NFL roundup: Buccaneers dominate Panthers; Lions edge Washington

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and Tampa Bay bounced back from a dreadful defeat with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Coming off the most lopsided loss of his illustrious career — a 38-3 defeat to the Saints — Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Jones’ run in the third quarter broke open a tight game. He raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. Jones finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.

Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth straight loss.

The Buccaneers arrived in Charlotte just before midnight Saturday after their team plane was delayed 6 1/2 hours because of mechanical issues. Jones fumbled on the team’s second play from scrimmage, leading to a Carolina touchdown. But Brady and company regrouped and was dominant the rest of the way scoring on nine straight possessions against a helpless Panthers defense.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for two touchdowns and ran for another before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. P.J. Walker finished up at quarterback.



Lions 30, Washington 27

Matt Prater kicks the winning field goal in the Detroit Lions’ triumph over Washington on Sunday. (Duane Burleson / Associated Press)

DETROIT — Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Detroit to victory.

Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left. Rookie defensive end Chase Young was called for roughing the passer, giving Detroit the ball at midfield. Stafford threw a 9-yard pass to Marvin Jones to set up the kick.

The Lions (4-5) won at home for the first time in more than a year after building a 14-point lead at halftime and going ahead 24-3 midway through the third quarter.

Washington (2-7) pulled into a tie by scoring touchdowns on three straight series in the second half in Alex Smith’s first start in nearly two years. But its defense could not stop Stafford when it mattered most.

Prater made a go-ahead, 37-yard field goal with 2:42 remaining.

Detroit cornerback Desmond Trufant extended the ensuing possession with two penalties that gave Washington first downs and it took advantage, setting up Dustin Hopkins’ tying 41-yard field goal.

Stafford finished 24 of 33 for 276 yards and threw three touchdown passes without a turnover for the first time this season.



Packers 24, Jaguars 20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as Green Bay overcame numerous mistakes to rally to victory.

Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville’s James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.

Cole became the first Jaguar ever to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player from any team ever to accomplish that feat against the Packers.

Jake Luton, who had thrown for 304 yards in his first career start last week, was 18 of 35 for 169 yards Sunday with one touchdown and one interception for the Jaguars. Rodgers was 24 of 34 for 325 yards.

Giants 27, Eagles 17

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs for the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday.

The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly.

The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL’s worst division. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.

Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22 except he didn’t stumble at the 8 this time.

Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.