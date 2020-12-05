Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How to watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia fight

Errol Spence Jr., left, and Danny Garcia pose on stage after their weigh-ins Friday.
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Danny Garcia pose after their weigh-ins Friday for their WBC and IBF welterweight title fight on Saturday night.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Manouk Akopyan
Errol Spence Jr. versus Garcia will be a FOX pay-per-view show starting at 6 p.m. PT, and the event is priced at $74.95.

The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight marks Spence’s third straight PPV appearance, and his third fight hosted by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The stadium will be staged to nearly 16,000 fans to attend in a socially distanced environment, and according to event organizers, tickets are nearly sold out.

The PPV can be purchased through all traditional cable providers, as well as digitally via the FOX Sports and FITE apps.

If you live in a part of the United States that still has bars and restaurants open, first off, congratulations! Secondly, enter your zip code at Joe Hand Promotions to find out which local establishment is showing the fight. Be sure to call and double check if they’re still in operation and showing the fight, and ask if there are any cover charges.

The pay-per-view broadcast will also feature three undercard fights:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed in a 12-round junior middleweight fight

“Riverside Rocky” Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana in a 10-round welterweight bout

Miguel Flores vs. Isaac Avelar in a 10-round junior lightweight match.

Manouk Akopyan

