Rayan Raveloson scores early goal, but Galaxy fall 2-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps
Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajome scored second-half goals, and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.
Dajome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (3-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.
Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.
Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-5-0) with a header of Victor Vazquez’s cross. The Galaxy had won three of their last four coming into the match.
