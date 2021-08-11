Lakers and Chargers among L.A. teams to require that office employees be vaccinated

Five Southern California teams have agreed to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Lakers, Kings, Ducks, Galaxy and Chargers have mandated vaccinations for full-time employees at offices within the United States, according to a statement Wednesday from AEG, the parent company of the Kings and Galaxy and the Staples Center landlord of the Lakers. The requirement would include “limited exceptions as required by law,” the statement said.

The mandate would not apply to athletes. Players on those teams are represented by unions, and working conditions generally are negotiated in collective bargaining.

The agreement also covers live entertainment companies and events: AEG, Live Nation Entertainment, Goldenvoice, the annual Coachella music festival, and ticket-buying platform AXS.

Advertisement

“Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective means of preventing infection from COVID-19 virus, and subsequent transmission and outbreaks,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement. “These organizations are setting a good example for other companies, and I applaud their efforts.”