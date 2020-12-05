Betting odds for Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight

Errol Spence Jr. is listed between a -400 and -500 favorite across a variety of sportsbooks, while Danny Garcia is listed as the underdog between a range of +320 and +400 heading into Saturday’s WBC and IBF welterweight title fight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.



Who are the pros picking?

Evander Holyfield, Hall of Fame fighter

“Errol Spence is a very technical fighter, and Danny Garcia is a great counter-puncher. But Errol is the best, so I’ve got Errol winning by decision.”

Bernard Hopkins, Hall of Fame fighter

“I believe that Danny Garcia will defeat Errol Spence by unanimous decision in a very hard, tough battle of wills.”

Mikey Garcia, four-division world titlist who’s lone career loss came to Errol Spence Jr.

“Danny Garcia will be competitive and have his moments, but Errol Spence will box more effectively and win by a decision.”

Keith Thurman, former world champion who beat Danny Garcia

“Danny Garcia is the biggest puncher I’ve faced in my entire professional career. Danny’s got great timing and a chip on his shoulder from losing two close fights to myself and Shawn Porter … So Errol Spence better not let him land one of those bricks. But styles make fights, and my gut says Spence wins without a home run being hit by Garcia.”

Andre Berto, three-time welterweight champion

“Errol Spence’s confidence is going to be sky-high after battling back from everything he’s gone through. But at the same time, it’s the accident that’s going to cost him in the ring against Danny Garcia. Both guys are going to come out swinging and tire themselves out, but Danny’s going to bring it early and often to make Errol prove he’s fully recovered in a donnybrook. My man Garcia’s going to keep punching, and then, you know — blammo! Garcia by fifth-round knockout.”