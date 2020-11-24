Sample of questions from MLB coronavirus fan survey

As the coronavirus pandemic rages across America, Major League Baseball is planning its 2021 season. It is uncertain whether vaccines or treatments will be widely available and effective by April, when the season opens. Amid that uncertainty, the league is surveying fans to determine what might make them feel safe in attending a game. A sampling of the questions:

When it comes to attending a live MLB game in 2021, please indicate which of the following factors you’d rely upon in determining whether it was safe to do so. (Select all that apply).

National government figures like the president or your senator saying it’s safe

A widely available COVID-19 vaccine

Significant case and hospitalization decreases in your state

Health officials from the CDC or NIH saying it’s safe

Significant case and hospitalization decreases across the whole country

State and local government figures like your governor or mayor saying it’s safe

Nothing would make me feel safe attending a live MLB game in 2021



Which comes closest to your view regarding face mask policies for fan attendance at MLB games?

Attendees should be required to wear face masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat

Attendees should be required to wear face masks when they are not in their ticketed seat

Attendees should not be required to wear face masks



Which comes closest to your view regarding temperature checks at gate entry for fan attendance at MLB games?

Attendees should be required to pass a temperature check at gate entry

Attendees should not be required to pass a temperature check at gate entry

Please rank the list below with those items that would give you the greatest confidence in a ballpark’s health and safety protocols at the top.

All staff wearing protective masks and gloves

Mobile concessions ordering

Free masks/face coverings at gate entry

Locker pickup for concessions orders

Contactless payments (i.e. Apple Pay, Google Pay) at concessions stands

Socially distanced seating

In-seat concessions delivery

Hand sanitizing stations in every seat section

Contactless entry (i.e. digital tickets) at gate entry

Specific entry and exit times

Line markers and spacing guides

Concessions limited to pre-wrapped food and drink

For each of the following activities, please indicate whether you feel it carries a low risk, moderate risk, or high risk of contracting COVID-19.

Eating at an outdoor restaurant

Traveling by bus or subway

Traveling by rideshare service or taxi

Attending a concert

Standing in a line with others

Going to the grocery store

Attending a religious service

Going to work in an office building

Going to a movie theater

Staying in a hotel

Going to a library or museum

Swimming in a public pool

Working out at a gym

Hugging or shaking hands

Visiting an assisted-living facility

Traveling by train or light rail

Going to a sports stadium

Attending a wedding or funeral

Eating at an indoor restaurant

Going to a hair salon or barber shop

Traveling by plane

Going to an amusement park

Going to a bar

Going to the beach