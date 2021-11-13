Letters to Sports: Dodger blue should be the only uniform for Clayton Kershaw

Hats off to Andrew Friedman on the very respectful comments he made regarding his thoughts on bringing Clayton Kershaw back next year and giving him time to make the decision based on the 14 years with the Dodgers and his contribution to the team. Sometimes it’s not “just a business.”

Russell Morgan

Carson

::

Dylan Hernández is on target with Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Clayton realizes that very few have played 15-20 seasons with the same club. The Dodgers realize that Kershaw is more than a Hall of Fame hurler, he’s a HOF person. Hopefully they will split the difference and agree on $15 million or so. Besides, Clayton’s old buddy Matt Stafford is in town.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

::

Mr. Friedman, please lean heavily on the free-agent re-signings of Chris Taylor and Corey Seager. These are proven clutch performers who, based on history, are in their prime and can perform likewise in the future. Attempting to jettison the expense of Seager is particularly dangerous in that his potential replacement may be Trea Turner. Turner’s recent measure is of someone who led the team in playoff groundouts and who, with RISP, batted 0.00 and did not have a playoff RBI until it was 7-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS. The guy is simply not dependable, and also presents a defensive liability.

Dan Johnson

Salem, Va.

::

Dave Roberts has already met with Andrew Heaney and explained to him what his role will be: starter, opener, short reliever, long reliever, setup man and closer. May also be assigned to sweep up the dugout after the game.

Sterling Buckingham

Canyon Country

::

Green Acres’ Mr. Haney was the ultimate con man but he has been surpassed by Andrew Heaney, he of the over $8-million Dodgers contract. I’m sure Dodger Heaney sold himself with some great unintelligible statistics like WAR or at least a better batting average than Max Scherzer, but let’s be real here: Heaney stinks.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

::

The problem with Carlos Correa is not that he cheated against the Dodgers. The problem is that he cheated, period — repeatedly, undisputedly, and without remorse, demonstrating a great lack of integrity. Why would the Dodgers want that on their team? Because Correa is a talented player? The Dodgers made that exact same argument about a recent acquisition, and Bill Plaschke himself understatedly called that “the most embarrassing move” in franchise history. I hope the Dodgers can learn from their mistakes.

Tim Olshefski

Los Angeles

::

Part of Plaschke’s job is to provoke, I get it, but Carlos Correa in a Dodgers uniform, to me, as a fan, would be about as welcome as Trevor Bauer pitching opening day, with Frank McCourt as the new owner, and Barry Bonds as manager!

Anthony Moretti

Lomita

::

Fate is the hunter. DO! NOT! LOSE! COREY! SEAGER!

J. Rickley Dumm

Woodland Hills

Reeling in Russ

Russell Westbrook is a phenomenal athlete and is practically a lock as a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee. By all indications, he is a model family man and genuine humanitarian. On the basketball court, he goes pedal to the medal from buzzer to buzzer. His heart is unquestioned.

Having said that, his fit with the Lakers at this time is problematic. The team is in win-now mode. Last season’s performance clearly demonstrated the vital importance of having someone who could avoid game-changing drop-offs when LeBron James is not on the court. It was thought that Westbrook would be the energizer bunny to fill that role. While it is clear that the tempo is there sans LeBron, the effectiveness is not. It is also apparent that, though still early in this experiment, the necessary cohesiveness when playing James and Westbrook together is not there yet and it is questionable if it ever will be with the two ball-dominant players.

Ed Polite

Laguna Niguel

::

On paper, the Lakers look like a “Who’s Who” in NBA talent. On the court, however, they’re more like a “Who Was.”

Ron Ovadia

Irvine

::

Each night the Lakers stage their version of the “Old Timers Game” while the young players they either traded away or did not sign are vital parts of their teams. Not to mention their future first- and second-round draft picks for the next few years as well. James Worthy and Stu Lantz are coming out of the booth, chomping at the bit and next up if the Lakers can trade away two more youngsters to create roster spots for them.

Bob Goldstone

Corona del Mar

::

Geez, AD, you’re just now realizing that the Lakers aren’t a championship team? Didn’t the signing of the entire second string of the Pepperidge Farm All-Stars give you any clue? Or after the signing of Russell Westbrook, the well-traveled ball hog who can’t shoot straight and has no rings, plus fill in a blank or two? Maybe you should of just read the letters in your hometown Los Angeles Times Sports section, where any number of longtime savvy sports fans have questioned what’s obviously a LeBron James mandated roster ensemble of his closest cronies.

Marty Foster

Honolulu

Taking a shot at Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers contracted COVID-19 while intimating he was vaccinated when he was not. He stated that “I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about.” In other words he doesn’t care what happens to his team: how it does or whether teammates contract a highly contagious disease, get sick and/or die. He doesn’t care about honesty or what medical science recommends. Character matters. This is way more than being about a pampered athlete who is selfish, inconsiderate or just being a big jerk. People’s health and lives were at stake.

Rich Fond

Sherman Oaks

::

It’s great to see the NFL finally take the matter of fines seriously. CeeDee Lamb second untucked jersey fine: $15,400. Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing the health of his teammates, staff, other players and party full of Halloween guests: $15,000.

The stupidity of the NFL and Roger Goodell? Priceless.

George Sagadencky

Encino

Toughen up, Rams

With Derrick Henry on the injured list, I was looking forward to a good game. I didn’t count on the Titans’ physical team that completely dominated the Rams. I fear this will be the problem if the Rams happen to make it to the playoffs. Another almost season. Von Miller must have been wondering, “What have I gotten myself into.”

Jack Walker

Los Angeles

::

Halloween arrived a week late for the Rams, as the ghost of Jared Goff inhabited the body of Matthew Stafford, causing him to throw two picks inside the other team’s red zone. Should they call the exorcist? Or just get better pass blockers?

Mike Schaller

Temple City

::

Sean McVay keeps saying it’s his fault. So why does he get to keep doing it?

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

::

Will the cost (not in dollars) of getting Odell Beckham be too high for the Rams — or any other team regarding chemistry, team effort and team philosophy — and be worth the chance to make it to the Super Bowl this year? I think Beckham is like the Dominguez Channel in Carson, he’s toxic.

Russell Morgan

Carson

::

OBJ made a great catch on a Monday night about six years ago. What has he done lately?

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

::

If the Rams couldn’t get the ball to DeSean Jackson, how do they expect to get it to OBJ?

Thomas Filip

Moorpark

They had a devil of a time

It was not surprising that USC was out-foxed in Tempe with a show of speed and elusiveness.

David Marshall

Santa Monica

::

