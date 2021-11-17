Behind the Scenes: The unveiling of Angel City FC’s first kit

Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest professional sports franchise, unveiled its first jersey on Wednesday morning. . Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the introduction of its first-year home kit, created by Nike, at an invitation-only event at Banc of California Stadium on Monday.
The primary color of the kit is black with the embroidered crest and sponsor name in sol rosa, a pink-tinted hue unique to Angel City. The jersey, made from recycled material, also contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern in sol rosa. It is intended to evoke the rising sun, representing the start of a new day with the return of women’s soccer to Los Angeles.
Christina House officially joined the Los Angeles Times photography staff in 2017 after nearly 10 years as a freelance photographer. A native Southern Californian, she grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Cal State Fullerton.