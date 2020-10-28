Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers players’ contract status for 2021

Julio Urias is mobbed by teammates after the World Series Game 6 victory.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Houston Mitchell Assistant Sports Editor 
Oct. 28, 2020
4:07 PM
A look at the contract status of key Dodgers heading into the 2021 season:

Signed
Mookie Betts
Kenley Jansen
Joe Kelly
Clayton Kershaw
Max Muncy
David Price
Chris Taylor

Team option for 2021
Jake McGee

Arbitration eligible
Scott Alexander
Austin Barnes
Cody Bellinger
Corey Seager
Julio Urías

Under team control*
Matt Beaty
Walker Buehler
Caleb Ferguson
Dylan Floro
Tony Gonsolin
Victor González
Brusdar Graterol
Adam Kolarek
Gavin Lux
Dustin May
Edwin Ríos
Dennis Santana
Will Smith
(*players can’t go to arbitration or free agency; team can renew contract)

Free agents
Pedro Báez
Kiké Hernández
Joc Pederson
Blake Treinen
Justin Turner
Alex Wood

Houston Mitchell

Houston Mitchell is an assistant sports editor, writer of the Dodgers Dugout newsletter and editor of all of the sports newsletters for the Los Angeles Times.

