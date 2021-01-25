When is 2021 Super Bowl LV? How to watch Tom Brady’s Bucs vs. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

The 2021 Super Bowl is set — Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Patrick Mahome’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will be extra tough to get this year. But don’t worry if you’re not one of the 22,000 fans (including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers attending for free) allowed inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7. We’ve got all the information you need to enjoy the NFL championship game wherever you may be.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PT.

The game will be televised on CBS and ESPN Deportes and can be streamed on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and CBS All Access. Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play, Tony Romo will be the color commentator and Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely will report from the sidelines.

CBS’ pregame coverage starts at 11 a.m. The Weeknd will perform at halftime.

The Buccaneers will be the first team to play the big game in their home stadium.

Brady is looking to win his seventh Super Bowl and his first with Tampa Bay. He already has more Super Bowl rings than any other player — a win next month would give him more Super Bowl victories than any NFL franchise (the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have six each, with the latter winning all of theirs with Brady at quarterback).

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl XXXVII following the 2002 season; Kansas City won Super Bowl IV following the 1969 season and Super Bowl LIV last year. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Brady’s Patriots following the 2003 and 2004 seasons.