UCLA assistant Jimmie Dougherty follows Jedd Fisch to Arizona

Arizona has hired UCLA wide receivers coach Jimmie Dougherty as its passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Monday, reuniting Dougherty with new Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch.

Fisch and Dougherty previously worked together at UCLA in 2017, when Fisch was the Bruins’ offensive coordinator, and at Michigan in 2016, when Dougherty was an offensive analyst and Fisch filled a variety of roles as an offensive assistant under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Dougherty had spent the last four seasons with the Bruins, coaching four receivers who rank among the school’s all-time single-season leaders in Kyle Philips, Jordan Lasley, Darren Andrews and Theo Howard. In 2017, the UCLA receivers combined for a school-record 4,478 yards.

“Jimmie and I have worked together at three institutions, and he has always been a critical part of the offensive success we have had,” Fisch said in a statement. “He is a tremendous person, teacher, coach and mentor. Jimmie has always found ways to get the very best out of his players.”

Candidates to replace Dougherty include UCLA graduate assistant Jerry Neuheisel and offensive analyst Keanon Lowe, who played receiver under coach Chip Kelly at Oregon and is the subject of a planned Disney movie about Lowe disarming a gunman at an Oregon high school.