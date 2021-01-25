Lions get another one: Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant leaves for Detroit

Detroit is becoming a destination of choice for Rams coaches and personnel executives.

On Monday, cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant agreed to terms to become defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the Lions, said a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Pleasant is the third Rams employee to depart for the Lions in the last two weeks, joining former college scouting director Brad Holmes, who was hired as the Lions’ general manager, and former director of pro scouting Ray Agnew, whom Holmes hired as assistant general manager.

Pleasant had been a member of coach Sean McVay’s staff for four years.

Pleasant, 34, coached Pro Bowl cornerbacks Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Jalen Ramsey and helped elevate the play of Troy Hill and Darious Williams, among others. The Rams ranked first in passing defense this season.

Ramsey, who was voted All-Pro for the second time, said last week that this season was his best in the NFL, and he attributed much of his growth to Pleasant, a Michigan native. He said Pleasant was ready for an elevated role.

“When you need an ear to listen, he’s there for you,” Ramsey said. “When you need somebody to tell you the truth, like right or wrong, he’s that as well.”

Pleasant is the third defensive coach to leave since the Rams’ season ended with a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley was hired to coach the Chargers. Inside linebackers coach Joe Barry joined Staley’s staff as linebackers coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

McVay hired Raheem Morris to replace Staley.