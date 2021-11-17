Behind the Scenes: The unveiling of Angel City FC’s first kit

Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest professional sports franchise, unveiled its first jersey on Wednesday morning. . Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the introduction of its first-year home kit, created by Nike, at an invitation-only event at Banc of California Stadium on Monday.

The primary color of the kit is black with the embroidered crest and sponsor name in sol rosa, a pink-tinted hue unique to Angel City. The jersey, made from recycled material, also contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern in sol rosa. It is intended to evoke the rising sun, representing the start of a new day with the return of women’s soccer to Los Angeles.

The primary color of the Angel City FC kit is black. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Angel City FC investor Cobi Jones wears the team’s inaugural home jersey during a photo shoot at Angel City FC headquarters in Santa Monica. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club co-founder and president, center, and Renata Simril, CEO of The LA84 Foundation, at a photo shoot for the new jersey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Julie Foudy, retired soccer player and a founding investor of Angel City FC, wears the team’s inaugural home jersey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Professional soccer freestyler Caitlyn Schrepfer wears the Angel City FC inaugural home jersey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club co-founder and president, holds The Vault door during an unveiling event of the team’s inaugural home jersey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The jersey, made from recycled material, contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Angel City FC supporters react to seeing the team’s inaugural home jersey. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement