Advertisement
Share
Sports

Top NBA free agents to watch this offseason

Dennis Schroder pushes the ball up court against the Warriors.
Dennis Schroder pushes the ball up court against the Warriors during a Lakers game last season. Schroder is a free agent and might not be back with the team.
(Luis Sinco)
Share

Will NBA superstars Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul join veteran guards like Mike Conley, DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and Dennis Schroder as free agents in August?

Here is a look at the top unrestricted and restricted free agents as well as players who could opt out of their contracts to join free agency:

PLAYER OPTION

Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)

Advertisement

F; Kawhi Leonard; 30

PG: Chris Paul; 36

G-F; Will Barton; 30

G; Spencer Dinwiddie; 28

F-C; Montrezl Harrell; 27

C; Serge Ibaka; 32

G; Norman Powell; 28

F; Bobby Portis; 26

Advertisement
San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sports

NBA free agency lacks star power, but that could change

The free-agency class of 2021 lacks star power on the surface, unless Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul decline their player options. Here’s what to expect.

UNRESTRICTED

Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)

F; Nicolas Batum; 32

Advertisement

G; Alex Caruso; 27

PG; Mike Conley Jr.; 33

SG; DeMar DeRozan; 32

C; Andre Drummond; 27

Advertisement

G-F; Evan Fournier; 28

F; Jeff Green; 35

F; Blake Griffin; 32

G-F: Tim Hardaway Jr.; 29

Advertisement

F-C; Richaun Holmes; 27

G; Reggie Jackson; 31

PG; Kyle Lowry; 35

G; Wesley Matthews; 34

Advertisement

F-C; Nerlens Noel; 27

G; Victor Oladipo; 29

F; Kelly Oubre; 25

PG; Dennis Schroder; 28

Advertisement

G; Lou Williams; 34

RESTRICTED (team can match offer)

Pos.; Name; Age (as of Oct. 1)

C; Jarrett Allen; 23

Advertisement

PG; Lonzo Ball; 23

C; John Collins; 24

PG; Devonte Graham; 26

F-C; Lauri Markkanen; 24

Advertisement

F; Duncan Robinson; 27

G; Gary Trent Jr.; 22

SportsClippersLakers

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement