Globe Life Field in Arlington is a good location for bubble life and has nice amenities for the limited fans in attendance, but that field itself is as artificial as the turf it’s played on. If “unique angles” of the ball coming off the wall is a story line, something’s just not right.

George Metalsky

Redondo Beach

::

We were fortunate enough to sit next to Freddie Freeman’s dad and grandfather at a game at Oracle Park two years ago. They were both humble, kind and gracious. During this brief meeting, we became instant Freddie Freeman fans. Mike DiGiovanna’s article captured the same feeling we had that evening. Thanks for sharing his story.

Dave and Annie Farkas

Thousand Oaks

::

Would you please stop making Dylan Hernandez embarrass himself by forcing him to write on baseball. It’s obvious he knows almost nothing about the sport and I’m sure he’s trying the best he can to do a credible job. I feel sorry for him and hope you’ll finally let him get back to something he does know about — boxing. Unless, of course, you’ve decided to have him write for comic relief?

George Newberry

San Pedro

::

Would you please see what it would take to get Vin Scully to come back and announce the World Series if the Dodgers are in it! When the play-by-play announcer says, “Oh yeah, the batter is Acuña,” when the count on the leadoff batter for the Braves is already 3-2, you know a change is needed.

John Snyder

Newbury Park

::

Forget the Clipper Curse. We have been slammed with the Plaschke Curse once again. After writing that the Dodgers’ 15-3 win in Game 3 “felt like a knockout punch” and “Can you clinch a series with a single victory? Can you sweep without sweeping?” he stated the Dodgers may not lose again. Which meant of course they would lose Game 4.

Thanks, Bill. Once again you get caught up in the moment and don’t notice that your foot is heading squarely into your mouth.

Danny Balber Jr.

Pasadena

::

Clayton Kershaw is a shoo-in for the Fall of Shame. Fall being autumn.

Gary H. Miller

Encino

::

I think I have figured out Dave Roberts’ managing style. You go through your entire pitching staff until you find the one to give up the lead, as demonstrated by Monday night’s loss to Atlanta and many games throughout the season. Then you hope to make the game interesting by having the Dodgers bats get them out of trouble. May the baseball Gods help us if the bats go silent.

Kent M. Paul

Costa Mesa

::

I’m sure that in 50 years Dave Roberts doesn’t want fans to think that his biggest accomplishment in baseball was stealing second base in the bottom of the ninth to help lead the Boston Red Sox in their three-games-to-none comeback in the 2004 ALCS.

Richard Katz

Los Angeles

::

