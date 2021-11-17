Sports

Behind the Scenes: The unveiling of Angel City FC’s first kit

Angel City FC coach Freya Coombe, co-founder and president Julie Uhrman and former soccer players and ACFC investors Cobi Jones and Julie Foudy, from left, partake in a photo shoot to unveil the team’s inaugural home jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Christina HouseStaff Photographer 
Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest professional sports franchise, unveiled its first jersey on Wednesday morning. . Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the introduction of its first-year home kit, created by Nike, at an invitation-only event at Banc of California Stadium on Monday.

The primary color of the kit is black with the embroidered crest and sponsor name in sol rosa, a pink-tinted hue unique to Angel City. The jersey, made from recycled material, also contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern in sol rosa. It is intended to evoke the rising sun, representing the start of a new day with the return of women’s soccer to Los Angeles.

Angel City FC unveils the team's inaugural home jersey
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Angel City FC investor Cobi Jones wears the team’s inaugural home jersey during a photo shoot at Angel City FC headquarters in Santa Monica.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club co-founder and president, center, and Renata Simril, CEO of The LA84 Foundation, at a photo shoot for the new jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Julie Foudy, retired soccer player and a founding investor of Angel City FC, wears the team’s inaugural home jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Professional soccer freestyler Caitlyn Schrepfer wears the Angel City FC inaugural home jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Julie Uhrman, Angel City Football Club co-founder and president, holds The Vault door during an unveiling event of the team’s inaugural home jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
The jersey, made from recycled material, contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Angel City FC supporters react to seeing the team’s inaugural home jersey.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Angel City FC will play in the National Women’s Soccer League next spring, bringing top-tier women’s soccer back to Los Angeles after a 12-year absence.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

SportsSoccer
Christina House

Christina House officially joined the Los Angeles Times photography staff in 2017 after nearly 10 years as a freelance photographer. A native Southern Californian, she grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Cal State Fullerton.

