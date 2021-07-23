Top NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Will NBA superstars Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul join veteran guards like Mike Conley, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder as free agents in August?
Here is a look at the top unrestricted and restricted free agents as well as players who could opt out of their contracts to join free agency:
PLAYER OPTION
Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)
F; Kawhi Leonard; 30
PG: Chris Paul; 36
G-F; Will Barton; 30
G; Spencer Dinwiddie; 28
F-C; Montrezl Harrell; 27
C; Serge Ibaka; 32
G; Norman Powell; 28
F; Bobby Portis; 26
The free-agency class of 2021 lacks star power on the surface, unless Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul decline their player options. Here’s what to expect.
UNRESTRICTED
Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)
F; Nicolas Batum; 32
G; Alex Caruso; 27
PG; Mike Conley Jr.; 33
SG; DeMar DeRozan; 32
C; Andre Drummond; 27
G-F; Evan Fournier; 28
F; Jeff Green; 35
F; Blake Griffin; 32
G-F: Tim Hardaway Jr.; 29
F-C; Richaun Holmes; 27
G; Reggie Jackson; 31
PG; Kyle Lowry; 35
G; Wesley Matthews; 34
F-C; Nerlens Noel; 27
G; Victor Oladipo; 29
F; Kelly Oubre; 25
PG; Dennis Schroder; 28
G; Lou Williams; 34
RESTRICTED (team can match offer)
Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)
C; Jarrett Allen; 23
PG; Lonzo Ball; 23
C; John Collins; 24
PG; Devonte Graham; 26
F-C; Lauri Markkanen; 24
F; Duncan Robinson; 27
G; Gary Trent Jr.; 22
