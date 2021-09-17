College football: Late pick-six lifts Louisville to win over Central Florida
Jaylin Alderman returned an interception off a tipped pass for a 66-yard touchdown with 13 seconds remaining, giving Louisville a thrilling 42-35 victory over Central Florida on Friday night.
The Knights appeared primed to win the back-and-forth game after intercepting Louisville’s Malik Cunningham off a deflection on the previous play for possession at the Cardinals’ 41-yard line with less than a minute to play. But Alderman was there to snatch a tip of Dillon Gabriel’s pass on the next snap, then found room down the right sideline for the touchdown to spark a delirious celebration for Louisville.
“He’s just an instinctive player,” Cardinals linebacker C.J. Avery said of Alderman, who was not available for postgame interviews. “Right before that play, I knew he was going into the game and I just told him, ‘Just do your job, and you’ll make a play.’ And he did.“
UCF (2-1) attempted several laterals on the game’s final play before being penalized for an illegal forward pass that closed the victory for Louisville (2-1).
Cunningham ran for two touchdowns and threw for another touchdown in helping Louisville. He was 23-for-38 passing for 265 yards and rushed 13 times for 99 yards.
UCF drove 87 yards in eight plays to tie the score at 35 as Gabriel scored on a six-yard touchdown run with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter. Gabriel passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, completing 21 of 28 passes for 188 yards.
Louisville used trickery to lead 35-28 when wide receiver Braden Smith completed a 45-yard pass to a wide-open Trevion Cooley for a touchdown. That came after UCF tied the score at 28 early in the fourth quarter on Gabriel’s six-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Johnson.
“We got the big turnover down there and got a shot downfield,” Knights coach Gus Malzahn said. “We felt like we were close to winning. There were a lot of ups and downs tonight. The crowd really got into it, and they had the momentum. It was a tough one.”
