Sample of questions from MLB coronavirus fan survey
As the coronavirus pandemic rages across America, Major League Baseball is planning its 2021 season. It is uncertain whether vaccines or treatments will be widely available and effective by April, when the season opens. Amid that uncertainty, the league is surveying fans to determine what might make them feel safe in attending a game. A sampling of the questions:
When it comes to attending a live MLB game in 2021, please indicate which of the following factors you’d rely upon in determining whether it was safe to do so. (Select all that apply).
- National government figures like the president or your senator saying it’s safe
- A widely available COVID-19 vaccine
- Significant case and hospitalization decreases in your state
- Health officials from the CDC or NIH saying it’s safe
- Significant case and hospitalization decreases across the whole country
- State and local government figures like your governor or mayor saying it’s safe
- Nothing would make me feel safe attending a live MLB game in 2021
Which comes closest to your view regarding face mask policies for fan attendance at MLB games?
- Attendees should be required to wear face masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat
- Attendees should be required to wear face masks when they are not in their ticketed seat
- Attendees should not be required to wear face masks
Which comes closest to your view regarding temperature checks at gate entry for fan attendance at MLB games?
- Attendees should be required to pass a temperature check at gate entry
- Attendees should not be required to pass a temperature check at gate entry
Please rank the list below with those items that would give you the greatest confidence in a ballpark’s health and safety protocols at the top.
- All staff wearing protective masks and gloves
- Mobile concessions ordering
- Free masks/face coverings at gate entry
- Locker pickup for concessions orders
- Contactless payments (i.e. Apple Pay, Google Pay) at concessions stands
- Socially distanced seating
- In-seat concessions delivery
- Hand sanitizing stations in every seat section
- Contactless entry (i.e. digital tickets) at gate entry
- Specific entry and exit times
- Line markers and spacing guides
- Concessions limited to pre-wrapped food and drink
For each of the following activities, please indicate whether you feel it carries a low risk, moderate risk, or high risk of contracting COVID-19.
- Eating at an outdoor restaurant
- Traveling by bus or subway
- Traveling by rideshare service or taxi
- Attending a concert
- Standing in a line with others
- Going to the grocery store
- Attending a religious service
- Going to work in an office building
- Going to a movie theater
- Staying in a hotel
- Going to a library or museum
- Swimming in a public pool
- Working out at a gym
- Hugging or shaking hands
- Visiting an assisted-living facility
- Traveling by train or light rail
- Going to a sports stadium
- Attending a wedding or funeral
- Eating at an indoor restaurant
- Going to a hair salon or barber shop
- Traveling by plane
- Going to an amusement park
- Going to a bar
- Going to the beach
- Sending kids to school or daycare
